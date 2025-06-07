Zuplo logo
June 7, 2025
2 min read

Zuplo Release v6.52.0

This release introduces powerful new features for API management including internal route invocation and improved authentication policies.

Breaking Changes 🛠#

  • Removed the deprecated Aserto authorization policy due to Aserto shutting down. If you're currently using this policy, please migrate to an alternative authorization solution.

New Features 🎉#

  • Internal Route Invocation: Added context.invokeRoute capability that allows you to internally invoke a route without making an external HTTP request. This enables more efficient internal API calls and better performance for complex routing scenarios.

  • Enhanced Client IP Parsing: Improved parsing of client IP addresses from the X-Forwarded-For header, providing more accurate client identification for rate limiting and analytics.

  • CLI Log Verbosity Control: Added a new flag to control log verbosity levels in the Zuplo CLI, making debugging and troubleshooting easier during local development.

  • Custom Domain Aliases: Introduced support for custom domain aliases, allowing you to map multiple domains to a single API deployment for more flexible domain management.

  • Web Bot Authentication: New policy for authenticating and managing web bot traffic, helping you control automated access to your APIs. See the policy docs for more details

  • API Key Management Enhancement: You can now delete the default API key, providing more flexibility in API key lifecycle management. See documentation

Bug Fixes 🐛#

  • Fixed an issue that prevented changing deployments for custom domains.
  • Increased the body size limit on GitHub webhooks to support larger payloads.
  • Enhanced error handling in mock API policy to support single example responses.

