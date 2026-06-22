Troubleshooting the MCP Server Handler
When an AI client calls a tool exposed by the
MCP Server handler, a failure often surfaces as
nothing more than
Tool call failed: 500, with no indication of why. The
underlying gateway route can return
200 while the MCP client still rejects the
response, which makes these failures hard to diagnose from the client alone.
This page shows how to turn on the handler's debug logging, read the log lines that reveal a misconfiguration, and fix the most common cause: a tool that advertises an output schema but returns no structured content.
Most "200 on the gateway, error in the client" failures come from the
includeOutputSchema and
includeStructuredContent options.
If you enabled one without the other, jump straight to
Tool call failed: 500.
Enable debug logging
The MCP Server handler can emit verbose logs covering server startup, tool registration, and each tool call. These logs are the fastest way to confirm what the server actually advertised to the client.
-
Turn on
debugMode. Set
debugMode: truein the handler options for your MCP route in
routes.oas.json:Code
"post": { "x-zuplo-route": { "handler": { "export": "mcpServerHandler", "module": "$import(@zuplo/runtime)", "options": { "name": "example-mcp-server", "version": "1.0.0", "debugMode": true } } } }
-
Redeploy so the server cold-starts. Some of the most useful log lines — server startup and tool registration — are written only when the MCP server initializes (a cold start). An already-running worker won't re-emit them. Deploy the working copy or environment again so a fresh worker boots with
debugModeenabled.
-
View the logs. Open your project in the Portal and go to Observability → Logs. Trigger a tool call from your MCP client, then read the entries for the MCP route. Filter on the request's
zuplo-request-idto isolate a single call.
Leave
debugMode off in production. It logs verbose per-call detail that adds
noise and overhead. Turn it on to diagnose an issue, then turn it back off and
redeploy.
Key log lines to read
With
debugMode: true, the handler writes lines at each stage of its lifecycle.
The exact format may change between runtime versions, but the fields below are
what you're looking for:
|Log line
|When it's written
|What to check
MCP Server cold start
|A fresh worker boots
|Confirms
debugMode is active and a new worker started
MCP tool registered
|Each tool is registered
|The
includeStructuredContent and
hasOutputSchema fields for a tool
MCP Server response complete
|A tool call finishes
|The response was produced and sent back to the client
The
MCP tool registered line is the important one. For a tool whose calls fail
in the client, you'll typically see a line resembling:
Code
MCP tool registered { name: "get_current_weather", hasOutputSchema: true, includeStructuredContent: false }
hasOutputSchema: true with
includeStructuredContent: false is the exact
misconfiguration described in the next section.
Tool call failed: 500 / "has an output schema but did not return structured content"
Symptom. An AI client (such as Claude) reports
Tool call failed: 500 when
it invokes a tool. With more verbose client logging, the underlying error reads:
Code
Tool <tool_name> has an output schema but did not return structured content
Meanwhile, the gateway's own logs show the route that backs the tool returned
200.
Likely cause. The handler is configured with
includeOutputSchema: true but
not
includeStructuredContent: true. Under the
MCP
2025-06-18
structured-content behavior, when a tool advertises an
outputSchema, the
client expects every successful result to include a matching
structuredContent
object. With
includeOutputSchema on and
includeStructuredContent off, the
server advertises the schema but returns only
text content, so a
spec-compliant client rejects an otherwise-successful
200 response.
The
MCP tool registered debug line confirms it:
hasOutputSchema: true, includeStructuredContent: false.
Fix. Enable both options together on the MCP Server handler:
Code
"options": { "name": "example-mcp-server", "version": "1.0.0", "includeOutputSchema": true, "includeStructuredContent": true }
Then redeploy. The next
MCP tool registered line should read
hasOutputSchema: true, includeStructuredContent: true, and the tool call
succeeds.
If you don't need output schemas at all, the alternative fix is to turn both off
(the defaults). The two options are designed to move together: enable
includeOutputSchema only alongside
includeStructuredContent.
For the full definitions of both options, see the
MCP
2025-06-18 Global Options
in the handler reference.
Client-side debugging tools
When the gateway looks healthy, reproduce the failure against the client to see the protocol-level error the AI client hides:
- MCP Inspector — the
official inspector
(
npx @modelcontextprotocol/inspector) connects to your remote server, lists tools, and calls them while showing the raw JSON-RPC messages. See Testing for connection steps.
- mcpjam — the mcpjam inspector is an open-source MCP testing client that's useful for exercising tool calls and inspecting responses outside of an AI client.
- Claude Code — run with the
--debugflag (for example,
claude --debug) to print MCP protocol traffic, including the full tool-call error that the chat UI summarizes as
Tool call failed: 500.
Checklist: the gateway returns 200 but the client errors
When a tool call fails in the client but the gateway reports success, verify each of these in order:
debugModeis on and a fresh worker booted. Confirm a
MCP Server cold startline appears after your latest deploy. Without a cold start, you're reading stale logs.
- Schema and structured content move together. In the
MCP tool registeredline,
hasOutputSchemaand
includeStructuredContentshould either both be
trueor both be
false— never
hasOutputSchema: truewith
includeStructuredContent: false.
- The output schema is a valid
type: objectJSON Schema. Some clients reject schemas that aren't
type: object. The same applies to the
structuredContentthe server returns. See the compatibility caveat.
- The route really returns JSON.
includeStructuredContentparses the response body as JSON to build
structuredContent. A non-JSON
200body can't be parsed into the advertised schema.
- Reproduce in a raw client. Call the tool through the
MCP Inspector or
curlto read the JSON-RPC error directly, rather than the client's summarized
500.
Next steps
- MCP Server handler reference — every handler configuration option.
- Testing your MCP server — MCP Inspector and
curlrecipes.
- MCP Server tools — editing tool definitions and
outputSchema.