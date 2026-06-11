Combining rate limit policies
Real-world APIs rarely need just one rate limiting boundary. A payment endpoint might need a per-minute burst limit to protect against runaway scripts and a per-hour cap to enforce fair usage. A monetized API might pair a monthly quota with a per-second spike guard. Zuplo supports all of these patterns by letting you stack multiple policies on the same route.
Multiple rate limits on one route
You can apply two or more rate limiting policies to a single route. Each policy maintains its own counter independently, and the request must pass every policy to reach the backend.
A common pattern is combining a short-window burst limit with a longer-window sustained limit. The following example enforces both a 1,000-requests-per-hour ceiling and a 100-requests-per-minute burst limit on the same route.
Define the policies
config/policies.json
{ "policies": [ { "name": "rate-limit-hourly", "policyType": "rate-limit-inbound", "handler": { "export": "RateLimitInboundPolicy", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "rateLimitBy": "user", "requestsAllowed": 1000, "timeWindowMinutes": 60 } } }, { "name": "rate-limit-per-minute", "policyType": "rate-limit-inbound", "handler": { "export": "RateLimitInboundPolicy", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "rateLimitBy": "user", "requestsAllowed": 100, "timeWindowMinutes": 1 } } } ] }
Attach them to a route
List both policies in the route's inbound pipeline. Place the longest time window first:
config/routes.oas.json (excerpt)
{ "x-zuplo-route": { "policies": { "inbound": ["rate-limit-hourly", "rate-limit-per-minute"] } } }
Apply the longest time window first. If a caller already exhausted the hourly quota, the request is rejected immediately without incrementing the per-minute counter. This avoids wasting counter writes on requests that would fail anyway.
Each policy tracks its own sliding window counter scoped by its
name. A
request that passes the hourly check still gets evaluated against the per-minute
check. If either policy rejects the request, the client receives a
429 Too Many Requests response.
Rate limiting vs. quotas
Rate limiting and quotas both cap usage, but they solve different problems.
|Aspect
|Rate limiting
|Quota
|Time window
|Short: seconds, minutes, or hours
|Long: hourly, daily, weekly, or monthly
|Purpose
|Protect backends from traffic spikes
|Enforce billing-period usage caps
|Counter reset
|Sliding window rolls continuously
|Fixed period anchored to a start date
|Typical use
|"100 requests per minute per user"
|"10,000 requests per month per subscription"
|Policy
|Rate Limiting
|Quota
Use rate limiting when you need to smooth traffic and prevent bursts. Use quotas when you need to enforce a usage allowance over a billing cycle. In many APIs, you use both together: a monthly quota to cap total usage and a per-minute rate limit to prevent any single caller from overwhelming the backend within that quota.
Example: quota plus rate limit
config/policies.json
{ "policies": [ { "name": "monthly-quota", "policyType": "quota-inbound", "handler": { "export": "QuotaInboundPolicy", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "period": "monthly", "quotaBy": "user", "allowances": { "requests": 10000 } } } }, { "name": "burst-rate-limit", "policyType": "rate-limit-inbound", "handler": { "export": "RateLimitInboundPolicy", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "rateLimitBy": "user", "requestsAllowed": 100, "timeWindowMinutes": 1 } } } ] }
On the route, place the quota policy first so that callers who already used their monthly allowance are rejected before the rate limit counter is incremented:
config/routes.oas.json (excerpt)
{ "x-zuplo-route": { "policies": { "inbound": ["monthly-quota", "burst-rate-limit"] } } }
Rate limiting with monetization
The Monetization policy handles subscription validation, quota enforcement, and metering in one step. It already enforces billing-period usage limits tied to the customer's plan, so you do not need a separate quota policy on monetized routes.
Rate limiting is still valuable alongside monetization. A customer with a 50,000 requests-per-month plan could theoretically send all 50,000 requests in a single minute, which would overwhelm your backend even though it falls within the monthly allowance. Adding a rate limiting policy prevents that spike.
config/routes.oas.json (excerpt)
{ "x-zuplo-route": { "policies": { "inbound": ["monetization-inbound", "rate-limit-per-minute"] } } }
The monetization policy handles API key authentication internally. You do not
need a separate
api-key-auth policy on monetized routes. Place the
monetization policy first so that
request.user is populated before the rate
limit policy runs.
These two layers are complementary:
- Monetization enforces monthly or billing-period usage limits and tracks metered usage for billing.
- Rate limiting enforces per-minute or per-second spike protection to keep your backend healthy.
Counter scoping
Rate limit counters are scoped by the policy's
name field combined with the
caller identifier (user, IP, or custom key). Understanding this scoping is
important when you apply the same policy type to multiple routes.
Shared counters
If two routes reference the same policy name, they share a counter. A caller who
makes 60 requests to
/orders and 40 requests to
/products — both using a
policy named
rate-limit-per-minute — counts as 100 total requests against that
policy's limit.
config/routes.oas.json (excerpt)
{ "paths": { "/orders": { "get": { "x-zuplo-route": { "policies": { "inbound": ["rate-limit-per-minute"] } } } }, "/products": { "get": { "x-zuplo-route": { "policies": { "inbound": ["rate-limit-per-minute"] } } } } } }
Shared counters are useful when you want a single global limit that applies across all routes for a given caller.
Independent counters
To give each route its own counter, create separate policy instances with different names:
config/policies.json
{ "policies": [ { "name": "rate-limit-orders", "policyType": "rate-limit-inbound", "handler": { "export": "RateLimitInboundPolicy", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "rateLimitBy": "user", "requestsAllowed": 100, "timeWindowMinutes": 1 } } }, { "name": "rate-limit-products", "policyType": "rate-limit-inbound", "handler": { "export": "RateLimitInboundPolicy", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "rateLimitBy": "user", "requestsAllowed": 200, "timeWindowMinutes": 1 } } } ] }
Now a caller can make 100 requests per minute to
/orders and 200 requests per
minute to
/products independently. Exhausting the orders limit does not affect
the products limit.
If you duplicate a policy definition and forget to change the
name, both
routes share the same counter. Always verify that policy names are distinct when
you intend independent counters.
Related resources
- Rate Limiting policy reference
- Complex Rate Limiting policy reference
- Quota policy reference
- Monetization policy
- How rate limiting works
- Dynamic Rate Limiting