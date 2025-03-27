Zuplo Release v6.45.0
This release introduces new logging integrations with New Relic and Splunk, fixes several issues with the CLI and runtime, and improves documentation for fine-grained authorization policies.
New Features 🎉
- Added New Relic logging and metrics plugin - Enable comprehensive observability by sending logs and metrics to New Relic for monitoring and analysis
- Added Splunk log transport - Stream your API logs directly to Splunk for centralized log management and analysis
Bug Fixes 🐛
- Fixed excessive error logging in rate limiter - Rate limiter failures no longer generate unnecessary error logs, reducing log noise
- Fixed typos in CLI OpenAPI merge functionality - Corrected command syntax issues that prevented proper OpenAPI specification merging
- Fixed tunnel list command authentication - The
tunnel-listcommand now properly supports the updated authentication mechanism
- Fixed AWS Lambda handler query string handling - Multi-value query strings are now correctly parsed and passed to Lambda functions
Documentation 📚
- Added documentation for Fine-Grained Authorization (FGA) policy - Learn how to implement fine-grained access control using OpenFGA
Other Changes 🔄
- Added build script to Zudoku template - The developer portal template now includes a build script for easier deployment
- Fixed API quota documentation - Updated quota configuration examples and clarified usage limits