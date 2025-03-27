Zuplo
Changelog

Zuplo Release v6.45.0

This release introduces new logging integrations with New Relic and Splunk, fixes several issues with the CLI and runtime, and improves documentation for fine-grained authorization policies.

New Features 🎉

Bug Fixes 🐛

  • Fixed excessive error logging in rate limiter - Rate limiter failures no longer generate unnecessary error logs, reducing log noise
  • Fixed typos in CLI OpenAPI merge functionality - Corrected command syntax issues that prevented proper OpenAPI specification merging
  • Fixed tunnel list command authentication - The tunnel-list command now properly supports the updated authentication mechanism
  • Fixed AWS Lambda handler query string handling - Multi-value query strings are now correctly parsed and passed to Lambda functions

Documentation 📚

Other Changes 🔄

  • Added build script to Zudoku template - The developer portal template now includes a build script for easier deployment
  • Fixed API quota documentation - Updated quota configuration examples and clarified usage limits