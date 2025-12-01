What's New in Zuplo - November 2025

December 1, 2025

November 2025 brings significant enhancements across the Zuplo platform, with a major focus on MCP (Model Context Protocol) improvements, Dev Portal authentication options, and developer experience upgrades. This month's highlights include new MCP tool annotations support, Firebase authentication for the Dev Portal, multipart form file upload support in the API Playground, and powerful new CLI features.

Whether you're building AI-powered APIs with MCP, creating beautiful developer portals, or managing your API gateway through the CLI, this release delivers features that make your workflow faster and more powerful.

MCP Server Enhancements #

Zuplo's MCP Server capabilities received significant upgrades this month, making it easier to build sophisticated AI-ready APIs.

Tool Annotations and Metadata Support #

The MCP Server handler now supports tool annotations and _meta fields, giving you fine-grained control over how AI systems discover and interact with your API tools.

Key capabilities:

Tool annotations : Add hints like readOnlyHint , destructiveHint , idempotentHint , and openWorldHint to help AI agents understand tool behavior

: Add hints like , , , and to help AI agents understand tool behavior Custom metadata : Include arbitrary _meta fields for additional context

: Include arbitrary fields for additional context Human-readable titles: Use the title annotation to provide friendly names for your tools

Configuration example:

{ "paths" : { "/weather" : { "get" : { "operationId" : "getCurrentWeather" , "x-zuplo-route" : { "handler" : { "export" : "urlForwardHandler" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" }, "mcp" : { "type" : "tool" , "annotations" : { "title" : "Get Weather" , "readOnlyHint" : true , "openWorldHint" : true }, "_meta" : { "category" : "weather" } } } } } } }

See the MCP Server Tools documentation for full configuration options.

New Operations Configuration #

The MCP Server handler introduces a new operations array configuration that provides explicit control over which API operations become MCP tools. This replaces the deprecated files , prompts , and resources configuration options.

{ "options" : { "name" : "my-mcp-server" , "version" : "1.0.0" , "operations" : [ { "file" : "./config/routes.oas.json" , "id" : "getCurrentWeather" }, { "file" : "./config/routes.oas.json" , "id" : "createTodo" } ] } }

See the MCP Server Handler documentation for migration guidance.

Dev Portal: Firebase Authentication #

The Dev Portal now supports Firebase Authentication, giving you another powerful option for managing user access to your API documentation and developer tools.

Key capabilities:

Multiple sign-in providers : Support for Google, GitHub, Facebook, Twitter, Microsoft, Apple, Yahoo, email/password, and phone authentication

: Support for Google, GitHub, Facebook, Twitter, Microsoft, Apple, Yahoo, email/password, and phone authentication Easy configuration : Simple setup with your Firebase project credentials

: Simple setup with your Firebase project credentials Custom redirect URLs: Configure where users go after sign-in, sign-up, and sign-out

Configuration example:

// zudoku.config.ts import type { ZudokuConfig } from "zudoku" ; const config : ZudokuConfig = { authentication: { type: "firebase" , apiKey: "<your-api-key>" , authDomain: "your-domain.firebaseapp.com" , projectId: "your-project-id" , appId: "1:296819355813:web:91d29f11cac6f073595d4c" , providers: [ "google" , "github" , "password" ], redirectToAfterSignIn: "/docs" , redirectToAfterSignUp: "/getting-started" , }, }; export default config;

See the Firebase Authentication documentation for setup instructions.

The Firebase authentication UI provides a seamless sign-in experience with multiple provider options. It can be customized to match the styles of your Dev Portal for a consistent look and feel.

Dev Portal: Supabase UI Authentication #

The Dev Portal now includes a native Supabase UI login experience, making it even easier to integrate Supabase authentication with your API documentation.

Key capabilities:

Multiple OAuth providers : Support for Google, GitHub, Discord, and 20+ other providers supported by Supabase Auth

: Support for Google, GitHub, Discord, and 20+ other providers supported by Supabase Auth Email/password authentication : Built-in support for traditional email and password sign-up and sign-in

: Built-in support for traditional email and password sign-up and sign-in Automatic route handling : Authentication routes ( /signin , /signup , /signout ) are automatically created

: Authentication routes ( , , ) are automatically created Custom redirects: Configure where users go after sign-in, sign-up, and sign-out

Configuration example:

// zudoku.config.ts import type { ZudokuConfig } from "zudoku" ; const config : ZudokuConfig = { authentication: { type: "supabase" , providers: [ "google" , "github" ], supabaseUrl: "https://your-project.supabase.co" , supabaseKey: "<your-anon-public-key>" , redirectToAfterSignIn: "/dashboard" , redirectToAfterSignUp: "/welcome" , // Optional: disable email/password, use only OAuth onlyThirdPartyProviders: false , }, }; export default config;

See the Supabase Authentication documentation for setup instructions.

