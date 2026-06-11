Monitoring and troubleshooting rate limits
Rate limiting only delivers value when you can observe it in action. Without visibility into which consumers hit limits, how often requests are rejected, and whether the rate limit service itself is healthy, you are operating blind. This guide covers how to monitor rate limit activity, understand failure modes, choose the right enforcement mode, and diagnose common issues.
Monitoring rate limit events
Zuplo produces structured logs for every request, including those rejected with
a
429 Too Many Requests status code. Ship these logs to an external provider
to build dashboards and alerts around rate limit activity.
Setting up log shipping
Configure a logging plugin in your
zuplo.runtime.ts
file to send logs to your observability platform. Zuplo supports AWS CloudWatch,
Datadog, Dynatrace, Google Cloud Logging, Loki, New Relic, Splunk, Sumo Logic,
and VMware Log Insight. You can also build a
custom logging plugin for unsupported
providers.
Filtering for rate-limited requests
Every log entry includes default fields you can filter on:
requestId-- Correlate a specific rejected request end-to-end using the
zp-ridresponse header.
environmentand
environmentStage-- Distinguish between
production,
preview, and
working-copyenvironments.
To break down rate-limited requests by consumer or IP, add custom log properties in a policy that runs before or alongside the rate limit check:
Code
import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime"; export default async function policy( request: ZuploRequest, context: ZuploContext, ) { // Tag every log entry with the consumer identity for filtering context.log.setLogProperties!({ rateLimitIdentity: request.user?.sub ?? request.headers.get("true-client-ip") ?? "unknown", }); return request; }
This adds a
rateLimitIdentity field to all log entries for the request, making
it straightforward to group 429 responses by consumer in your logging dashboard.
Setting up alerts
Configure alerts in your logging provider for the following conditions:
- Spike in 429 responses -- A sudden increase may indicate a misconfiguration, an attack, or a legitimate traffic surge.
- 429 rate exceeding a threshold -- If more than a small percentage of requests return 429, the rate limit may be set too low for normal traffic.
- Zero 429 responses over an extended period -- If you expect rate limiting to be active but see no rejections, the policy may not be attached to the correct routes.
Metrics plugins
For quantitative monitoring, Zuplo supports
metrics plugins that send request latency,
request size, and response size data to Datadog, Dynatrace, New Relic, or any
OpenTelemetry-compatible collector. While these metrics do not track rate limit
counters directly, the
statusCode dimension (when enabled) allows you to chart
429 response rates alongside overall request volume.
Understanding failure modes
The rate limiting policies depend on a globally distributed rate limit service to track request counters. Understanding what happens when that service is unreachable helps you make the right availability tradeoff.
Fail-open (default)
By default,
throwOnFailure is set to
false. If the rate limit service is
unreachable, the policy allows the request through. This fail-open behavior
prevents a rate limit service outage from blocking all traffic to your API.
The tradeoff is that during an outage, rate limits are not enforced and clients can exceed their configured thresholds.
Fail-closed
Set
throwOnFailure to
true to return an error when the rate limit service is
unreachable. This guarantees that no request bypasses rate limiting, but it
means a service disruption blocks all traffic on routes using that policy.
Code
{ "options": { "rateLimitBy": "user", "requestsAllowed": 100, "timeWindowMinutes": 1, "throwOnFailure": true } }
Only use
throwOnFailure: true when allowing unlimited traffic is more
dangerous than rejecting all traffic. For most APIs, the fail-open default is
the safer choice.
Detecting fail-open conditions
Because fail-open requests succeed with a
200 (or other normal status code),
they do not produce a 429 log entry. To detect when the rate limit service is
unreachable, monitor for a sudden drop in 429 responses during periods when you
expect rate limiting to be active. A complete absence of 429s alongside steady
or increasing traffic volume is a strong signal that the service is in fail-open
mode.
Strict vs. async mode in production
The
mode option controls whether the rate limit check blocks the request or
runs in parallel with it.
Strict mode (default)
In
strict mode, every request waits for the rate limit service to confirm
whether the request is within limits before proceeding to the backend. This
provides exact enforcement -- no request exceeds the configured threshold.
The tradeoff is added latency on every request due to the round-trip to the rate limit service.
Async mode
In
async mode, the request proceeds to the backend immediately while the rate
limit check runs in parallel. If the check determines the limit is exceeded, the
result applies to the next request, not the current one.
This means some requests may get through after the limit is reached. In practice, the overshoot depends on your request rate and the latency of the rate limit check. For an API receiving 100 requests per second with a 10ms check time, approximately one extra request may slip through per window.
Use
async mode when low latency matters more than exact enforcement -- for
example, on high-throughput public endpoints where a few extra requests over the
limit are acceptable. Use
strict mode when precise enforcement is required,
such as billing-sensitive endpoints or APIs with hard backend capacity limits.
Common troubleshooting scenarios
Unexpected 429 responses
Shared IP addresses. When
rateLimitBy is set to
"ip", multiple clients
behind the same corporate proxy, cloud NAT, or shared Wi-Fi share a single rate
limit bucket. One heavy user exhausts the limit for everyone on that IP. Switch
to
rateLimitBy: "user" for authenticated APIs to avoid this.
Missing authentication policy. The
"user" mode requires an authentication
policy (such as API Key Authentication or JWT) earlier in the policy pipeline to
populate
request.user. If no authentication policy runs first, the rate limit
policy returns an error instead of applying per-user limits. Verify that
authentication appears before rate limiting in the route's inbound policy list.
Multiple rate limit policies on the same route. If a route has both a per-minute and a per-hour rate limit policy, a request can be rejected by either one. Check all rate limit policies attached to the route, and verify the ordering (longest time window first, then shorter durations).
Lower limits than expected. If you use a custom
rateLimitBy: "function",
verify that the function returns the expected
requestsAllowed and
timeWindowMinutes values. Log the returned values during development to
confirm the function resolves correctly for each consumer.
Rate limits not applying
Policy not attached to the route. Defining a rate limit policy in
policies.json does not activate it. The policy name must appear in the
policies.inbound array of each route in
routes.oas.json where you want it
enforced. Verify the route configuration.
Typo in the policy name. The policy name in
routes.oas.json must exactly
match the
name field in
policies.json. A mismatched name silently skips the
policy. Check for case sensitivity and extra whitespace.
Custom function returning
undefined. When
rateLimitBy is set to
"function" and the identifier function returns
undefined, rate limiting is
skipped for that request entirely. This is by design -- it allows you to
selectively exempt certain requests -- but it can cause confusion if the
function has an unhandled code path that returns
undefined unintentionally.
Different behavior across environments
Rate limit counters are scoped per environment. Production, preview, and working-copy environments each maintain their own separate counters. A request that is rate-limited in production does not affect the counter in a preview environment, and vice versa.
This means:
- Testing rate limits in a preview branch does not interfere with production traffic.
- Rate limit thresholds you observe in a low-traffic preview environment may behave differently under production load.
- After deploying a new environment, counters start fresh.
If you observe rate limits triggering in one environment but not another, confirm that both environments use the same policy configuration and that the traffic volume is comparable.
Related resources
- Rate Limit Exceeded error -- Understanding the 429 response format and client-side remediation
- How rate limiting works -- Algorithm details,
rateLimitBymodes, and combining policies
- Logging -- Configuring log shipping to external providers
- Metrics Plugins -- Sending request metrics to Datadog, Dynatrace, New Relic, or OpenTelemetry
- Proactive monitoring -- Health checks and end-to-end gateway monitoring
- Troubleshooting -- General gateway troubleshooting guide