Zuplo Release v6.52.0

This release introduces powerful new features for API management including internal route invocation and improved authentication policies.

Internal Route Invocation: Added context.invokeRoute capability that allows you to internally invoke a route without making an external HTTP request. This enables more efficient internal API calls and better performance for complex routing scenarios.

Enhanced Client IP Parsing: Improved parsing of client IP addresses from the X-Forwarded-For header, providing more accurate client identification for rate limiting and analytics.

CLI Log Verbosity Control: Added a new flag to control log verbosity levels in the Zuplo CLI, making debugging and troubleshooting easier during local development.

Custom Domain Aliases: Introduced support for custom domain aliases, allowing you to map multiple domains to a single API deployment for more flexible domain management.

Web Bot Authentication: New policy for authenticating and managing web bot traffic, helping you control automated access to your APIs. See the policy docs for more details