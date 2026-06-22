Copy page MCP Server Troubleshooting the MCP Server Handler

When an AI client calls a tool exposed by the MCP Server handler, a failure often surfaces as nothing more than Tool call failed: 500 , with no indication of why. The underlying gateway route can return 200 while the MCP client still rejects the response, which makes these failures hard to diagnose from the client alone.

This page shows how to turn on the handler's debug logging, read the log lines that reveal a misconfiguration, and fix the most common cause: a tool that advertises an output schema but returns no structured content.

Most "200 on the gateway, error in the client" failures come from the includeOutputSchema and includeStructuredContent options. If you enabled one without the other, jump straight to Tool call failed: 500.

Enable debug logging

The MCP Server handler can emit verbose logs covering server startup, tool registration, and each tool call. These logs are the fastest way to confirm what the server actually advertised to the client.

Turn on debugMode . Set debugMode: true in the handler options for your MCP route in routes.oas.json : Code Code "post" : { "x-zuplo-route" : { "handler" : { "export" : "mcpServerHandler" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "name" : "example-mcp-server" , "version" : "1.0.0" , "debugMode" : true } } } } Redeploy so the server cold-starts. Some of the most useful log lines — server startup and tool registration — are written only when the MCP server initializes (a cold start). An already-running worker won't re-emit them. Deploy the working copy or environment again so a fresh worker boots with debugMode enabled. View the logs. Open your project in the Portal and go to Observability → Logs. Trigger a tool call from your MCP client, then read the entries for the MCP route. Filter on the request's zuplo-request-id to isolate a single call.

Leave debugMode off in production. It logs verbose per-call detail that adds noise and overhead. Turn it on to diagnose an issue, then turn it back off and redeploy.

Key log lines to read

With debugMode: true , the handler writes lines at each stage of its lifecycle. The exact format may change between runtime versions, but the fields below are what you're looking for:

Log line When it's written What to check MCP Server cold start A fresh worker boots Confirms debugMode is active and a new worker started MCP tool registered Each tool is registered The includeStructuredContent and hasOutputSchema fields for a tool MCP Server response complete A tool call finishes The response was produced and sent back to the client

The MCP tool registered line is the important one. For a tool whose calls fail in the client, you'll typically see a line resembling:

Code MCP tool registered { name: "get_current_weather", hasOutputSchema: true, includeStructuredContent: false }

hasOutputSchema: true with includeStructuredContent: false is the exact misconfiguration described in the next section.

Tool call failed: 500 / "has an output schema but did not return structured content"

Symptom. An AI client (such as Claude) reports Tool call failed: 500 when it invokes a tool. With more verbose client logging, the underlying error reads:

Code Tool <tool_name> has an output schema but did not return structured content

Meanwhile, the gateway's own logs show the route that backs the tool returned 200 .

Likely cause. The handler is configured with includeOutputSchema: true but not includeStructuredContent: true . Under the MCP 2025-06-18 structured-content behavior, when a tool advertises an outputSchema , the client expects every successful result to include a matching structuredContent object. With includeOutputSchema on and includeStructuredContent off, the server advertises the schema but returns only text content, so a spec-compliant client rejects an otherwise-successful 200 response.

The MCP tool registered debug line confirms it: hasOutputSchema: true, includeStructuredContent: false .

Fix. Enable both options together on the MCP Server handler:

Code Code "options" : { "name" : "example-mcp-server" , "version" : "1.0.0" , "includeOutputSchema" : true , "includeStructuredContent" : true }

Then redeploy. The next MCP tool registered line should read hasOutputSchema: true, includeStructuredContent: true , and the tool call succeeds.

If you don't need output schemas at all, the alternative fix is to turn both off (the defaults). The two options are designed to move together: enable includeOutputSchema only alongside includeStructuredContent .

For the full definitions of both options, see the MCP 2025-06-18 Global Options in the handler reference.

When the gateway looks healthy, reproduce the failure against the client to see the protocol-level error the AI client hides:

MCP Inspector — the official inspector ( npx @modelcontextprotocol/inspector ) connects to your remote server, lists tools, and calls them while showing the raw JSON-RPC messages. See Testing for connection steps.

— the official inspector ( ) connects to your remote server, lists tools, and calls them while showing the raw JSON-RPC messages. See Testing for connection steps. mcpjam — the mcpjam inspector is an open-source MCP testing client that's useful for exercising tool calls and inspecting responses outside of an AI client.

— the mcpjam inspector is an open-source MCP testing client that's useful for exercising tool calls and inspecting responses outside of an AI client. Claude Code — run with the --debug flag (for example, claude --debug ) to print MCP protocol traffic, including the full tool-call error that the chat UI summarizes as Tool call failed: 500 .

Checklist: the gateway returns 200 but the client errors

When a tool call fails in the client but the gateway reports success, verify each of these in order:

debugMode is on and a fresh worker booted. Confirm a MCP Server cold start line appears after your latest deploy. Without a cold start, you're reading stale logs. Schema and structured content move together. In the MCP tool registered line, hasOutputSchema and includeStructuredContent should either both be true or both be false — never hasOutputSchema: true with includeStructuredContent: false . The output schema is a valid type: object JSON Schema. Some clients reject schemas that aren't type: object . The same applies to the structuredContent the server returns. See the compatibility caveat. The route really returns JSON. includeStructuredContent parses the response body as JSON to build structuredContent . A non-JSON 200 body can't be parsed into the advertised schema. Reproduce in a raw client. Call the tool through the MCP Inspector or curl to read the JSON-RPC error directly, rather than the client's summarized 500 .

Next steps