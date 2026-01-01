Starter Templates
Basic API Gateway
This example demonstrates how to build a production-ready API gateway with Zuplo. It showcases the core features you need to protect and manage an API: authentication, rate limiting, request validation, and request size limits, all configured declaratively without writing code.
The gateway proxies a sample Todo API, demonstrating how Zuplo sits in front of your backend to add security and control.
What You'll Learn
By working through this example, you'll understand how to:
- Set up API key authentication to control access to your API
- Configure rate limiting to protect your backend from abuse
- Validate incoming requests against a JSON schema
- Limit request body size to prevent oversized payloads
- Forward requests to an upstream backend API
Prerequisites
- A Zuplo account. You can sign up for free.
Working with this Example
Locally
Working locally is the best way to explore and understand the code for this example. You can get a local version by using the Zuplo CLI:
npx create-zuplo-api@latest --example basic-api-gateway
Then install dependencies and start the development server:
cd basic-api-gateway
npm install
npm run dev
Deploy this example to Zuplo
It is also possible to deploy this example directly to your Zuplo account and work with it via the Zuplo Portal. You can do this by clicking the Deploy to Zuplo button anywhere on this page.
Setting Up API Keys
This example uses API key authentication. When running locally, you can test with any value for the API key (local development doesn't validate keys against a real bucket). However, when testing a deployed project, you'll need a real API key. Follow these steps:
Local Testing: When running locally with
npm run dev, you can use any string as the API key (e.g.,
test-key). The local environment doesn't connect to the API Key Service.
For deployed projects, create a real API key:
-
Create an API Key Bucket (if you don't have one already)
- In the Zuplo Portal, navigate to Services → API Key Service
- Click Configure to create a new API key bucket for your project
-
Create a Consumer
- In the API Key Service, click Create Consumer
- Enter a name for the consumer (e.g., "Test User")
- Optionally add metadata like an email address
- Click Create
-
Get Your API Key
- After creating the consumer, click on them to view their details
- Copy the API key value (it will look something like
zpka_d67b7e241bb948758f415b79aa8exxxx_2efbxxxx)
- Use this key in the
Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEYheader when making requests
Tip: You can also manage API keys programmatically using the Zuplo API.
How This Example Works
This example creates an API gateway that proxies requests to a backend Todo API (
https://todo.zuplo.io) while applying several policies to each request:
- API Key Authentication: Validates the
Authorizationheader contains a valid API key
- Rate Limiting: Limits requests to 2 per minute per authenticated user
- Request Validation: Validates request bodies against JSON schemas defined in the OpenAPI spec
- Request Size Limit: Rejects requests with bodies larger than 1000 bytes
All requests pass through these policies before being forwarded to the upstream backend.
Why These Policies?
These four policies represent the foundation of a secure, production-ready API. Here's why each one matters:
API Key Authentication
API keys are the most common way to authenticate API consumers. They allow you to:
- Identify who is calling your API so you can track usage, apply rate limits per consumer, and revoke access when needed
- Monetize your API by tying keys to billing plans or usage tiers
- Control access by enabling or disabling keys without changing your backend
In this example, every request must include a valid API key. Unauthenticated requests are rejected before they ever reach your backend.
Rate Limiting
Rate limiting protects your API from abuse and ensures fair usage across all consumers. Without it:
- A single consumer could overwhelm your backend with requests
- Malicious actors could launch denial-of-service attacks
- Costs could spiral out of control from unexpected traffic spikes
This example limits each authenticated user to 2 requests per minute (intentionally low for easy testing). In production, you'd typically set higher limits based on your API's capacity and pricing tiers.
Request Validation
Validating requests at the gateway catches malformed data before it reaches your backend. This:
- Reduces backend load by rejecting invalid requests early
- Improves security by ensuring only well-formed data gets through
- Provides better error messages to API consumers about what's wrong with their request
This example validates request bodies against the JSON schemas defined in the OpenAPI spec, rejecting requests that don't match the expected structure.
Request Size Limit
Limiting request body size prevents large payloads from consuming excessive resources. This protects against:
- Memory exhaustion from processing massive request bodies
- Denial-of-service attacks using oversized payloads
- Unexpected costs from processing and storing large amounts of data
This example limits request bodies to 1000 bytes. Adjust this based on your API's legitimate use cases.
Project Structure
├── config/
│ ├── routes.oas.json # OpenAPI spec with route definitions and policies
│ └── policies.json # Policy configuration (rate limits, auth settings, etc.)
