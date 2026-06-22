Copy page Cross App Access Cross App Access configuration reference

Cross App Access is configured on the mcp-token-exchange-inbound policy. Setting authMode: "id-jag" and providing an idJag block makes the gateway act as the XAA requesting app: it mints an ID-JAG from your IdP and redeems it at an upstream resource authorization server. This is the configuration the quickstart uses.

The authoritative source for these options is the policy's runtime schema. The generated mcp-token-exchange-inbound reference page predates id-jag mode; the options below reflect the runtime behavior.

Gateway as requesting app

Set authMode: "id-jag" on a mcp-token-exchange-inbound policy and provide an idJag block. Attach the policy to the upstream route after the inbound MCP OAuth policy.

config/policies.json config/policies.json { "name" : "id-jag-upstream" , "policyType" : "mcp-token-exchange-inbound" , "handler" : { "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime/mcp-gateway)" , "export" : "McpTokenExchangeInboundPolicy" , "options" : { "displayName" : "Upstream" , "authMode" : "id-jag" , "idJag" : { "scopes" : [ "mcp:tools" ], "scopeDelimiter" : " " , "idp" : { "tokenUrl" : "https://idp.example.com/token" , "clientAuth" : { "method" : "client_secret_post" , "clientId" : "$env(IDP_CLIENT_ID)" , "clientSecret" : "$env(IDP_CLIENT_SECRET)" , }, }, "resourceAs" : { "tokenUrl" : "https://upstream.example.com/token" , "audience" : "https://upstream.example.com" , "resource" : "https://upstream.example.com/mcp" , "clientAuth" : { "method" : "client_secret_post" , "clientId" : "$env(RESOURCE_AS_CLIENT_ID)" , "clientSecret" : "$env(RESOURCE_AS_CLIENT_SECRET)" , }, }, }, }, }, }

idJag options

Option Type Default Description scopes string[] [] Scopes requested in both exchanges. scopeDelimiter string " " Delimiter used to join scopes. idp object — Where the gateway mints the ID-JAG (RFC 8693 token exchange). resourceAs object — Where the gateway redeems the ID-JAG for an access token (RFC 7523).

idp

The identity provider that issues the ID-JAG.

Option Type Description tokenUrl string The IdP token endpoint. clientAuth object How the gateway authenticates to the IdP (see below).

resourceAs

The upstream's resource authorization server that issues the access token.

Option Type Description tokenUrl string The resource authorization server's token endpoint. audience string Required. The resource AS identifier; sent as the token-exchange audience and becomes the ID-JAG aud . resource string Optional RFC 8707 resource indicator. Defaults to the route's upstream URL. clientAuth object How the gateway authenticates to the resource AS (see below).

clientAuth

Both idp.clientAuth and resourceAs.clientAuth take the same shape. The method selects how the gateway authenticates:

Code Code // client_secret_post (or client_secret_basic) "clientAuth" : { "method" : "client_secret_post" , "clientId" : "..." , "clientSecret" : "$env(...)" }

Code Code // private_key_jwt "clientAuth" : { "method" : "private_key_jwt" , "clientId" : "..." , "privateKeyPem" : "$env(...)" , "algorithm" : "RS256" , "keyId" : "..." , "expiresInSeconds" : 300 }

Option Type Default Applies to Description method enum — all client_secret_post , client_secret_basic , or private_key_jwt . clientId string — all The OAuth client ID. clientSecret string — secret methods The OAuth client secret. privateKeyPem string — private_key_jwt PEM private key used to sign the client-assertion JWT. algorithm enum RS256 private_key_jwt RS256 / RS384 / RS512 / ES256 / ES384 / ES512 . keyId string — private_key_jwt Optional kid header on the client assertion. audience string — private_key_jwt Optional audience override for the client assertion. expiresInSeconds number 300 private_key_jwt Client-assertion lifetime, max 3600 .

What the gateway does at request time

On a tool call to the route, the gateway:

Resolves the user's stored IdP identity assertion (bound during the inbound browser login). If absent or expired, it returns a connect-required error and refreshes the subject token when it can. Runs an RFC 8693 token exchange at idp.tokenUrl , requesting an ID-JAG audience-restricted to resourceAs.audience . Redeems the ID-JAG at resourceAs.tokenUrl as an RFC 7523 JWT-bearer grant to get the upstream access token. Caches the upstream token per user and forwards the tool call with Authorization: Bearer <upstream token> .

Notes and limitations

The gateway issues opaque access tokens, not JWTs.

access tokens, not JWTs. DPoP is not supported. Requests with a DPoP header are rejected.

Requests with a header are rejected. XAA requires a prior inbound browser login so the gateway has an IdP identity assertion to exchange.

Related

Overview — the protocol and the gateway's role.

Quickstart — a working id-jag configuration on the playground.

configuration on the playground. mcp-token-exchange-inbound policy — the base token-exchange policy reference.