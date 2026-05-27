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Cursor is an AI-first code editor. It speaks the MCP Streamable HTTP transport natively and supports OAuth-protected remote MCP servers, which is exactly what the Zuplo MCP Gateway exposes.

Add the gateway connector in Cursor by editing Cursor's mcp.json configuration or by using a deeplink that opens Cursor and adds the entry.

Prerequisites

A Zuplo project with the MCP Gateway plugin configured and at least one MCP route. See the quickstart if you haven't set one up yet.

Cursor installed and signed in.

Get the route URL

Each MCP route in config/routes.oas.json is reachable at https://{deploymentUrl}/{routePath} once deployed — for example https://{deploymentUrl}/mcp/linear-v1 .

Edit mcp.json

Cursor reads MCP server configuration from two locations:

~/.cursor/mcp.json — applies to every project you open with Cursor.

— applies to every project you open with Cursor. .cursor/mcp.json in a project's root — applies only to that project, and can be committed to version control to share with your team.

Add an entry under mcpServers , using a friendly name as the key and the route URL as the value:

~/.cursor/mcp.json ~/.cursor/mcp.json { "mcpServers" : { "Zuplo MCP" : { "url" : "https://{deploymentUrl}/{routePath}" } } }

Restart Cursor after editing the file. The first time Cursor connects, it opens a browser to complete the OAuth flow.

Environment variable interpolation

Cursor's mcp.json supports interpolation so you don't need to hardcode sensitive values:

${env:NAME} — resolves to the environment variable NAME .

— resolves to the environment variable . ${workspaceFolder} — resolves to the project root.

— resolves to the project root. ${userHome} — resolves to your home directory.

These work inside command , args , env , url , and headers . For example, to use a per-environment deployment URL:

Code Code { "mcpServers" : { "Zuplo MCP" : { "url" : "${env:ZUPLO_MCP_URL}" } } }

What Cursor supports

Cursor registers itself with the gateway through Dynamic Client Registration and supports:

Tools — invoke gateway-exposed tools from Composer.

— invoke gateway-exposed tools from Composer. Prompts — surface gateway prompts in the prompt picker.

— surface gateway prompts in the prompt picker. Roots — declare the project root to the server.

— declare the project root to the server. Elicitation — handle form-mode and URL-mode elicitation requests from the gateway, including upstream re-authorization prompts.

— handle form-mode and URL-mode elicitation requests from the gateway, including upstream re-authorization prompts. MCP Apps — render interactive HTML widgets from compatible servers.

Troubleshooting

Cursor shows "Failed to connect" for the server. Open ~/.cursor/mcp.json and confirm the URL is correct and reachable. If the gateway is healthy, restart Cursor to retry the OAuth flow.

Open and confirm the URL is correct and reachable. If the gateway is healthy, restart Cursor to retry the OAuth flow. Tools do not refresh after upstream changes. Restart Cursor or toggle the server off and back on in the MCP settings. Cursor caches the tool list per server.

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