├── docs/ # Developer portal configuration (Zudoku)
│ ├── zudoku.config.tsx # Portal configuration
│ └── pages/ # Documentation pages
├── modules/
│ └── hello-world.ts # Example custom handler (not used in this example)
├── env.example # Example environment variables
└── zuplo.jsonc # Zuplo project configuration
Key files to explore:
config/routes.oas.json- This is where your API routes are defined using OpenAPI format. Each route specifies which policies to apply and how to handle requests.
config/policies.json- Contains the configuration for all policies (authentication, rate limiting, etc.). Modify this file to adjust policy behavior.
modules/hello-world.ts- An example of a custom request handler. This example doesn't use it (routes forward to an external API instead), but it shows how you can write custom TypeScript logic.
API Endpoints
The gateway exposes the following endpoints:
|Method
|Path
|Description
GET
/todos
|Retrieve all todo items
POST
/todos
|Create a new todo item
PUT
/todos/{id}
|Update an existing todo
DELETE
/todos/{id}
|Delete a todo
Key Policy Options to Experiment With
|Policy
|Option
|Description
|API Key
allowUnauthenticatedRequests
|When
false, rejects requests without valid API keys
|API Key
cacheTtlSeconds
|How long to cache API key validation results
|Rate Limit
rateLimitBy
|Rate limit per
user,
ip, or
function
|Rate Limit
requestsAllowed
|Maximum requests allowed in the time window
|Rate Limit
timeWindowMinutes
|Time window for rate limiting
|Request Validation
validateBody
|How to handle invalid bodies:
reject-and-log,
log-only, or
none
|Request Size Limit
maxSizeInBytes
|Maximum allowed request body size
Running the Example
If you haven't already, start the API Gateway:
npm run dev
The server will start on
http://localhost:9000. You should see output indicating the server is ready.
Deployed projects: If you deployed to Zuplo, your API will be available at a URL like
https://your-project-name.zuplo.dev. You can find this URL in the Zuplo Portal.
Testing the API
Use curl to test the API. For local testing, you can use any value for the API key. For deployed projects, use a real API key from your API Key Service.
curl http://localhost:9000/todos \
-H "Authorization: Bearer test-key"
Expected response (200 OK):
[
{"id": 1, "title": "Buy groceries", "completed": false, "userId": 123},
{"id": 2, "title": "Write documentation", "completed": true, "userId": 456}
]
Testing the Policies
Authentication
Try making a request without an API key to see authentication in action:
curl http://localhost:9000/todos
Expected response (401 Unauthorized):
{"type":"https://httpproblems.com/http-status/401","title":"Unauthorized","status":401,"detail":"No authorization header was found"}
Rate Limiting
Send more than 2 requests within a minute to see rate limiting in action:
# These should succeed (requests 1 and 2)
curl http://localhost:9000/todos -H "Authorization: Bearer test-key"
curl http://localhost:9000/todos -H "Authorization: Bearer test-key"
# This should return 429 Too Many Requests (request 3)
curl http://localhost:9000/todos -H "Authorization: Bearer test-key"
Expected response on the third request (429 Too Many Requests):
{"type":"https://httpproblems.com/http-status/429","title":"Too Many Requests","status":429,"detail":"Rate limit exceeded"}
Tip: Wait 60 seconds for the rate limit to reset, or use a different API key value to test again.
Request Validation
Send an invalid request body to see validation errors:
# Missing required field "userId"
curl -X POST http://localhost:9000/todos \
-H "Authorization: Bearer test-key" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d '{"title": "Invalid todo"}'
Expected response (400 Bad Request):
{"type":"https://httpproblems.com/http-status/400","title":"Bad Request","status":400,"detail":"Body schema validation failed","errors":[{"path":"userId","message":"Required"}]}
Request Size Limit
Send a request body larger than 1000 bytes to see the size limit in action:
# This creates a request body larger than the 1000 byte limit
curl -X POST http://localhost:9000/todos \
-H "Authorization: Bearer test-key" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d '{"title": "This is a very long title that we are using to test the request size limit policy. We need to make this string long enough to exceed 1000 bytes which is the configured limit for this example. Adding more text here to ensure we go over the limit. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris. More text to push us over the edge of the limit. This should definitely be enough now to trigger the policy and return an error response to the client.", "userId": 1}'
Expected response (413 Payload Too Large):
{"type":"https://httpproblems.com/http-status/413","title":"Payload Too Large","status":413,"detail":"Request body is too large"}
Extending This Example
Here are some ways to extend this basic gateway:
- Connect your own backend: Replace
https://todo.zuplo.iowith your API URL in
routes.oas.json
- Customize rate limits: Adjust limits per endpoint or use dynamic rate limiting
- Add custom logic: Create custom handlers or custom policies
Learn More
Other Examples
