Connect Claude Code
Claude Code is Anthropic's command-line coding agent. It speaks the MCP Streamable HTTP transport natively and handles the OAuth flow against the gateway in your browser.
Prerequisites
- A Zuplo project with the MCP Gateway plugin configured and at least one MCP route. See the quickstart if you haven't set one up yet.
- Claude Code installed and signed in. Install instructions are at code.claude.com.
Get the route URL
Each MCP route in
config/routes.oas.json is reachable at
https://{deploymentUrl}/{routePath} once deployed — for example
https://{deploymentUrl}/mcp/linear-v1.
Add the gateway
From a terminal, run
claude mcp add with the
http transport, a friendly name
for the server, and your route URL:
Code
claude mcp add --transport http zuplo https://{deploymentUrl}/{routePath}
The name (
zuplo above) is the identifier you'll see in
/mcp and in any
prompts that invoke the server. Pick whatever makes sense for your team.
By default the server is registered at local scope for the current project.
Use
--scope user to make it available across every project on your machine, or
--scope project to commit a
.mcp.json file alongside your code so your whole
team picks it up:
Code
# Share with the team via .mcp.json in the repo root claude mcp add --transport http --scope project zuplo https://{deploymentUrl}/{routePath}
Once added, the configuration is written to one of:
~/.claude.json(local or user scope)
.mcp.jsonat the project root (project scope)
You can also edit either file directly. The HTTP server entry has this shape:
.mcp.json
{ "mcpServers": { "zuplo": { "type": "http", "url": "https://{deploymentUrl}/{routePath}" } } }
Authenticate
The first time Claude Code talks to the gateway, the gateway returns
401 Unauthorized and Claude Code marks the server as needing authentication.
-
Inside a Claude Code session, run the
/mcpslash command:Code
/mcp
-
Select the gateway entry and follow the browser prompt. Claude Code opens the gateway's OAuth flow, you sign in with your identity provider, and the gateway returns the access token to Claude Code.
-
The gateway then displays the consent page with the upstream MCP server the route depends on. Click Connect and complete the upstream OAuth flow, then click Authorize to finish.
-
Back in the terminal, run
/mcpagain to confirm the server is connected and to see the tool count.
Access tokens are stored securely (in the system keychain on macOS, in a
credentials file on other platforms) and refresh automatically. To revoke
access, open
/mcp and choose Clear authentication for the server.
Use a fixed OAuth callback port
By default, Claude Code picks a random local port for the OAuth callback. The
gateway accepts any loopback redirect URI by default, so this works out of the
box. If you have a strict identity provider that requires a fixed redirect URI
registered in advance, pass
--callback-port:
Code
claude mcp add --transport http --callback-port 8080 \ zuplo https://{deploymentUrl}/{routePath}
Use pre-configured OAuth credentials
The gateway supports Dynamic Client Registration (DCR), so Claude Code registers itself automatically. If you operate a strict environment that requires pre-registered OAuth clients instead, register an OAuth app with the gateway's identity provider, then pass the credentials when you add the server:
Code
claude mcp add --transport http \ --client-id your-client-id --client-secret --callback-port 8080 \ zuplo https://{deploymentUrl}/{routePath}
The
--client-secret flag prompts for the secret with masked input. Claude Code
stores the secret in the system keychain, not in the config file.
For non-interactive scripts, set the secret via the
MCP_CLIENT_SECRET
environment variable instead of the prompt:
Code
MCP_CLIENT_SECRET=your-secret claude mcp add --transport http \ --client-id your-client-id --client-secret --callback-port 8080 \ zuplo https://{deploymentUrl}/{routePath}
What Claude Code supports
Claude Code uses OAuth 2.1 with PKCE and registers itself via Dynamic Client Registration. It supports the following MCP capabilities from the gateway:
- Tools — invoke gateway-exposed tools during a session.
- Prompts — surface prompts as
/mcp__<server>__<prompt>slash commands.
- Resources — reference resources with
@server:protocol://pathin prompts.
- Roots — declare the project root to the server.
- Elicitation — Claude Code shows form dialogs and opens URLs when a server requests structured input or interactive authorization mid-task.
Manage the connection
A few commands you'll use often:
Code
# List every configured server claude mcp list # Show details for one server claude mcp get zuplo # Remove the server claude mcp remove zuplo
Inside a session,
/mcp shows the live status of each server (connected,
pending, failed), the number of tools each one exposes, and provides
re-authentication and authentication-clearing commands per server.
Troubleshooting
/mcpshows the server as failed. Run
claude mcp get zuploto confirm the URL is correct, then re-run
/mcpto retry. Check the gateway's deployment is healthy and the URL is reachable from your machine.
- "Incompatible auth server: does not support dynamic client registration." This appears if the gateway's identity provider blocks DCR. Either enable DCR on the provider or use pre-configured OAuth credentials as shown above.
- The browser does not open during OAuth. Copy the URL Claude Code prints in the terminal and open it manually. If the callback fails, paste the full callback URL from your browser's address bar into the prompt Claude Code shows.
Related
- Connect MCP clients overview
- Anthropic's docs: Connect Claude Code to tools via MCP
- Authentication overview