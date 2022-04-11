The twelve days of Zuplo
We recently ran a series of videos over twelve days, and they're a great way to get familiar with the Zuplo platform. They're mostly under 2 minutes each and easy to watch on your phone too. It's the fastest way to learn Zuplo so be sure to watch them all.
- Proxying an API, adding rate-limiting and making it prettier
- Programmable to the MAX - making an echo API with Zuplo
- JWT Authentication with an Auth0 JWT
- Smart-routing based on JWT claims
- Incoming Body Validation with JSON Schema
- Basic Authentication (and introducing environment variables)
- Custom policies in code - archiving incoming requests to S3 storage
- An API Gateway over SaaS? Airtable, in this case.
- Web-form to Airtable in minutes (with bot protection!)
- The JSFiddle of APIs
- Tour of the Zuplo Portal (essential!)
- A Better AWS API Gateway? For Lambda!?
Questions? Let's chatOPEN DISCORD
0members online