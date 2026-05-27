Connect Cursor
Cursor is an AI-first code editor. It speaks the MCP Streamable HTTP transport natively and supports OAuth-protected remote MCP servers, which is exactly what the Zuplo MCP Gateway exposes.
Add the gateway connector in Cursor by editing Cursor's
mcp.json configuration
or by using a deeplink that opens Cursor and adds the entry.
Prerequisites
- A Zuplo project with the MCP Gateway plugin configured and at least one MCP route. See the quickstart if you haven't set one up yet.
- Cursor installed and signed in.
Get the route URL
Each MCP route in
config/routes.oas.json is reachable at
https://{deploymentUrl}/{routePath} once deployed — for example
https://{deploymentUrl}/mcp/linear-v1.
Edit mcp.json
Cursor reads MCP server configuration from two locations:
~/.cursor/mcp.json— applies to every project you open with Cursor.
.cursor/mcp.jsonin a project's root — applies only to that project, and can be committed to version control to share with your team.
Add an entry under
mcpServers, using a friendly name as the key and the route
URL as the value:
~/.cursor/mcp.json
{ "mcpServers": { "Zuplo MCP": { "url": "https://{deploymentUrl}/{routePath}" } } }
Restart Cursor after editing the file. The first time Cursor connects, it opens a browser to complete the OAuth flow.
Environment variable interpolation
Cursor's
mcp.json supports interpolation so you don't need to hardcode
sensitive values:
${env:NAME}— resolves to the environment variable
NAME.
${workspaceFolder}— resolves to the project root.
${userHome}— resolves to your home directory.
These work inside
command,
args,
env,
url, and
headers. For example,
to use a per-environment deployment URL:
Code
{ "mcpServers": { "Zuplo MCP": { "url": "${env:ZUPLO_MCP_URL}" } } }
What Cursor supports
Cursor registers itself with the gateway through Dynamic Client Registration and supports:
- Tools — invoke gateway-exposed tools from Composer.
- Prompts — surface gateway prompts in the prompt picker.
- Roots — declare the project root to the server.
- Elicitation — handle form-mode and URL-mode elicitation requests from the gateway, including upstream re-authorization prompts.
- MCP Apps — render interactive HTML widgets from compatible servers.
Troubleshooting
- Cursor shows "Failed to connect" for the server. Open
~/.cursor/mcp.jsonand confirm the URL is correct and reachable. If the gateway is healthy, restart Cursor to retry the OAuth flow.
- Tools do not refresh after upstream changes. Restart Cursor or toggle the server off and back on in the MCP settings. Cursor caches the tool list per server.