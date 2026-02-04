This example demonstrates how to implement canary deployments at the API gateway level. It routes a configurable percentage of traffic to a canary backend while the rest goes to production, with support for user allow-lists and explicit header overrides.
This pattern is useful for:
- Gradual rollouts: Test new backend versions with a small percentage of traffic before full deployment
- Beta programs: Route specific users to canary builds regardless of percentage settings
- Testing in production: Use the
x-stageheader to manually test canary backends without affecting other traffic
Prerequisites
- A Zuplo account. You can sign up for free.
- A Zuplo project (required for API key authentication)
Working with this Example
Locally
Working locally is the best way to explore and understand the code for this example. You can get a local version by using the Zuplo CLI:
npx create-zuplo-api@latest --example canary-routing
Then install dependencies:
cd canary-routing
npm install
Before running the dev server, you need to complete the setup steps below.
Deploy this example to Zuplo
It is also possible to deploy this example directly to your Zuplo account and work with it via the Zuplo Portal. You can do this by clicking the Deploy to Zuplo button anywhere on this page.
Setup
1. Set Up Environment Variables
This example requires environment variables to configure the backend URLs and canary settings.
For local development:
Copy the example environment file:
cp env.example .env
The example includes two mock APIs (powered by Mockbin) that work out of the box:
API_URL_PRODUCTION=https://9b720748f6564204b6e2e0baa095d779_oas.api.mockbin.io
API_URL_CANARY=https://3e99109e442f4df598c518114b250e0d_oas.api.mockbin.io
CANARY_PERCENTAGE=10
CANARY_USERS=
|Variable
|Description
|Example
API_URL_PRODUCTION
|The production backend URL
https://api.example.com
API_URL_CANARY
|The canary backend URL
https://canary.api.example.com
CANARY_PERCENTAGE
|Percentage of traffic to route to canary (0-100)
10
CANARY_USERS
|Comma-separated list of consumer names to always route to canary
beta-tester-alice,beta-tester-bob
For deployed projects:
You must also set these environment variables in the Zuplo Portal:
- Go to your project in the Zuplo Portal
- Navigate to Settings → Environment Variables
- Add all four environment variables with your configuration
2. Set Up the API Key Service
This example uses API key authentication to identify users. This is required for the user allow-list feature and enables all requests to be authenticated.
- In the Zuplo Portal, open your project
- Navigate to Services → API Key Service
- Click Configure to create an API key bucket (if you haven't already)
3. Link Your Local Environment
To connect your local development environment to Zuplo services (API keys, rate limiting, etc.), run:
npx zuplo link
Follow the prompts to select your account, project, and environment. This creates a
.env.zuplo file that connects your local gateway to Zuplo's services.
Note: Don't commit
.env.zuploor
.envto version control. These files contain environment-specific configuration.
For more details, see Connecting to Zuplo Services Locally.
4. Create API Keys
Create API key consumers for testing. You'll need at least one API key to make authenticated requests.
- In the Zuplo Portal, go to Services → API Key Service
- Click Create Consumer
- Enter a name (e.g.,
test-user)
- Click Create and copy the generated API key
Setting Up Canary Users (Optional)
To always route specific users to the canary backend, add their consumer names to the
CANARY_USERS environment variable. The canary routing policy checks if
request.user.sub (which contains the consumer name) matches any entry in this list.
For example, if you create consumers named
beta-tester-alice@company.xyz and
beta-tester-bob@company.xyz and want them to always hit canary:
CANARY_USERS=beta-tester-alice@company.xyz,beta-tester-bob@company.xyz
When these users make requests with their API keys, they will always be routed to the canary backend, regardless of the percentage setting.
How It Works
The canary routing policy evaluates each request using the following priority:
1. User Allow-List → If user ID is in CANARY_USERS, route to canary
2. Explicit Header → If x-stage: canary header is present, route to canary
3. Percentage-Based → Hash the session/IP and route to canary if under threshold
4. Default → Route to production
Sticky Routing
For percentage-based routing, the policy uses consistent hashing to ensure the same client always hits the same backend. This prevents users from being randomly switched between backends on each request.
