March 28, 2025 Zuplo Release v6.46.0

This release introduces improved support for special characters in OpenAPI URL paths, adds redirect functionality to the URL forward handler, and includes important compatibility date changes that affect log initialization.

Breaking Changes 🛠

Breaking changes are always behind a compatibility date

Enhanced support for special characters in OpenAPI URL paths - Zuplo now properly handles special characters in OpenAPI-formatted URL paths, improving compatibility with APIs that use non-standard characters in their routes. This change ensures better compliance with OpenAPI specifications and more flexible path matching. See our advanced path matching documentation for more details.

Legacy log initialization removed for compatibility date 2025-02-06 - Starting with compatibility date 2025-02-06, the legacy log initialization system has been removed in favor of the modern logging infrastructure. This change provides better performance and more consistent logging behavior across your API gateway.

New Features 🎉