Dev Portal: API Playground File Uploads #

The Dev Portal's API Playground now supports multipart form data and file uploads, making it possible to test file upload endpoints directly from your documentation.

Key capabilities:

Multipart form support : Test endpoints that accept multipart/form-data

: Test endpoints that accept File upload UI : Intuitive interface for selecting and uploading files

: Intuitive interface for selecting and uploading files Mixed content: Combine file uploads with other form fields

This enhancement makes it easy for developers to test complex API endpoints without leaving your documentation.

Custom Code Examples in Dev Portal #

You can now generate custom code examples for your API operations, giving your developers tailored guidance in their preferred programming languages.

Key capabilities:

Custom templates : Define your own code example templates

: Define your own code example templates Multiple languages : Support for additional programming languages beyond the defaults

: Support for additional programming languages beyond the defaults Operation-specific examples: Customize examples per endpoint

See the API Reference documentation for configuration options.

Watch Mode for OpenAPI Commands #

The openapi overlay and openapi convert CLI commands now support a --watch flag that automatically re-applies changes when your input files change. This dramatically speeds up development workflows when working with OpenAPI specifications.

# Watch for changes and automatically re-apply overlay npx zuplo openapi overlay \ --input openapi.json \ --overlay changes.json \ --output result.json \ --watch

See the OpenAPI Overlay documentation for all available options.

Zudoku Docs During Local Development #

Running zup dev now automatically serves your Zudoku-powered Dev Portal documentation alongside your API, providing a complete local development experience.

Improved OpenAPI Schema Handling #

The Dev Portal now handles allOf schemas more intelligently, providing cleaner documentation for complex API schemas.

Lazy Syntax Highlighting #

For APIs with large numbers of operations, syntax highlighting is now applied lazily, improving initial page load times and overall performance.

Auth0 Prompt Configuration #

You can now configure the prompt parameter for Auth0 authentication, including the option to disable the "always prompt login" behavior.

// zudoku.config.ts const config : ZudokuConfig = { authentication: { type: "auth0" , domain: "your-domain.auth0.com" , clientId: "your-client-id" , prompt: "login" , // or "none", "consent", "select_account" }, };

Remember Skip Login #

A new "Remember skip login" checkbox option helps streamline the authentication experience for returning users.

The Dev Portal now supports generating llms.txt files and markdown output, making your API documentation more accessible to AI systems and LLMs.

Copy Page Button #

A new "Copy page" button makes it easy for users to copy entire documentation pages, improving the developer experience when sharing content.

Route Description Editor #

A new markdown editor for route descriptions makes it easier to add rich documentation directly in the route configuration.

Custom AI Providers #

The AI Gateway now supports custom AI providers, giving you flexibility to integrate with any AI service beyond the built-in providers.

The source control integration dialogs received styling updates and usability improvements for a more consistent experience across GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, and Azure DevOps.

Bug Fixes #

Dev Portal : Fixed an issue where the API Playground would set an undefined body for GET and HEAD requests

: Fixed an issue where the API Playground would set an undefined body for GET and HEAD requests Dev Portal : Fixed style issues with consecutive paragraphs in documentation

: Fixed style issues with consecutive paragraphs in documentation Dev Portal : Fixed scroll overflow in the SyntaxHighlight component

: Fixed scroll overflow in the SyntaxHighlight component Dev Portal : Fixed infinite re-renders caused by invalidateCache not being memoized

: Fixed infinite re-renders caused by not being memoized Dev Portal : Fixed server resolution hierarchy and "Other Endpoints" bug in OpenAPI docs

: Fixed server resolution hierarchy and "Other Endpoints" bug in OpenAPI docs Dev Portal : Fixed SSR data corruption with large JSON payloads

: Fixed SSR data corruption with large JSON payloads Portal : Fixed MCP virtual server copy URL button functionality

: Fixed MCP virtual server copy URL button functionality Portal : Fixed dialog select hover behavior

: Fixed dialog select hover behavior Portal : Fixed import operation handling

: Fixed import operation handling Portal : Fixed overflowing text in various UI components

: Fixed overflowing text in various UI components Runtime : Fixed deleting deployments when a branch is deleted

: Fixed deleting deployments when a branch is deleted Runtime : Fixed GitHub status labels for consistency

: Fixed GitHub status labels for consistency Runtime: Fixed v2 routing for root pages

This month we added or improved documentation for: