Cross App Access configuration reference
Cross App Access is configured on the
mcp-token-exchange-inbound policy. Setting
authMode: "id-jag" and providing an
idJag block makes the gateway act as the
XAA requesting app: it mints an ID-JAG from your IdP and redeems it at an
upstream resource authorization server. This is the configuration the
quickstart uses.
The authoritative source for these options is the policy's runtime schema. The
generated
mcp-token-exchange-inbound reference page predates
id-jag mode;
the options below reflect the runtime behavior.
Gateway as requesting app
Set
authMode: "id-jag" on a
mcp-token-exchange-inbound policy and provide an
idJag block. Attach the policy to the upstream route after the inbound MCP
OAuth policy.
config/policies.json
{ "name": "id-jag-upstream", "policyType": "mcp-token-exchange-inbound", "handler": { "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime/mcp-gateway)", "export": "McpTokenExchangeInboundPolicy", "options": { "displayName": "Upstream", "authMode": "id-jag", "idJag": { "scopes": ["mcp:tools"], "scopeDelimiter": " ", "idp": { "tokenUrl": "https://idp.example.com/token", "clientAuth": { "method": "client_secret_post", "clientId": "$env(IDP_CLIENT_ID)", "clientSecret": "$env(IDP_CLIENT_SECRET)", }, }, "resourceAs": { "tokenUrl": "https://upstream.example.com/token", "audience": "https://upstream.example.com", "resource": "https://upstream.example.com/mcp", "clientAuth": { "method": "client_secret_post", "clientId": "$env(RESOURCE_AS_CLIENT_ID)", "clientSecret": "$env(RESOURCE_AS_CLIENT_SECRET)", }, }, }, }, }, }
idJag options
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
scopes
string[]
[]
|Scopes requested in both exchanges.
scopeDelimiter
string
" "
|Delimiter used to join scopes.
idp
|object
|—
|Where the gateway mints the ID-JAG (RFC 8693 token exchange).
resourceAs
|object
|—
|Where the gateway redeems the ID-JAG for an access token (RFC 7523).
idp
The identity provider that issues the ID-JAG.
|Option
|Type
|Description
tokenUrl
|string
|The IdP token endpoint.
clientAuth
|object
|How the gateway authenticates to the IdP (see below).
resourceAs
The upstream's resource authorization server that issues the access token.
|Option
|Type
|Description
tokenUrl
|string
|The resource authorization server's token endpoint.
audience
|string
|Required. The resource AS identifier; sent as the token-exchange
audience and becomes the ID-JAG
aud.
resource
|string
|Optional RFC 8707 resource indicator. Defaults to the route's upstream URL.
clientAuth
|object
|How the gateway authenticates to the resource AS (see below).
clientAuth
Both
idp.clientAuth and
resourceAs.clientAuth take the same shape. The
method selects how the gateway authenticates:
Code
// client_secret_post (or client_secret_basic) "clientAuth": { "method": "client_secret_post", "clientId": "...", "clientSecret": "$env(...)" }
Code
// private_key_jwt "clientAuth": { "method": "private_key_jwt", "clientId": "...", "privateKeyPem": "$env(...)", "algorithm": "RS256", "keyId": "...", "expiresInSeconds": 300 }
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Applies to
|Description
method
|enum
|—
|all
client_secret_post,
client_secret_basic, or
private_key_jwt.
clientId
|string
|—
|all
|The OAuth client ID.
clientSecret
|string
|—
|secret methods
|The OAuth client secret.
privateKeyPem
|string
|—
private_key_jwt
|PEM private key used to sign the client-assertion JWT.
algorithm
|enum
RS256
private_key_jwt
RS256/
RS384/
RS512/
ES256/
ES384/
ES512.
keyId
|string
|—
private_key_jwt
|Optional
kid header on the client assertion.
audience
|string
|—
private_key_jwt
|Optional audience override for the client assertion.
expiresInSeconds
|number
300
private_key_jwt
|Client-assertion lifetime, max
3600.
What the gateway does at request time
On a tool call to the route, the gateway:
- Resolves the user's stored IdP identity assertion (bound during the inbound browser login). If absent or expired, it returns a connect-required error and refreshes the subject token when it can.
- Runs an RFC 8693 token exchange at
idp.tokenUrl, requesting an ID-JAG audience-restricted to
resourceAs.audience.
- Redeems the ID-JAG at
resourceAs.tokenUrlas an RFC 7523 JWT-bearer grant to get the upstream access token.
- Caches the upstream token per user and forwards the tool call with
Authorization: Bearer <upstream token>.
Notes and limitations
- The gateway issues opaque access tokens, not JWTs.
- DPoP is not supported. Requests with a
DPoPheader are rejected.
- XAA requires a prior inbound browser login so the gateway has an IdP identity assertion to exchange.
Related
- Overview — the protocol and the gateway's role.
- Quickstart — a working
id-jagconfiguration on the playground.
mcp-token-exchange-inboundpolicy — the base token-exchange policy reference.