Development Configuring CORS Copy page

Cross-Origin Resource Sharing (CORS) controls which web applications on different domains can access your API. Zuplo handles CORS at the gateway level, automatically responding to preflight requests and adding the appropriate headers to responses.

Built-in Policies

Every route has a corsPolicy property in its x-zuplo-route configuration. Zuplo provides two built-in policies:

none

Disables CORS for the route. All CORS headers are stripped from responses, and preflight OPTIONS requests return a 404 response. This is the default when no corsPolicy is set.

config/routes.oas.json config/routes.oas.json "x-zuplo-route" : { "corsPolicy" : "none" , "handler" : { "export" : "urlForwardHandler" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" } }

Allows any origin, method, and header. This is useful for development or internal APIs but is not recommended for production. It sets:

Access-Control-Allow-Origin : The requesting origin (reflected back)

: The requesting origin (reflected back) Access-Control-Allow-Methods : The route's configured methods

: The route's configured methods Access-Control-Allow-Headers : *

: Access-Control-Expose-Headers : *

: Access-Control-Allow-Credentials : true

: Access-Control-Max-Age : 600

config/routes.oas.json config/routes.oas.json "x-zuplo-route" : { "corsPolicy" : "anything-goes" , "handler" : { "export" : "urlForwardHandler" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" } }

Custom CORS Policies

For production use, create custom CORS policies with fine-grained control over which origins, methods, and headers are allowed.

Custom CORS policies are defined in the policies.json file alongside regular policies, under the corsPolicies array:

config/policies.json config/policies.json { "policies" : [], "corsPolicies" : [ { "name" : "my-cors-policy" , "allowedOrigins" : [ "https://app.example.com" , "https://admin.example.com" ], "allowedMethods" : [ "GET" , "POST" , "PUT" , "DELETE" ], "allowedHeaders" : [ "Authorization" , "Content-Type" ], "exposeHeaders" : [ "X-Request-Id" ], "maxAge" : 3600 , "allowCredentials" : true } ] }

Then reference the policy by name on each route:

config/routes.oas.json config/routes.oas.json "x-zuplo-route" : { "corsPolicy" : "my-cors-policy" , "handler" : { "export" : "urlForwardHandler" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" } }

You can also select the CORS policy from the route designer dropdown in the Zuplo Portal.

Policy Properties

Property Type Required Description name string Yes A unique name used to reference this policy on routes. allowedOrigins string[] or string Yes Origins permitted to make cross-origin requests. Supports wildcards (see Origin Matching). allowedMethods string[] or string No HTTP methods allowed for cross-origin requests (e.g., GET , POST ). allowedHeaders string[] or string No Request headers the client can send. Use * to allow any header. exposeHeaders string[] or string No Response headers the browser can access from JavaScript. maxAge number No Time in seconds the browser caches preflight results. allowCredentials boolean No Whether to include credentials (cookies, authorization headers) in cross-origin requests.

All list properties ( allowedOrigins , allowedMethods , allowedHeaders , exposeHeaders ) accept either a JSON array of strings or a single comma-separated string:

Code Code // Array format "allowedOrigins" : [ "https://app.example.com" , "https://admin.example.com" ] // Comma-separated string format "allowedOrigins" : "https://app.example.com, https://admin.example.com"

Do not include a trailing / on origin values. For example, https://example.com is valid but https://example.com/ does not work.

Origin Matching

The allowedOrigins property supports several matching patterns:

Exact Match

Specify the full origin including the protocol:

Code Code "allowedOrigins" : [ "https://app.example.com" ]

Origin matching is case-insensitive, so https://APP.EXAMPLE.COM matches https://app.example.com .

Wildcard ( * )

Allow any origin:

Code Code "allowedOrigins" : [ "*" ]

Subdomain Wildcards

Use *. to match a single subdomain level:

Code Code "allowedOrigins" : [ "https://*.example.com" ]

This matches https://app.example.com and https://api.example.com , but does not match:

https://example.com (no subdomain)

(no subdomain) https://v2.api.example.com (multi-level subdomain)

Wildcards with Ports

Subdomain wildcards work with ports:

Code Code "allowedOrigins" : [ "http://*.localhost:3000" ]

This matches http://app.localhost:3000 but not http://localhost:3000 .

Multiple Patterns

Combine exact origins and wildcard patterns:

Code Code "allowedOrigins" : [ "https://*.example.com" , "https://specific.domain.com" , "http://localhost:3000" ]

Using Environment Variables

Use environment variables to configure different origins per environment:

config/policies.json config/policies.json { "corsPolicies" : [ { "name" : "my-cors-policy" , "allowedOrigins" : "$env(ALLOWED_ORIGINS)" , "allowedHeaders" : "$env(ALLOWED_HEADERS)" , "allowedMethods" : [ "GET" , "POST" , "PUT" ], "maxAge" : 600 , "allowCredentials" : true } ] }

Set the environment variable as a comma-separated string:

Code ALLOWED_ORIGINS=https://app.example.com, https://admin.example.com

Environment variables work for allowedOrigins , allowedMethods , allowedHeaders , and exposeHeaders .

How CORS Works in Zuplo

Preflight Requests

When a browser makes a cross-origin request that requires preflight, it sends an OPTIONS request with Origin and Access-Control-Request-Method headers. Zuplo handles these automatically:

Zuplo matches the OPTIONS request path and the requested method to a configured route. If the route has a CORS policy, Zuplo checks whether the request origin matches the policy's allowedOrigins . If the origin matches, Zuplo responds with a 200 OK and the appropriate CORS headers. If the origin does not match or the route has no CORS policy, Zuplo responds with a 404 Not Found .

Preflight handling runs before any policies or handlers on the route.

Simple Requests

For simple cross-origin requests (e.g., GET with standard headers), there is no preflight. Zuplo adds CORS headers to the response based on the route's policy. If the origin does not match, no CORS headers are added and the browser blocks the response.

Header Precedence

Zuplo strips any existing CORS headers from upstream responses before applying the configured policy headers. This prevents conflicts and ensures the gateway is the single source of truth for CORS configuration.

Troubleshooting

No CORS headers in response

Verify the route has a corsPolicy set (not none ).

set (not ). Check that the request includes an Origin header. Browsers add this automatically for cross-origin requests, but tools like curl do not.

header. Browsers add this automatically for cross-origin requests, but tools like do not. Confirm the Origin value matches one of the allowedOrigins patterns exactly (including the protocol like https:// ).

Preflight returns 404

Ensure the corsPolicy on the matching route is not set to none .

on the matching route is not set to . Verify the Access-Control-Request-Method header in the preflight request matches a method configured on the route.

header in the preflight request matches a method configured on the route. Check that the request path matches an existing route.

Preflight returns 400

The preflight request must include both the Origin and Access-Control-Request-Method headers. A 400 response means one or both are missing.

Wildcard subdomain not matching

The *. pattern only matches a single subdomain level. https://*.example.com does not match https://v2.api.example.com .

pattern only matches a subdomain level. does not match . The *. pattern does not match the base domain. https://*.example.com does not match https://example.com . Add the base domain separately if needed.

Credentials not working

Set allowCredentials to true in the CORS policy.

to in the CORS policy. When using credentials, allowedOrigins cannot rely on a literal * being sent as the Access-Control-Allow-Origin header value. Zuplo reflects the actual requesting origin instead, which is compatible with credentials.

For more details on CORS, see the MDN documentation: Cross-Origin Resource Sharing (CORS).