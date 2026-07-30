Copy page Developer Portal Zuplo Branding

Developer Portals on Zuplo's self-serve plans display a "Powered by Zuplo" badge. Whether the badge appears is controlled by your account's plan — it isn't a setting in zudoku.config.tsx .

Which plans show the badge

Plan "Powered by Zuplo" badge Free Shown Pay-as-you-go Shown Builder Shown Business Shown Enterprise Hidden

Upgrading from Free to a paid self-serve plan such as Builder doesn't remove the badge. Removing Zuplo branding is an Enterprise entitlement.

Remove the badge

Enterprise Feature Developer Portal white-labeling is available as an add-on as part of an enterprise plan. If you would like to purchase this feature, please contact us at sales@zuplo.com or reach out to your account manager. Most enterprise features can be used in a trial mode for a limited time. Feel free to use enterprise features for development and testing purposes.

To remove Zuplo branding from your Developer Portal, contact sales@zuplo.com or reach out to your account manager. Your account team enables the entitlement on your account — you don't need to change your project configuration.

The badge comes from your account's entitlements, not your portal configuration. There's no configuration option, environment variable, or Developer API endpoint that overrides it — editing your zudoku.config.tsx footer won't remove it.

The Zuplo badge is separate from the footer you control. On every plan you can set your own columns, social links, copyright notice, and logo — see Footer Configuration. To change colors, fonts, and the overall look of the portal, see Colors and Theme.