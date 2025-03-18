Zuplo Release v6.44.0
This release introduces significant enhancements to request handling, CLI authentication, logging capabilities, and observability. Key features include a new pre-routing hook for request manipulation before routing, enhanced CLI authentication supporting both Auth0 and API Key methods, custom log fields across all logging plugins, and improved tracing for programmatically invoked policies.
New Features 🎉
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Pre-routing hook - Introduces a powerful new hook that allows you to manipulate incoming requests before routing checks are performed. This enables use cases like making URLs case-insensitive or normalizing URL paths. Learn more about pre-routing hooks
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Custom log fields for all logging plugins - All logging plugins now support a
fieldsoption that allows you to append custom fields to every log entry. This enhancement enables better log enrichment and correlation across your observability stack. See custom log fields documentation
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Tracing for programmatically invoked policies - Policies that are invoked programmatically now include proper tracing information, improving observability and debugging capabilities when policies call other policies within your API gateway. Learn about API monitoring with OpenTelemetry
Bug Fixes 🐛
- Enhanced error handling - Strengthened error handling checks for the
throwOnErrorconfiguration option, ensuring more predictable behavior when errors occur in your API gateway.
Documentation 📚
- CLI command consistency - Updated the CLI documentation and commands to
consistently use
zuploinstead of the shortened
zupcommand, improving clarity and consistency across all documentation.