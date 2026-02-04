Prerequisite: You need a Zuplo account to run this example. Sign up for free

This example demonstrates how to implement canary deployments at the API gateway level. It routes a configurable percentage of traffic to a canary backend while the rest goes to production, with support for user allow-lists and explicit header overrides.

This pattern is useful for:

Gradual rollouts : Test new backend versions with a small percentage of traffic before full deployment

: Test new backend versions with a small percentage of traffic before full deployment Beta programs : Route specific users to canary builds regardless of percentage settings

: Route specific users to canary builds regardless of percentage settings Testing in production: Use the x-stage header to manually test canary backends without affecting other traffic

Prerequisites

A Zuplo account. You can sign up for free.

A Zuplo project (required for API key authentication)

Working with this Example

Locally

Working locally is the best way to explore and understand the code for this example. You can get a local version by using the Zuplo CLI:

Terminal bash npx create-zuplo-api@latest --example canary-routing

Then install dependencies:

Terminal bash cd canary-routing npm install

Before running the dev server, you need to complete the setup steps below.

Deploy this example to Zuplo

It is also possible to deploy this example directly to your Zuplo account and work with it via the Zuplo Portal. You can do this by clicking the Deploy to Zuplo button anywhere on this page.

Setup

1. Set Up Environment Variables

This example requires environment variables to configure the backend URLs and canary settings.

For local development:

Copy the example environment file:

Terminal bash cp env.example .env

The example includes two mock APIs (powered by Mockbin) that work out of the box:

text API_URL_PRODUCTION=https://9b720748f6564204b6e2e0baa095d779_oas.api.mockbin.io API_URL_CANARY=https://3e99109e442f4df598c518114b250e0d_oas.api.mockbin.io CANARY_PERCENTAGE=10 CANARY_USERS=

Variable Description Example API_URL_PRODUCTION The production backend URL https://api.example.com API_URL_CANARY The canary backend URL https://canary.api.example.com CANARY_PERCENTAGE Percentage of traffic to route to canary (0-100) 10 CANARY_USERS Comma-separated list of consumer names to always route to canary beta-tester-alice,beta-tester-bob

For deployed projects:

You must also set these environment variables in the Zuplo Portal:

Go to your project in the Zuplo Portal Navigate to Settings → Environment Variables Add all four environment variables with your configuration

2. Set Up the API Key Service

This example uses API key authentication to identify users. This is required for the user allow-list feature and enables all requests to be authenticated.

In the Zuplo Portal, open your project Navigate to Services → API Key Service Click Configure to create an API key bucket (if you haven't already)

3. Link Your Local Environment

To connect your local development environment to Zuplo services (API keys, rate limiting, etc.), run:

Terminal bash npx zuplo link

Follow the prompts to select your account, project, and environment. This creates a .env.zuplo file that connects your local gateway to Zuplo's services.

Note: Don't commit .env.zuplo or .env to version control. These files contain environment-specific configuration.

For more details, see Connecting to Zuplo Services Locally.

4. Create API Keys

Create API key consumers for testing. You'll need at least one API key to make authenticated requests.

In the Zuplo Portal, go to Services → API Key Service Click Create Consumer Enter a name (e.g., test-user ) Click Create and copy the generated API key

Setting Up Canary Users (Optional)

To always route specific users to the canary backend, add their consumer names to the CANARY_USERS environment variable. The canary routing policy checks if request.user.sub (which contains the consumer name) matches any entry in this list.

For example, if you create consumers named beta-tester-alice@company.xyz and beta-tester-bob@company.xyz and want them to always hit canary:

text CANARY_USERS=beta-tester-alice@company.xyz,beta-tester-bob@company.xyz

When these users make requests with their API keys, they will always be routed to the canary backend, regardless of the percentage setting.

How It Works

The canary routing policy evaluates each request using the following priority:

text 1. User Allow-List → If user ID is in CANARY_USERS, route to canary 2. Explicit Header → If x-stage: canary header is present, route to canary 3. Percentage-Based → Hash the session/IP and route to canary if under threshold 4. Default → Route to production

Sticky Routing

For percentage-based routing, the policy uses consistent hashing to ensure the same client always hits the same backend. This prevents users from being randomly switched between backends on each request.

The hash is calculated from:

The x-session-id header (if present) The true-client-ip header (fallback) A static value "unknown" (if neither is available)

Routing Decision Flow

text Request Arrives │ ▼ ┌─────────────────────┐ │ Is user in │──Yes──▶ Route to Canary │ CANARY_USERS list? │ └─────────────────────┘ │ No ▼ ┌─────────────────────┐ │ Is x-stage header │──Yes──▶ Route to Canary │ set to "canary"? │ └─────────────────────┘ │ No ▼ ┌─────────────────────┐ │ Is hash < CANARY_ │──Yes──▶ Route to Canary │ PERCENTAGE? │ └─────────────────────┘ │ No ▼ Route to Production

Project Structure

text ├── config/ │ ├── routes.oas.json # OpenAPI spec with route definitions │ └── policies.json # Policy configuration ├── modules/ │ └── canary-routing.ts # Custom policy implementing the routing logic ├── docs/ # Zudoku documentation portal ├── env.example # Example environment variables ├── .env.zuplo # Generated by `zuplo link` (do not commit) └── zuplo.jsonc # Zuplo project metadata

Key files to explore:

modules/canary-routing.ts : The custom inbound policy that determines which backend to route to based on user, header, or percentage.

