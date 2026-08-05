Copy page Secure Tunnel Connect to Tunnel Services

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Once a tunnel exposes a service, your gateway calls it like any other backend — with a URL. Tunnel services use the service:// scheme instead of a hostname, so a service named payments-api is reachable at service://payments-api .

This page covers the service configuration file, and the three places you use a service:// URL: handler code, route configuration, and environment variables. To create a tunnel first, see Set up a tunnel.

Service configuration reference

You define services in a JSON file and upload it with zuplo tunnel services update . Each upload replaces the tunnel's entire configuration.

Code Code { "version" : 1 , "services" : [ { "name" : "payments-api-prod" , "endpoint" : "http://payments.internal:8080" , "configurations" : [ { "project" : "my-project" , "accessibleBy" : [ "production" ] }, { "project" : "my-other-project" , "accessibleBy" : [ "production" ] } ] }, { "name" : "payments-api-staging" , "endpoint" : "http://payments-staging.internal:8080" , "configurations" : [ { "project" : "my-project" , "accessibleBy" : [ "preview" , "working-copy" ] } ] } ] }

Property Type Description version number Configuration format version. Use 1 . services array The services this tunnel exposes. services[].name string The service name your gateway calls, used as service://<name> . services[].endpoint string The internal URL the tunnel forwards to, resolvable from the tunnel host. For example, http://payments.internal:8080 . services[].configurations array Which projects and environments can call this service. A project that isn't listed can't reach the service. configurations[].project string The name of the Zuplo project. configurations[].accessibleBy string[] The environments allowed to call the service. Valid values are production , preview , and working-copy .

Use accessibleBy to keep environments apart. A service listed only under production can't be reached from a preview build, even by a developer on your own team.

To see the configuration a tunnel currently has, run zuplo tunnel services describe .

Call a service from code

Pass the service:// URL to fetch exactly as you would a public URL:

Code Code import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export default async function ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext ) { const response = await fetch ( "service://payments-api-prod/v1/charges" ); if ( ! response.ok) { context.log. error ( `Payments API returned ${ response . status }` ); return new Response ( "Upstream error" , { status: 502 }); } return response; }

Paths, query strings, headers, and request methods all work the way they do for a normal fetch . The tunnel appends the path to the service's configured endpoint .

Call a service from route configuration

Any route property that accepts a URL accepts a service:// URL, including the URL Rewrite handler:

Code Code { "paths" : { "/v1/charges" : { "get" : { "x-zuplo-route" : { "handler" : { "export" : "urlRewriteHandler" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "rewritePattern" : "service://payments-api-prod/v1/charges" } } } } } } }

You can also set the rewrite URL in the Rewrite URL field of the route editor in the Zuplo Portal.

Switch services per environment

Most teams run a separate internal service for each environment. Rather than changing code or route configuration per environment, store the service URL in an environment variable and set a different value in each Zuplo environment.

In your production environment, point the variable at the production service:

Code TUNNEL_BASE_URL=service://payments-api-prod

In preview and working-copy environments, point it at staging:

Code TUNNEL_BASE_URL=service://payments-api-staging

Read the variable in handler code:

Code Code import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest, environment } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export default async function ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext ) { return fetch ( `${ environment . TUNNEL_BASE_URL }/v1/charges` ); }

Environment variables work in route configuration too. The following URL Rewrite handler combines the variable with a path parameter:

Next steps

Advanced tunnel configuration — the cloudflared foundation, environment variables, and self-managed images.

Troubleshoot a tunnel — diagnose requests that don't reach your backend.