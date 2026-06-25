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Traffic Splitting Policy

The traffic splitting policy randomly distributes incoming requests across a set of weighted base paths. It selects one base path per request and writes it to the request custom context, where a URL Rewrite or URL Forward handler can use it to route the request. This is useful for blue/green rollouts, canary releases, or splitting traffic between backends.

Configuration

The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.

config/policies.json config/policies.json { "name" : "my-traffic-splitting-inbound-policy" , "policyType" : "traffic-splitting-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "TrafficSplittingInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "basePaths" : [ { "url" : "https://api-v1.example.com" , "weight" : 80 }, { "url" : "https://api-v2.example.com" , "weight" : 15 }, { "url" : "$env(CANARY_BASE_URL)" , "weight" : 5 } ], "customOutputProperty" : "trafficSplitting.basePath" , "logSelection" : true } } }

Policy Configuration

name <string> - The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes.

- The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes. policyType <string> - The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be traffic-splitting-inbound .

- The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be . handler.export <string> - The name of the exported type. Value should be TrafficSplittingInboundPolicy .

- The name of the exported type. Value should be . handler.module <string> - The module containing the policy. Value should be $import(@zuplo/runtime) .

- The module containing the policy. Value should be . handler.options <object> - The options for this policy. See Policy Options below.

Policy Options

The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.

basePaths (required) <object[]> - The set of base paths (URLs) to split traffic across. One entry is selected at random per request, weighted by its weight . url (required) <string> - The base path (URL) to route to when this entry is selected. Supports environment variables, e.g. $env(BASE_URL)/v2 . weight (required) <number> - The relative weight for this base path. Higher weights receive proportionally more traffic. Weights are relative and do not need to add up to 100.

- The set of base paths (URLs) to split traffic across. One entry is selected at random per request, weighted by its . customOutputProperty (required) <string> - A simple dotted property path under the request custom context where the selected URL is written (e.g. trafficSplitting.basePath ). Reference it later in a URL Rewrite rewritePattern or URL Forward baseUrl as ${context.custom.trafficSplitting.basePath} . Only one value is in effect; if multiple Traffic Splitting policies write the same property, the last one to run wins. Array indexes and brackets are not allowed.

- A simple dotted property path under the request custom context where the selected URL is written (e.g. ). Reference it later in a URL Rewrite or URL Forward as . Only one value is in effect; if multiple Traffic Splitting policies write the same property, the last one to run wins. Array indexes and brackets are not allowed. logSelection <boolean> - When true , logs which base path was selected for each request. Defaults to false . Defaults to false .

Using the Policy

On each request this policy selects one of the configured basePaths at random, weighted by each entry's weight . Weights are relative — they do not need to add up to 100. The selected URL is written to the request custom context at the path given by customOutputProperty .

Using the selected base path

The selected URL is stored on context.custom and is intended to be consumed by a later handler on the same route. Reference it using the customOutputProperty path you configured. For example, with "customOutputProperty": "trafficSplitting.basePath" :

Code Code // URL Rewrite handler { "handler" : { "export" : "urlRewriteHandler" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "rewritePattern" : "${context.custom.trafficSplitting.basePath}/users/${params.id}" } } }

Code Code // URL Forward handler { "handler" : { "export" : "urlForwardHandler" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "baseUrl" : "${context.custom.trafficSplitting.basePath}" } } }

The redirect handler's location is not interpolated — use the URL Rewrite or URL Forward handler to route to the selected base path.

Only one value is in effect

customOutputProperty resolves to a single value. If more than one Traffic Splitting policy on a route writes to the same property, the last policy to run wins — its selection is the one the handler sees. In practice you should configure a single Traffic Splitting policy per output property.

Environment variables

Because each url is a string value, you can reference environment variables in it, including mixed strings:

Code Code { "basePaths" : [ { "url" : "$env(STABLE_BASE_URL)" , "weight" : 90 }, { "url" : "$env(CANARY_BASE_URL)/v2" , "weight" : 10 } ], "customOutputProperty" : "trafficSplitting.basePath" }

Logging the selection

Set "logSelection": true to log which base path was selected on each request. This is off by default.

Read more about how policies work