: The custom inbound policy that determines which backend to route to based on user, header, or percentage. config/routes.oas.json : Defines the API routes using OpenAPI format. Each route uses the URL Rewrite handler with ${context.custom.backendUrl} to dynamically select the backend.

: Defines the API routes using OpenAPI format. Each route uses the URL Rewrite handler with to dynamically select the backend. config/policies.json : Configures the API key authentication and canary routing policies.

API Endpoints

This example exposes a simple payments API to demonstrate the routing:

Method Path Description GET /v1/balance Retrieve account balance POST /v1/charges Create a new charge GET /v1/charges/{chargeId} Retrieve a charge by ID

Running the Example

Start the API Gateway:

Terminal bash npm run dev

The server will start on http://localhost:9000 .

Testing the Routing

All requests require an API key. Replace YOUR_API_KEY with the key you created in step 4.

Testing with the x-stage Header

The easiest way to test canary routing is using the explicit header:

Terminal bash # Route to production (default) curl http://localhost:9000/v1/balance \ -H "Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEY" # Route to canary via header curl http://localhost:9000/v1/balance \ -H "Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEY" \ -H "x-stage: canary"

With the included mock APIs, you can verify routing by checking the livemode field in the response:

Production backend : Returns "livemode": true

: Returns Canary backend: Returns "livemode": false

Testing Percentage-Based Routing

To test percentage-based routing, set CANARY_PERCENTAGE to a value like 50 and make requests with different session IDs:

Terminal bash # Each unique session ID will consistently route to either canary or production curl http://localhost:9000/v1/balance \ -H "Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEY" \ -H "x-session-id: user-session-123" curl http://localhost:9000/v1/balance \ -H "Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEY" \ -H "x-session-id: user-session-456"

Testing User Allow-List Routing

If you've added consumer names to CANARY_USERS , those users will always be routed to canary.

For example, if you created a consumer named beta-tester-alice@company.xyz and set CANARY_USERS=beta-tester-alice@company.xyz :

Terminal bash # This user's consumer name is in CANARY_USERS → always routes to canary curl http://localhost:9000/v1/balance \ -H "Authorization: Bearer BETA_TESTER_ALICE_API_KEY" # This user's consumer name is NOT in CANARY_USERS → routes based on percentage curl http://localhost:9000/v1/balance \ -H "Authorization: Bearer REGULAR_USER_API_KEY"

The canary routing policy checks if request.user.sub (the consumer name from the API key) matches any entry in the CANARY_USERS list.

Extending This Example

Multiple canary tiers : Extend the policy to support multiple canary environments (e.g., alpha, beta, canary)

: Extend the policy to support multiple canary environments (e.g., alpha, beta, canary) Feature flags : Combine with feature flag metadata to enable canary routing per-feature

: Combine with feature flag metadata to enable canary routing per-feature Metrics and logging : Add custom metrics to track canary vs production traffic ratios

: Add custom metrics to track canary vs production traffic ratios Automatic rollback : Integrate with error rate monitoring to automatically disable canary routing if errors spike

: Integrate with error rate monitoring to automatically disable canary routing if errors spike JWT authentication: Replace API key auth with JWT to use claims for user identification

Troubleshooting

If requests aren't routing correctly or you're getting errors, work through this checklist:

Created a Zuplo project in the portal

Created a Zuplo project in the portal Configured the API Key Service in Services → API Key Service

Configured the API Key Service in Ran npx zuplo link and selected your project/environment

Ran and selected your project/environment Created at least one API key consumer

Created at least one API key consumer Copied env.example to .env (mock backend URLs are included)

Copied to (mock backend URLs are included) Started the dev server with npm run dev

Common errors:

Error Cause Fix 401 Unauthorized Missing or invalid API key Check you're passing the Authorization: Bearer header with a valid key Requests always go to production CANARY_PERCENTAGE is 0 or not set Set a percentage value or use the x-stage: canary header API_URL_CANARY not configured warning in logs Canary URL not set Add API_URL_CANARY to your .env file Inconsistent routing Missing session/IP identifier Ensure requests include x-session-id or come from identifiable IPs User allow-list not working Consumer name mismatch Verify the API key consumer's name exactly matches an entry in CANARY_USERS (e.g., if consumer is named beta-tester-alice , use CANARY_USERS=beta-tester-alice ) API Key Service errors Not linked to Zuplo Run npx zuplo link and select your project

Learn More