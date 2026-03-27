Copy page Development Troubleshooting

This guide covers common errors you may encounter when building, deploying, and running your Zuplo API gateway, along with steps to diagnose and fix them.

Build errors

Build errors prevent your project from compiling during deployment. The gateway returns a BUILD_ERROR when this happens.

TypeScript compilation errors

Type mismatches, missing type definitions, or invalid syntax prevent the build from completing. Check the deployment logs for the file name, line number, and error description.

Fix: Run the build locally before deploying to catch these errors early:

Terminal Code npx zuplo build

You can also add TypeScript to your project and run type checking directly:

Terminal Code npm install -D typescript npx tsc --noEmit

This catches type errors before you deploy and integrates with most editors for inline feedback.

Module resolution failures

Imports that do not start with ./ or ../ and have no matching paths mapping in tsconfig.json fail to resolve.

Code Code // This fails if there is no paths mapping import { myFunction } from "modules/my-module" ; // Use a relative path instead import { myFunction } from "./modules/my-module" ;

Fix: Use relative paths for local modules, or configure compilerOptions.paths in your tsconfig.json . See TypeScript Configuration for details.

Missing or incompatible packages

Zuplo does not run Node.js and does not run npm install during deployment. Only npm packages that don't use native code or Node.js-specific APIs (like the filesystem or child_process ) are compatible. Packages must be installed locally and their bundled output checked into source control.

Fix: Install the package locally, verify it works with zuplo dev , and ensure the compiled output is committed to your repository. See Node Modules for details on package compatibility and limitations.

Invalid route configuration

The routes.oas.json file contains syntax errors or references handlers and policies that do not exist.

Fix: Validate that all handler.module and handler.export values in your route configuration match actual modules and exported functions. Check for typos in policy names referenced in the policies.inbound and policies.outbound arrays.

Deployment errors

The gateway returns this error when the project has a critical configuration issue that prevents it from starting.

Fix: Check the deployment logs in the Zuplo Portal for the specific error message. Common causes include invalid zuplo.runtime.ts configuration or broken runtime extensions.

This error indicates that the main module failed to load at startup.

Fix: Verify that your zuplo.runtime.ts file (if present) exports valid configuration and that all plugins are properly initialized. Check for runtime errors in module-level code that runs during startup.

This error typically occurs in local development when trying to run a project that cannot build or is invalid.

Fix: Verify that your project structure is correct and that the project builds successfully. See Local Development Troubleshooting for more details.

Runtime errors

Policy errors

When a policy throws an unhandled error, the gateway returns a 500 response. Use RuntimeError or ConfigurationError from @zuplo/runtime to return structured error responses instead.

Code Code import { RuntimeError, ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export default async function policy ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext , ) { const apiKey = request.headers. get ( "x-api-key" ); if ( ! apiKey) { throw new RuntimeError ( "Missing API key" , { status: 401 }); } return request; }

See Runtime Errors for the full API.

Handler errors

If a request handler throws an unhandled exception, the gateway returns a generic error response. Wrap handler logic in try/catch blocks and return meaningful error responses.

Code Code import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export default async function handler ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext , ) { try { const response = await fetch ( "https://api.example.com/data" ); if ( ! response.ok) { context.log. error ( "Upstream request failed" , { status: response.status, }); return new Response ( "Bad Gateway" , { status: 502 }); } return response; } catch (err) { context.log. error ( "Handler error" , { error: String (err) }); return new Response ( "Internal Server Error" , { status: 500 }); } }

Timeout errors

Requests to upstream services can time out if the backend is slow or unresponsive. The gateway enforces platform-level timeouts on outbound requests.

Fix: Check that your upstream service is healthy and responding within acceptable timeframes. Add timeout handling in custom handlers using AbortSignal.timeout() :

Code Code const response = await fetch ( "https://api.example.com/data" , { signal: AbortSignal. timeout ( 5000 ), // 5 second timeout });

Debugging with logs

Portal live logs

The Zuplo Portal provides real-time log viewing for deployed environments. Navigate to your project in the portal and open the logs tab to see live request logs and any messages logged with context.log .

Using context.log

The context.log object is available in all handlers and policies. It supports debug , info , warn , and error levels:

Code Code context.log. debug ( "Detailed debug information" ); context.log. info ( "Request received" , { path: request.url }); context.log. warn ( "Deprecated endpoint accessed" ); context.log. error ( "Failed to process request" , { error: "Invalid input" });

You can also attach custom properties to all subsequent log entries for a request using context.log.setLogProperties :

Code Code context.log. setLogProperties ({ customerId: "cust_123" });

Log shipping

For production observability, ship logs to an external provider by configuring a log plugin in your zuplo.runtime.ts file. Supported providers include AWS CloudWatch, Datadog, Dynatrace, Google Cloud Logging, Loki, New Relic, Splunk, and Sumo Logic.

See Logging for setup instructions.

Request tracing with zp-rid

Every request processed by Zuplo is assigned a unique request ID. This ID is returned in the zp-rid response header and is available in code as context.requestId .

To trace a failed request:

Copy the zp-rid value from the response headers. Search your log provider (Datadog, Loki, Splunk, etc.) for that requestId value. All log entries for that request share the same requestId , so you can see the full request lifecycle.

You can also log the request ID explicitly for correlation:

Code Code context.log. info ( `Processing request ${ context . requestId }` );

Default log fields include requestId , environment , environmentType , environmentStage , buildId , and rayId , which you can use to filter and correlate across requests.

Common gotchas

Environment variables not set

Environment variables are only applied on new deployments. If you change a variable value, you must redeploy the environment for the change to take effect.

Variables return undefined if not set. Always validate required variables early:

Code Code import { environment, ConfigurationError } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; const apiKey = environment. API_KEY ; if ( ! apiKey) { throw new ConfigurationError ( "API_KEY environment variable is not set" ); }

See Configuring Environment Variables for more details.

CORS misconfiguration

Common CORS issues include:

No CORS headers in response - Verify the route has a corsPolicy set (not none ) and that the request Origin matches one of the allowedOrigins .

- Verify the route has a set (not ) and that the request matches one of the . Preflight returns 404 - Ensure the CORS policy is not set to none and the request method matches a method configured on the route.

- Ensure the CORS policy is not set to and the request method matches a method configured on the route. Wildcard subdomain not matching - The *. pattern only matches a single subdomain level. https://*.example.com does not match https://v2.api.example.com or https://example.com .

- The pattern only matches a single subdomain level. does not match or . Credentials not working - Set allowCredentials to true in the CORS policy.

See Configuring CORS for the full configuration reference.

Rate limit surprises

Rate limiting policies apply per-environment. Preview and development environments have their own rate limit counters separate from production.

If requests are unexpectedly rate limited, check:

The rate limit policy configuration for the correct requestsAllowed and timeWindowMinutes values.

and values. Whether a per-user or per-IP rate limit is in use and the identifier is resolving correctly.

Whether multiple rate limit policies are applied to the same route.

See Rate Limiting for configuration details.

GET or HEAD requests with a body

Sending a body with a GET or HEAD request results in a GET_HEAD_BODY_ERROR response. Some HTTP clients attach a body by default.

Fix: Remove the request body for GET and HEAD requests, or change the HTTP method to POST or PUT if a body is required.

Getting help

If you cannot resolve an issue using this guide:

Check the Zuplo Errors reference for detailed error descriptions.

Reach out to support@zuplo.com or join the Zuplo Discord server.