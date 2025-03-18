Zuplo Release v6.44.0

This release introduces significant enhancements to request handling, CLI authentication, logging capabilities, and observability. Key features include a new pre-routing hook for request manipulation before routing, enhanced CLI authentication supporting both Auth0 and API Key methods, custom log fields across all logging plugins, and improved tracing for programmatically invoked policies.

Pre-routing hook - Introduces a powerful new hook that allows you to manipulate incoming requests before routing checks are performed. This enables use cases like making URLs case-insensitive or normalizing URL paths. Learn more about pre-routing hooks

Custom log fields for all logging plugins - All logging plugins now support a fields option that allows you to append custom fields to every log entry. This enhancement enables better log enrichment and correlation across your observability stack. See custom log fields documentation