Google Cloud Logging Plugin

Enterprise Feature Custom logging is available as an add-on as part of an enterprise plan. If you would like to purchase this feature, please contact us at sales@zuplo.com or reach out to your account manager. Most enterprise features can be used in a trial mode for a limited time. Feel free to use enterprise features for development and testing purposes.

The GCP Log plugin enables pushing logs to your GCP project.

Before you can use this plugin, you will need to create a GCP Service account that grants your Zuplo API to write logs. Create a new GCP Service account and give it the Logs Writer (roles/logging.logWriter) permission. Create a key for the service account in JSON format.

After you have downloaded the JSON formatted service account, save it as a secret environment variable in your Zuplo project.

modules/zuplo.runtime.ts import { RuntimeExtensions, GoogleCloudLoggingPlugin, environment, } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export function runtimeInit ( runtime : RuntimeExtensions ) { runtime. addPlugin ( new GoogleCloudLoggingPlugin ({ logName: "projects/my-project/logs/my-api" , serviceAccountJson: environment. GCP_SERVICE_ACCOUNT , }), ); }

Standard Fields #

Every log entry will have a timestamp and a jsonPayload object. The value of the jsonPayload contains the text or objects passed into the log.

Default fields are:

severity - The level of the log, i.e. ERROR , INFO , etc.

- The level of the log, i.e. , , etc. requestId - The UUID of the request (the value of the zp-rid header)

- The UUID of the request (the value of the header) environmentType - Where the Zuplo API is running. Values are edge , working-copy , or local

- Where the Zuplo API is running. Values are , , or environmentStage - If the environment is working-copy , preview , or production

- If the environment is , , or atomic_counter - An atomic number that is used to order logs that have the same timestamp

- An atomic number that is used to order logs that have the same timestamp environment - The environment name of the Zuplo API

- The environment name of the Zuplo API rayId - The Cloudflare RayID of the request

Log Format #

The shape of the logs sent from Zuplo will be in the following format. The messages passed into the log function will be sent as an array on allMessages . The first string message will be set as the jsonPayload.message field - this makes it easier to read the logs in Google's Log Explorer.