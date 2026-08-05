Copy page IAM Authentication IAM Authentication for Your Backend

IAM authentication lets your cloud provider decide whether a request from Zuplo is allowed to reach your backend. Instead of sharing a secret you both store, your gateway proves its identity to AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud, and your provider's own authorization rules do the rest.

Zuplo handles this with a set of upstream auth policies. Each one resolves a credential before your request leaves the gateway, then attaches it — as an Authorization header, or as a signature the handler computes.

This approach suits backends that already run behind cloud IAM: Cloud Run, API Gateway, Lambda, App Service, Identity-Aware Proxy, or anything fronted by an identity provider you control. For the alternatives, see Securing your backend.

Federated identity or stored credentials

Every provider offers two paths, and the choice matters more than which cloud you're on.

Federated identity is the stronger option. Zuplo presents a short-lived, audience-bound OIDC token that proves which gateway is calling, and your cloud exchanges it for temporary credentials. No long-lived key exists, so there's nothing to leak or rotate. Use it when your provider supports it.

Stored credentials mean you create a key or client secret in your cloud and save it as a Zuplo environment variable. This works everywhere and is simpler to set up, but the credential is long-lived, so you own rotating it.

Choose a policy

Two more policies cover cases that aren't tied to one cloud:

Upstream GCP JWT issues a signed JWT from a service account, for backends that verify a Google-issued token rather than calling an IAM-protected endpoint.

Upstream OAuth Client Credentials handles any backend that accepts an OAuth 2.0 client credentials token, including identity providers outside the three major clouds.

Each policy page documents its options and the setup required on the cloud side.

How AWS differs

The AWS policies behave differently from the others, and it's worth knowing before you configure a route. They don't add an Authorization header. AWS Signature Version 4 signs the exact final request — method, host, path, query, and a hash of the body — which isn't known until the handler builds it.

So the AWS policies resolve credentials onto the request context, and the AWS Lambda handler or your own code signs with them. In custom code, read them with AwsClient.fromContext(context) . When you use the Lambda handler, attach the policy to the route and omit the handler's own accessKeyId and secretAccessKey .

The Azure and GCP policies fetch a token and set the Authorization header themselves, so a URL Rewrite route needs no extra code.

Keep credentials out of source control

Whichever policy you pick, reference secrets through environment variables rather than writing them into policies.json :

Code Code { "name" : "upstream-auth" , "policyType" : "upstream-azure-ad-service-auth-inbound" , "handler" : { "export" : "UpstreamAzureAdServiceAuthInboundPolicy" , "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "options" : { "activeDirectoryTenantId" : "$env(AZURE_TENANT_ID)" , "activeDirectoryClientId" : "$env(AZURE_CLIENT_ID)" , "activeDirectoryClientSecret" : "$env(AZURE_CLIENT_SECRET)" } } }

Mark each value as a secret when you create it. For per-environment values, see Configuring environment variables.

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