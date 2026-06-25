Traffic Splitting Policy
The traffic splitting policy randomly distributes incoming requests across a set of weighted base paths. It selects one base path per request and writes it to the request custom context, where a URL Rewrite or URL Forward handler can use it to route the request. This is useful for blue/green rollouts, canary releases, or splitting traffic between backends.
Configuration
The configuration shows how to configure the policy in the 'policies.json' document.
config/policies.json
{ "name": "my-traffic-splitting-inbound-policy", "policyType": "traffic-splitting-inbound", "handler": { "export": "TrafficSplittingInboundPolicy", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "basePaths": [ { "url": "https://api-v1.example.com", "weight": 80 }, { "url": "https://api-v2.example.com", "weight": 15 }, { "url": "$env(CANARY_BASE_URL)", "weight": 5 } ], "customOutputProperty": "trafficSplitting.basePath", "logSelection": true } } }
Policy Configuration
name
<string>- The name of your policy instance. This is used as a reference in your routes.
policyType
<string>- The identifier of the policy. This is used by the Zuplo UI. Value should be
traffic-splitting-inbound.
handler.export
<string>- The name of the exported type. Value should be
TrafficSplittingInboundPolicy.
handler.module
<string>- The module containing the policy. Value should be
$import(@zuplo/runtime).
handler.options
<object>- The options for this policy. See Policy Options below.
Policy Options
The options for this policy are specified below. All properties are optional unless specifically marked as required.
basePaths(required)
<object[]>- The set of base paths (URLs) to split traffic across. One entry is selected at random per request, weighted by its
weight.
url(required)
<string>- The base path (URL) to route to when this entry is selected. Supports environment variables, e.g.
$env(BASE_URL)/v2.
weight(required)
<number>- The relative weight for this base path. Higher weights receive proportionally more traffic. Weights are relative and do not need to add up to 100.
-
customOutputProperty(required)
<string>- A simple dotted property path under the request custom context where the selected URL is written (e.g.
trafficSplitting.basePath). Reference it later in a URL Rewrite
rewritePatternor URL Forward
baseUrlas
${context.custom.trafficSplitting.basePath}. Only one value is in effect; if multiple Traffic Splitting policies write the same property, the last one to run wins. Array indexes and brackets are not allowed.
logSelection
<boolean>- When
true, logs which base path was selected for each request. Defaults to
false. Defaults to
false.
Using the Policy
On each request this policy selects one of the configured
basePaths at random,
weighted by each entry's
weight. Weights are relative — they do not need to
add up to 100. The selected URL is written to the request custom context at the
path given by
customOutputProperty.
Using the selected base path
The selected URL is stored on
context.custom and is intended to be consumed by
a later handler on the same route. Reference it using the
customOutputProperty
path you configured. For example, with
"customOutputProperty": "trafficSplitting.basePath":
Code
// URL Rewrite handler { "handler": { "export": "urlRewriteHandler", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "rewritePattern": "${context.custom.trafficSplitting.basePath}/users/${params.id}" } } }
Code
// URL Forward handler { "handler": { "export": "urlForwardHandler", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "baseUrl": "${context.custom.trafficSplitting.basePath}" } } }
The
redirecthandler's
locationis not interpolated — use the URL Rewrite or URL Forward handler to route to the selected base path.
Only one value is in effect
customOutputProperty resolves to a single value. If more than one Traffic
Splitting policy on a route writes to the same property, the last policy to
run wins — its selection is the one the handler sees. In practice you should
configure a single Traffic Splitting policy per output property.
Environment variables
Because each
url is a string value, you can reference environment variables in
it, including mixed strings:
Code
{ "basePaths": [ { "url": "$env(STABLE_BASE_URL)", "weight": 90 }, { "url": "$env(CANARY_BASE_URL)/v2", "weight": 10 } ], "customOutputProperty": "trafficSplitting.basePath" }
Logging the selection
Set
"logSelection": true to log which base path was selected on each request.
This is off by default.
Read more about how policies work