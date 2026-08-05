Connect to Tunnel Services
Enterprise Feature
Secure tunneling is available as an add-on as part of an enterprise plan. If you would like to purchase this feature, please contact us at sales@zuplo.com or reach out to your account manager.
Most enterprise features can be used in a trial mode for a limited time. Feel free to use enterprise features for development and testing purposes.
Once a tunnel exposes a service, your gateway calls it like any other backend —
with a URL. Tunnel services use the
service:// scheme instead of a hostname,
so a service named
payments-api is reachable at
service://payments-api.
This page covers the service configuration file, and the three places you use a
service:// URL: handler code, route configuration, and environment variables.
To create a tunnel first, see Set up a tunnel.
Service configuration reference
You define services in a JSON file and upload it with
zuplo tunnel services update. Each upload
replaces the tunnel's entire configuration.
Code
{ "version": 1, "services": [ { "name": "payments-api-prod", "endpoint": "http://payments.internal:8080", "configurations": [ { "project": "my-project", "accessibleBy": ["production"] }, { "project": "my-other-project", "accessibleBy": ["production"] } ] }, { "name": "payments-api-staging", "endpoint": "http://payments-staging.internal:8080", "configurations": [ { "project": "my-project", "accessibleBy": ["preview", "working-copy"] } ] } ] }
|Property
|Type
|Description
version
|number
|Configuration format version. Use
1.
services
|array
|The services this tunnel exposes.
services[].name
|string
|The service name your gateway calls, used as
service://<name>.
services[].endpoint
|string
|The internal URL the tunnel forwards to, resolvable from the tunnel host. For example,
http://payments.internal:8080.
services[].configurations
|array
|Which projects and environments can call this service. A project that isn't listed can't reach the service.
configurations[].project
|string
|The name of the Zuplo project.
configurations[].accessibleBy
|string[]
|The environments allowed to call the service. Valid values are
production,
preview, and
working-copy.
Use
accessibleBy to keep environments apart. A service listed only under
production can't be reached from a preview build, even by a developer on your
own team.
To see the configuration a tunnel currently has, run
zuplo tunnel services describe.
Call a service from code
Pass the
service:// URL to
fetch exactly as you would a public URL:
Code
import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime"; export default async function (request: ZuploRequest, context: ZuploContext) { const response = await fetch("service://payments-api-prod/v1/charges"); if (!response.ok) { context.log.error(`Payments API returned ${response.status}`); return new Response("Upstream error", { status: 502 }); } return response; }
Paths, query strings, headers, and request methods all work the way they do for
a normal
fetch. The tunnel appends the path to the service's configured
endpoint.
Call a service from route configuration
Any route property that accepts a URL accepts a
service:// URL, including the
URL Rewrite handler:
Code
{ "paths": { "/v1/charges": { "get": { "x-zuplo-route": { "handler": { "export": "urlRewriteHandler", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "rewritePattern": "service://payments-api-prod/v1/charges" } } } } } } }
You can also set the rewrite URL in the Rewrite URL field of the route editor in the Zuplo Portal.
Switch services per environment
Most teams run a separate internal service for each environment. Rather than changing code or route configuration per environment, store the service URL in an environment variable and set a different value in each Zuplo environment.
In your production environment, point the variable at the production service:
Code
TUNNEL_BASE_URL=service://payments-api-prod
In preview and working-copy environments, point it at staging:
Code
TUNNEL_BASE_URL=service://payments-api-staging
Read the variable in handler code:
Code
import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest, environment } from "@zuplo/runtime"; export default async function (request: ZuploRequest, context: ZuploContext) { return fetch(`${environment.TUNNEL_BASE_URL}/v1/charges`); }
Environment variables work in route configuration too. The following URL Rewrite handler combines the variable with a path parameter:
Next steps
- Advanced tunnel configuration — the cloudflared foundation, environment variables, and self-managed images.
- Troubleshoot a tunnel — diagnose requests that don't reach your backend.