Deployments
Loki Logging Plugin
Enterprise Feature
Custom logging is available as an add-on as part of an enterprise plan. If you would like to purchase this feature, please contact us at sales@zuplo.com or reach out to your account manager.
Most enterprise features can be used in a trial mode for a limited time. Feel free to use enterprise features for development and testing purposes.
Setup#
The Loki Log plugin enables pushing logs to your Loki server.
To add the Loki logging plugin to your Zuplo project, add the following code to
your
zuplo.runtime.ts file. Replace
my-username with your Grafana username
and
my-password with your Grafana password. Set the
url option to the value
of your Loki host.
Optionally, you can set the
job value to set the name of your log stream job.
This defaults to
zuplo if not set.
Setting the
version option to
2 changes the log stream to not include the
requestId value in the stream, but rather include it as a log value.
Standard Fields#
Every log entry will have a
timestamp and a
jsonPayload object. The value of
the
jsonPayload contains the text or objects passed into the log.
Steam fields are:
job- The name of the log stream job. Defaults to
zuplo.
level- The level of the log, i.e.
ERROR,
INFO, etc.
environmentType- Where the Zuplo API is running. Values are
edge,
working-copy, or
local
environmentStage- If the environment is
working-copy,
preview, or
production
Log trace fields are:
requestId- The UUID of the request (the value of the
zp-ridheader)
atomicCounter- An atomic number that is used to order logs that have the same timestamp
rayId- The Cloudflare RayID of the request
Note, log trace fields are only included if the
version option is set to
2
or later.
Log Format#
The shape of the logs sent from Zuplo will be in the following format. If using
version 2, tracing info (
requestId, etc.) will be included in the log values.