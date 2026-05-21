Arazzo Goes Cross-Protocol

Arazzo 1.1 reaches across protocols: it describes workflows that span REST and event-driven systems in one document, lets one workflow call another with typed inputs, and gives you a proper way to extract values from responses without string templating.
If you’ve only met Arazzo in passing, it’s the OpenAPI Initiative’s spec for sequences of API calls. Where OpenAPI describes individual endpoints, Arazzo describes the order you call them in: “log in, then create a cart, then add items, then check out.”
A document lists one or more source descriptions (the underlying specs that define the operations it references) and a list of workflows made up of steps. Each step points at a real operation, captures inputs and outputs, and decides what happens next based on success criteria. 1.0 only knew about OpenAPI sources; 1.1 widens the lens.
Arazzo documents are static YAML or JSON; a runner reads the document and executes the steps. Tooling for 1.1 is still catching up, so the first useful consumers are SDK generators, test harnesses, AI agents, and developer portals.
- Teams describing APIs beyond endpoint contracts
- Platforms mixing REST and event-driven systems (Kafka, MQTT, AMQP)
- Anyone evaluating Arazzo for SDK, test, or AI agent flows
AsyncAPI joins OpenAPI as a source description
The
sourceDescriptions array, which used to accept only
openapi and
arazzo
entries, now accepts
asyncapi too:
arazzo: "1.1.0"
info:
title: Order Workflow
version: "1.0"
sourceDescriptions:
- name: orders
url: ./orders.openapi.yaml
type: openapi
- name: events
url: ./orders.asyncapi.yaml
type: asyncapi
With multiple source descriptions in play, steps reference operations using a
runtime expression:
$sourceDescriptions.<name>.<operationId>. An AsyncAPI
operation defined in the
events source above is reached as
$sourceDescriptions.events.publishOrderCreated. Steps that reference an
AsyncAPI operation get three new fields tuned for message flows:
action: either
sendor
receive, so the step knows whether it’s publishing a message or waiting for one.
correlationId: the value the workflow uses to match a published request to its eventual response (AsyncAPI’s existing correlation primitive, surfaced into Arazzo).
timeout: how long, in milliseconds, the runtime should wait for a
receivestep before failing the workflow.
- stepId: publishOrderCreated
operationId: $sourceDescriptions.events.publishOrderCreated
action: send
parameters:
- name: orderId
in: header
value: $steps.createOrder.outputs.id
- stepId: awaitOrderConfirmed
operationId: $sourceDescriptions.events.subscribeOrderConfirmed
action: receive
correlationId: $steps.publishOrderCreated.outputs.correlationId
timeout: 30000
successCriteria:
- condition: $message.payload.status == "confirmed"
A checkout flow where Stripe confirms payment over a webhook, then an order
service emits an
order.created event onto Kafka before the warehouse picks it
up: that’s the shape Arazzo 1.0 couldn’t describe in one document.
1.1 lets you describe both halves in a single workflow. The REST call and the event that follows it live side by side, and the link between them, which response value matches which event payload, is declared in the spec itself rather than explained in a comment or a wiki page.
Chained workflows now take typed inputs
Arazzo 1.0 already let Success and Failure Actions hand off to another workflow
via
workflowId. What 1.1 adds is a
parameters array on actions that
reference a
workflowId, so the called workflow receives typed inputs instead
of inheriting whatever happens to be in scope:
workflows:
- workflowId: refreshAuthIfExpired
inputs:
type: object
properties:
refreshToken:
type: string
steps:
- stepId: refresh
operationId: refreshToken
# ...
- workflowId: placeOrder
steps:
- stepId: createOrder
operationId: createOrder
onFailure:
- name: refreshThenRetry
type: retry
workflowId: refreshAuthIfExpired
parameters:
- name: refreshToken
value: $inputs.refreshToken
criteria:
- condition: $statusCode == 401
The spec is precise about how the two action types behave:
|Action
|Behaviour
|Use it for
type: goto
|One-way transfer to the named workflow. Control does not come back.
|Branching to a different flow on a condition.
type: retry
|Runs the named workflow, then returns to retry the failed step.
|Token refresh, rate-limit backoff.
