Cross-Origin Resource Sharing (CORS) controls which web applications on different domains can access your API. Zuplo handles CORS at the gateway level, automatically responding to preflight requests and adding the appropriate headers to responses.
Built-in Policies
Every route has a
corsPolicy property in its
x-zuplo-route configuration.
Zuplo provides two built-in policies:
none
Disables CORS for the route. All CORS headers are stripped from responses, and
preflight
OPTIONS requests return a
404 response. This is the default when
no
corsPolicy is set.
config/routes.oas.json
"x-zuplo-route": { "corsPolicy": "none", "handler": { "export": "urlForwardHandler", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" } }
anything-goes
Allows any origin, method, and header. This is useful for development or internal APIs but is not recommended for production. It sets:
Access-Control-Allow-Origin: The requesting origin (reflected back)
Access-Control-Allow-Methods: The route's configured methods
Access-Control-Allow-Headers:
*
Access-Control-Expose-Headers:
*
Access-Control-Allow-Credentials:
true
Access-Control-Max-Age:
600
config/routes.oas.json
"x-zuplo-route": { "corsPolicy": "anything-goes", "handler": { "export": "urlForwardHandler", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" } }
Custom CORS Policies
For production use, create custom CORS policies with fine-grained control over which origins, methods, and headers are allowed.
Custom CORS policies are defined in the
policies.json file alongside regular
policies, under the
corsPolicies array:
config/policies.json
{ "policies": [], "corsPolicies": [ { "name": "my-cors-policy", "allowedOrigins": [ "https://app.example.com", "https://admin.example.com" ], "allowedMethods": ["GET", "POST", "PUT", "DELETE"], "allowedHeaders": ["Authorization", "Content-Type"], "exposeHeaders": ["X-Request-Id"], "maxAge": 3600, "allowCredentials": true } ] }
Then reference the policy by name on each route:
config/routes.oas.json
"x-zuplo-route": { "corsPolicy": "my-cors-policy", "handler": { "export": "urlForwardHandler", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" } }
You can also select the CORS policy from the route designer dropdown in the Zuplo Portal.
Policy Properties
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
name
string
|Yes
|A unique name used to reference this policy on routes.
allowedOrigins
string[] or
string
|Yes
|Origins permitted to make cross-origin requests. Supports wildcards (see Origin Matching).
allowedMethods
string[] or
string
|No
|HTTP methods allowed for cross-origin requests (e.g.,
GET,
POST).
allowedHeaders
string[] or
string
|No
|Request headers the client can send. Use
* to allow any header.
exposeHeaders
string[] or
string
|No
|Response headers the browser can access from JavaScript.
maxAge
number
|No
|Time in seconds the browser caches preflight results.
allowCredentials
boolean
|No
|Whether to include credentials (cookies, authorization headers) in cross-origin requests.
All list properties (
allowedOrigins,
allowedMethods,
allowedHeaders,
exposeHeaders) accept either a JSON array of strings or a single
comma-separated string:
Code
// Array format "allowedOrigins": ["https://app.example.com", "https://admin.example.com"] // Comma-separated string format "allowedOrigins": "https://app.example.com, https://admin.example.com"
Do not include a trailing
/ on origin values. For example,
https://example.com is valid but
https://example.com/ does not work.
Origin Matching
The
allowedOrigins property supports several matching patterns:
Exact Match
Specify the full origin including the protocol:
Code
"allowedOrigins": ["https://app.example.com"]
Origin matching is case-insensitive, so
https://APP.EXAMPLE.COM matches
https://app.example.com.
Wildcard (
*)
Allow any origin:
Code
"allowedOrigins": ["*"]
Subdomain Wildcards
Use
*. to match a single subdomain level:
Code
"allowedOrigins": ["https://*.example.com"]
This matches
https://app.example.com and
https://api.example.com, but does
not match:
https://example.com(no subdomain)
https://v2.api.example.com(multi-level subdomain)
Wildcards with Ports
Subdomain wildcards work with ports:
Code
"allowedOrigins": ["http://*.localhost:3000"]
This matches
http://app.localhost:3000 but not
http://localhost:3000.
Multiple Patterns
Combine exact origins and wildcard patterns:
Code
"allowedOrigins": [ "https://*.example.com", "https://specific.domain.com", "http://localhost:3000" ]
Using Environment Variables
Use environment variables to configure different origins per environment:
config/policies.json
{ "corsPolicies": [ { "name": "my-cors-policy", "allowedOrigins": "$env(ALLOWED_ORIGINS)", "allowedHeaders": "$env(ALLOWED_HEADERS)", "allowedMethods": ["GET", "POST", "PUT"], "maxAge": 600, "allowCredentials": true } ] }
Set the environment variable as a comma-separated string:
Code
ALLOWED_ORIGINS=https://app.example.com, https://admin.example.com
Environment variables work for
allowedOrigins,
allowedMethods,
allowedHeaders, and
exposeHeaders.
How CORS Works in Zuplo
Preflight Requests
When a browser makes a cross-origin request that requires preflight, it sends an
OPTIONS request with
Origin and
Access-Control-Request-Method headers.
Zuplo handles these automatically:
- Zuplo matches the
OPTIONSrequest path and the requested method to a configured route.
- If the route has a CORS policy, Zuplo checks whether the request origin
matches the policy's
allowedOrigins.
- If the origin matches, Zuplo responds with a
200 OKand the appropriate CORS headers.
- If the origin does not match or the route has no CORS policy, Zuplo responds
with a
404 Not Found.
Preflight handling runs before any policies or handlers on the route.
Simple Requests
For simple cross-origin requests (e.g.,
GET with standard headers), there is
no preflight. Zuplo adds CORS headers to the response based on the route's
policy. If the origin does not match, no CORS headers are added and the browser
blocks the response.
Header Precedence
Zuplo strips any existing CORS headers from upstream responses before applying the configured policy headers. This prevents conflicts and ensures the gateway is the single source of truth for CORS configuration.
Troubleshooting
No CORS headers in response
- Verify the route has a
corsPolicyset (not
none).
- Check that the request includes an
Originheader. Browsers add this automatically for cross-origin requests, but tools like
curldo not.
- Confirm the
Originvalue matches one of the
allowedOriginspatterns exactly (including the protocol like
https://).
Preflight returns 404
- Ensure the
corsPolicyon the matching route is not set to
none.
- Verify the
Access-Control-Request-Methodheader in the preflight request matches a method configured on the route.
- Check that the request path matches an existing route.
Preflight returns 400
- The preflight request must include both the
Originand
Access-Control-Request-Methodheaders. A
400response means one or both are missing.
Wildcard subdomain not matching
- The
*.pattern only matches a single subdomain level.
https://*.example.comdoes not match
https://v2.api.example.com.
- The
*.pattern does not match the base domain.
https://*.example.comdoes not match
https://example.com. Add the base domain separately if needed.
Credentials not working
- Set
allowCredentialsto
truein the CORS policy.
- When using credentials,
allowedOriginscannot rely on a literal
*being sent as the
Access-Control-Allow-Originheader value. Zuplo reflects the actual requesting origin instead, which is compatible with credentials.
For more details on CORS, see the MDN documentation: Cross-Origin Resource Sharing (CORS).