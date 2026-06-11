Copy page Guides Monitoring and troubleshooting rate limits

Rate limiting only delivers value when you can observe it in action. Without visibility into which consumers hit limits, how often requests are rejected, and whether the rate limit service itself is healthy, you are operating blind. This guide covers how to monitor rate limit activity, understand failure modes, choose the right enforcement mode, and diagnose common issues.

Monitoring rate limit events

Zuplo produces structured logs for every request, including those rejected with a 429 Too Many Requests status code. Ship these logs to an external provider to build dashboards and alerts around rate limit activity.

Setting up log shipping

Configure a logging plugin in your zuplo.runtime.ts file to send logs to your observability platform. Zuplo supports AWS CloudWatch, Datadog, Dynatrace, Google Cloud Logging, Loki, New Relic, Splunk, Sumo Logic, and VMware Log Insight. You can also build a custom logging plugin for unsupported providers.

Filtering for rate-limited requests

Every log entry includes default fields you can filter on:

requestId -- Correlate a specific rejected request end-to-end using the zp-rid response header.

-- Correlate a specific rejected request end-to-end using the response header. environment and environmentStage -- Distinguish between production , preview , and working-copy environments.

To break down rate-limited requests by consumer or IP, add custom log properties in a policy that runs before or alongside the rate limit check:

Code Code import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export default async function policy ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext , ) { // Tag every log entry with the consumer identity for filtering context.log. setLogProperties ! ({ rateLimitIdentity: request.user?.sub ?? request.headers. get ( "true-client-ip" ) ?? "unknown" , }); return request; }

This adds a rateLimitIdentity field to all log entries for the request, making it straightforward to group 429 responses by consumer in your logging dashboard.

Setting up alerts

Configure alerts in your logging provider for the following conditions:

Spike in 429 responses -- A sudden increase may indicate a misconfiguration, an attack, or a legitimate traffic surge.

-- A sudden increase may indicate a misconfiguration, an attack, or a legitimate traffic surge. 429 rate exceeding a threshold -- If more than a small percentage of requests return 429, the rate limit may be set too low for normal traffic.

-- If more than a small percentage of requests return 429, the rate limit may be set too low for normal traffic. Zero 429 responses over an extended period -- If you expect rate limiting to be active but see no rejections, the policy may not be attached to the correct routes.

Metrics plugins

For quantitative monitoring, Zuplo supports metrics plugins that send request latency, request size, and response size data to Datadog, Dynatrace, New Relic, or any OpenTelemetry-compatible collector. While these metrics do not track rate limit counters directly, the statusCode dimension (when enabled) allows you to chart 429 response rates alongside overall request volume.

Understanding failure modes

The rate limiting policies depend on a globally distributed rate limit service to track request counters. Understanding what happens when that service is unreachable helps you make the right availability tradeoff.

By default, throwOnFailure is set to false . If the rate limit service is unreachable, the policy allows the request through. This fail-open behavior prevents a rate limit service outage from blocking all traffic to your API.

The tradeoff is that during an outage, rate limits are not enforced and clients can exceed their configured thresholds.

Set throwOnFailure to true to return an error when the rate limit service is unreachable. This guarantees that no request bypasses rate limiting, but it means a service disruption blocks all traffic on routes using that policy.

Code Code { "options" : { "rateLimitBy" : "user" , "requestsAllowed" : 100 , "timeWindowMinutes" : 1 , "throwOnFailure" : true } }

Only use throwOnFailure: true when allowing unlimited traffic is more dangerous than rejecting all traffic. For most APIs, the fail-open default is the safer choice.

Detecting fail-open conditions

Because fail-open requests succeed with a 200 (or other normal status code), they do not produce a 429 log entry. To detect when the rate limit service is unreachable, monitor for a sudden drop in 429 responses during periods when you expect rate limiting to be active. A complete absence of 429s alongside steady or increasing traffic volume is a strong signal that the service is in fail-open mode.

Strict vs. async mode in production

The mode option controls whether the rate limit check blocks the request or runs in parallel with it.

Strict mode (default)

In strict mode, every request waits for the rate limit service to confirm whether the request is within limits before proceeding to the backend. This provides exact enforcement -- no request exceeds the configured threshold.

The tradeoff is added latency on every request due to the round-trip to the rate limit service.

Async mode

In async mode, the request proceeds to the backend immediately while the rate limit check runs in parallel. If the check determines the limit is exceeded, the result applies to the next request, not the current one.

This means some requests may get through after the limit is reached. In practice, the overshoot depends on your request rate and the latency of the rate limit check. For an API receiving 100 requests per second with a 10ms check time, approximately one extra request may slip through per window.

Use async mode when low latency matters more than exact enforcement -- for example, on high-throughput public endpoints where a few extra requests over the limit are acceptable. Use strict mode when precise enforcement is required, such as billing-sensitive endpoints or APIs with hard backend capacity limits.

Common troubleshooting scenarios

Unexpected 429 responses

Shared IP addresses. When rateLimitBy is set to "ip" , multiple clients behind the same corporate proxy, cloud NAT, or shared Wi-Fi share a single rate limit bucket. One heavy user exhausts the limit for everyone on that IP. Switch to rateLimitBy: "user" for authenticated APIs to avoid this.

Missing authentication policy. The "user" mode requires an authentication policy (such as API Key Authentication or JWT) earlier in the policy pipeline to populate request.user . If no authentication policy runs first, the rate limit policy returns an error instead of applying per-user limits. Verify that authentication appears before rate limiting in the route's inbound policy list.

Multiple rate limit policies on the same route. If a route has both a per-minute and a per-hour rate limit policy, a request can be rejected by either one. Check all rate limit policies attached to the route, and verify the ordering (longest time window first, then shorter durations).

Lower limits than expected. If you use a custom rateLimitBy: "function" , verify that the function returns the expected requestsAllowed and timeWindowMinutes values. Log the returned values during development to confirm the function resolves correctly for each consumer.

Rate limits not applying

Policy not attached to the route. Defining a rate limit policy in policies.json does not activate it. The policy name must appear in the policies.inbound array of each route in routes.oas.json where you want it enforced. Verify the route configuration.

Typo in the policy name. The policy name in routes.oas.json must exactly match the name field in policies.json . A mismatched name silently skips the policy. Check for case sensitivity and extra whitespace.

Custom function returning undefined . When rateLimitBy is set to "function" and the identifier function returns undefined , rate limiting is skipped for that request entirely. This is by design -- it allows you to selectively exempt certain requests -- but it can cause confusion if the function has an unhandled code path that returns undefined unintentionally.

Different behavior across environments

Rate limit counters are scoped per environment. Production, preview, and working-copy environments each maintain their own separate counters. A request that is rate-limited in production does not affect the counter in a preview environment, and vice versa.

This means:

Testing rate limits in a preview branch does not interfere with production traffic.

Rate limit thresholds you observe in a low-traffic preview environment may behave differently under production load.

After deploying a new environment, counters start fresh.

If you observe rate limits triggering in one environment but not another, confirm that both environments use the same policy configuration and that the traffic volume is comparable.

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