With those two primitives you can extract recurring patterns like reauthentication or rate-limit backoff into their own workflows and call them from anywhere they apply, instead of duplicating recovery steps inside every flow.
Selector Object unifies JSONPath, XPath, and JSON Pointer
Arazzo 1.0 already supported JSONPath and XPath inside Criterion Objects, so
success criteria could match expressions like
$.customers[?(@.primary == true)].email. What it lacked was a way to use those
same expressions when pulling values out of a response into step outputs,
workflow outputs, request bodies, parameter values, or payload replacements.
Those extraction points were JSON Pointer only, which falls over the moment you
need a JSONPath filter (“the customer where
primary is true”) or XPath against
an XML response.
1.1 introduces the Selector Object to cover
jsonpath,
xpath, and
jsonpointer with one shape, wherever extraction happens:
outputs:
customerEmail:
selector:
context: $response.body
type: jsonpath
selector: "$.customers[?(@.primary == true)].email"
legacyCustomerId:
selector:
context: $response.body
type: xpath
selector: "/customer/@id"
One mechanism for “reach into this response and grab the bit I need,” instead of templating brittle path strings.
Expression Type Object pins JSONPath and XPath versions
Arazzo 1.1 renames the old Criterion Expression Type Object to the Expression Type Object and extends it to cover selectors as well as conditions. You can also pin the exact expression syntax:
- JSONPath:
rfc9535or
draft-goessner-dispatch-jsonpath-00
- XPath:
xpath-31,
xpath-30,
xpath-20,
xpath-10
- JSON Pointer:
rfc6901
selector:
context: $response.body
type:
type: jsonpath
version: rfc9535
selector: "$.items[*].sku"
The difference between Goessner’s original JSONPath draft and the formalised RFC 9535 is more than cosmetic. Pinning the version means a workflow runner can refuse to execute a document it can’t evaluate safely, instead of silently doing the wrong thing.
Other Arazzo 1.1 improvements
in: querystringon Parameter Objects, aligning with OpenAPI 3.2. Lets you map an entire query string as one value instead of declaring each parameter separately.
$selfat the document root: a self-assigned URI that anchors relative references and makes cross-document resolution unambiguous when you’re working across a fleet of Arazzo files.
- Formal ABNF grammar for runtime expressions, plus explicit truthy/falsy semantics for success criteria. Moves “what does this actually evaluate to?” out of the implementer’s head and into the spec.
- Source description resolution ordering is now formally defined, so two conformant runners should resolve the same reference the same way.
If you’re the person writing the runner, these are the difference between guessing and following the spec.
Arazzo roadmap: gRPC, GraphQL, MCP, A2A
What I’m most excited about isn’t in 1.1 yet, it’s on the roadmap. The release notes flag gRPC, GraphQL, SOAP, plus MCP (Anthropic’s Model Context Protocol, the tool-calling layer agents like Claude and Cursor speak) and A2A (the Agent-to-Agent protocol, originally from Google, now under the Linux Foundation). On top of that: actor-in-loop capabilities, transformers, functions, and loops.
Arazzo’s ambition is to be the workflow description format for any protocol worth scripting against. MCP and A2A on the roadmap is the clearest signal yet that agent frameworks are moving from “let the LLM figure it out” to “give the LLM a machine-readable workflow it can follow.” That’s the part I’ll be watching closely.
Why Arazzo 1.1 matters for gateway teams
A machine-readable workflow spec has the same value as machine-readable endpoints: something else can read it and do useful work. SDK generators, test harnesses, AI agents, and developer portals can all consume an Arazzo document and know how endpoints fit together, not just what each one returns.
With 1.1, that same document can describe the event-driven half of your platform and chain reusable sub-flows, which moves Arazzo from “interesting-on-paper” to a serious candidate for production documentation.
For the longer “what is Arazzo and why does it exist” framing, our overview of Arazzo and OpenAPI Overlay walks through both specifications together. For a hands-on introduction to authoring Arazzo documents, Hunter Skrasek’s API workflows post is the quickest route in. The full Arazzo 1.1 specification is on the OpenAPI Initiative site.