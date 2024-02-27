Deployments
Google Cloud Logging Plugin
Enterprise Feature
Custom logging is available as an add-on as part of an enterprise plan. If you would like to purchase this feature, please contact us at sales@zuplo.com or reach out to your account manager.
Most enterprise features can be used in a trial mode for a limited time. Feel free to use enterprise features for development and testing purposes.
Setup#
The GCP Log plugin enables pushing logs to your GCP project.
Before you can use this plugin, you will need to create a GCP Service account that grants your Zuplo API to write logs. Create a new GCP Service account and give it the Logs Writer (roles/logging.logWriter) permission. Create a key for the service account in JSON format.
After you have downloaded the JSON formatted service account, save it as a secret environment variable in your Zuplo project.
Standard Fields#
Every log entry will have a
timestamp and a
jsonPayload object. The value of
the
jsonPayload contains the text or objects passed into the log.
Default fields are:
severity- The level of the log, i.e.
ERROR,
INFO, etc.
requestId- The UUID of the request (the value of the
zp-ridheader)
environmentType- Where the Zuplo API is running. Values are
edge,
working-copy, or
local
environmentStage- If the environment is
working-copy,
preview, or
production
atomic_counter- An atomic number that is used to order logs that have the same timestamp
environment- The environment name of the Zuplo API
rayId- The Cloudflare RayID of the request
Log Format#
The shape of the logs sent from Zuplo will be in the following format. The
messages passed into the log function will be sent as an array on
allMessages.
The first string message will be set as the
jsonPayload.message field - this
makes it easier to read the logs in Google's Log Explorer.