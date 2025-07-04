Release v6.55.0

July 4, 2025

This release introduces powerful JWT authentication capabilities with the new JWT service plugin and upstream policy, enhances MCP (Model Context Protocol) support with improved URL pattern handling and custom tools, improves developer portal redirect handling, and includes numerous documentation updates across our policy suite.

New Features 🎉 #

JWT Service Plugin - Added a new JWT service plugin that enables advanced JWT token generation and management capabilities within Zuplo. This plugin provides developers with tools to create, sign, and manage JWT tokens directly in their API gateway workflows. Learn more about JWT authentication

Zuplo JWT Auth Upstream Policy - Introduced a new upstream policy specifically designed for JWT authentication. This policy simplifies the process of securing backend services with JWT tokens, providing seamless integration with existing authentication systems. Read about Policy

MCP Spec Support for 2025-06-18 - Updated MCP (Model Context Protocol) support to comply with the latest specification version 2025-06-18, ensuring compatibility with the newest features and improvements in the protocol. Explore MCP Capabilities

Enhanced MCP Server Logging - Improved logging capabilities for MCP servers, providing better visibility into server operations and making it easier to debug and monitor MCP-based integrations. Explore MCP Capabilities

Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Support - Enhanced security with new MFA configuration endpoints and login validation. This includes the ability to enforce MFA at the account level and manage MFA settings through dedicated API endpoints. Read about MFA

Bug Fixes 🐛 #

MCP URL Path Pattern Unification - Fixed inconsistencies in URL path pattern handling when invoking routes on the gateway, ensuring more reliable routing for MCP-based services.

Developer Portal Redirect Issue - Resolved an issue with developer portal redirects that was causing incorrect navigation behavior in certain scenarios. Migrating to the new Zuplo developer portal

MCP Schema Defaults Update - Updated the default values for includeOutputSchema and includeStructuredContent to better align with common use cases and improve developer experience.

OpenMeter Policy Fix - Resolved issues with the OpenMeter policy to ensure accurate metering and usage tracking for API monetization scenarios.

Comprehensive documentation updates were made across multiple policy configurations to improve clarity and provide better examples.