The hash is calculated from:
- The
x-session-idheader (if present)
- The
true-client-ipheader (fallback)
- A static value "unknown" (if neither is available)
Routing Decision Flow
Request Arrives
│
▼
┌─────────────────────┐
│ Is user in │──Yes──▶ Route to Canary
│ CANARY_USERS list? │
└─────────────────────┘
│ No
▼
┌─────────────────────┐
│ Is x-stage header │──Yes──▶ Route to Canary
│ set to "canary"? │
└─────────────────────┘
│ No
▼
┌─────────────────────┐
│ Is hash < CANARY_ │──Yes──▶ Route to Canary
│ PERCENTAGE? │
└─────────────────────┘
│ No
▼
Route to Production
Project Structure
├── config/
│ ├── routes.oas.json # OpenAPI spec with route definitions
│ └── policies.json # Policy configuration
├── modules/
│ └── canary-routing.ts # Custom policy implementing the routing logic
├── docs/ # Zudoku documentation portal
├── env.example # Example environment variables
├── .env.zuplo # Generated by `zuplo link` (do not commit)
└── zuplo.jsonc # Zuplo project metadata
Key files to explore:
modules/canary-routing.ts: The custom inbound policy that determines which backend to route to based on user, header, or percentage.
config/routes.oas.json: Defines the API routes using OpenAPI format. Each route uses the URL Rewrite handler with
${context.custom.backendUrl}to dynamically select the backend.
config/policies.json: Configures the API key authentication and canary routing policies.
API Endpoints
This example exposes a simple payments API to demonstrate the routing:
|Method
|Path
|Description
GET
/v1/balance
|Retrieve account balance
POST
/v1/charges
|Create a new charge
GET
/v1/charges/{chargeId}
|Retrieve a charge by ID
Running the Example
Start the API Gateway:
npm run dev
The server will start on
http://localhost:9000.
Testing the Routing
All requests require an API key. Replace
YOUR_API_KEY with the key you created in step 4.
Testing with the x-stage Header
The easiest way to test canary routing is using the explicit header:
# Route to production (default)
curl http://localhost:9000/v1/balance \
-H "Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEY"
# Route to canary via header
curl http://localhost:9000/v1/balance \
-H "Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEY" \
-H "x-stage: canary"
With the included mock APIs, you can verify routing by checking the
livemode field in the response:
- Production backend: Returns
"livemode": true
- Canary backend: Returns
"livemode": false
Testing Percentage-Based Routing
To test percentage-based routing, set
CANARY_PERCENTAGE to a value like
50 and make requests with different session IDs:
# Each unique session ID will consistently route to either canary or production
curl http://localhost:9000/v1/balance \
-H "Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEY" \
-H "x-session-id: user-session-123"
curl http://localhost:9000/v1/balance \
-H "Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEY" \
-H "x-session-id: user-session-456"
Testing User Allow-List Routing
If you've added consumer names to
CANARY_USERS, those users will always be routed to canary.
For example, if you created a consumer named
beta-tester-alice@company.xyz and set
CANARY_USERS=beta-tester-alice@company.xyz:
# This user's consumer name is in CANARY_USERS → always routes to canary
curl http://localhost:9000/v1/balance \
-H "Authorization: Bearer BETA_TESTER_ALICE_API_KEY"
# This user's consumer name is NOT in CANARY_USERS → routes based on percentage
curl http://localhost:9000/v1/balance \
-H "Authorization: Bearer REGULAR_USER_API_KEY"
The canary routing policy checks if
request.user.sub (the consumer name from the API key) matches any entry in the
CANARY_USERS list.
Extending This Example
- Multiple canary tiers: Extend the policy to support multiple canary environments (e.g., alpha, beta, canary)
- Feature flags: Combine with feature flag metadata to enable canary routing per-feature
- Metrics and logging: Add custom metrics to track canary vs production traffic ratios
- Automatic rollback: Integrate with error rate monitoring to automatically disable canary routing if errors spike
- JWT authentication: Replace API key auth with JWT to use claims for user identification
Troubleshooting
If requests aren't routing correctly or you're getting errors, work through this checklist:
- Created a Zuplo project in the portal
- Configured the API Key Service in Services → API Key Service
- Ran
npx zuplo linkand selected your project/environment
- Created at least one API key consumer
- Copied
env.exampleto
.env(mock backend URLs are included)
- Started the dev server with
npm run dev
Common errors:
|Error
|Cause
|Fix
401 Unauthorized
|Missing or invalid API key
|Check you're passing the
Authorization: Bearer header with a valid key
|Requests always go to production
CANARY_PERCENTAGE is 0 or not set
|Set a percentage value or use the
x-stage: canary header
API_URL_CANARY not configured warning in logs
|Canary URL not set
|Add
API_URL_CANARY to your
.env file
|Inconsistent routing
|Missing session/IP identifier
|Ensure requests include
x-session-id or come from identifiable IPs
|User allow-list not working
|Consumer name mismatch
|Verify the API key consumer's name exactly matches an entry in
CANARY_USERS (e.g., if consumer is named
beta-tester-alice, use
CANARY_USERS=beta-tester-alice)
|API Key Service errors
|Not linked to Zuplo
|Run
npx zuplo link and select your project