Zuplo logo
Back to all articles

The twelve days of Zuplo

April 11, 2022
2 min read
Josh Twist
Josh TwistCo-founder & CEO

We recently ran a series of videos over twelve days, and they're a great way to get familiar with the Zuplo platform. They're mostly under 2 minutes each and easy to watch on your phone too. It's the fastest way to learn Zuplo so be sure to watch them all.

  1. Proxying an API, adding rate-limiting and making it prettier
  2. Programmable to the MAX - making an echo API with Zuplo
  3. JWT Authentication with an Auth0 JWT
  4. Smart-routing based on JWT claims
  5. Incoming Body Validation with JSON Schema
  6. Basic Authentication (and introducing environment variables)
  7. Custom policies in code - archiving incoming requests to S3 storage
  8. An API Gateway over SaaS? Airtable, in this case.
  9. Web-form to Airtable in minutes (with bot protection!)
  10. The JSFiddle of APIs
  11. Tour of the Zuplo Portal (essential!)
  12. A Better AWS API Gateway? For Lambda!?

Questions? Let's chat

Join our community to discuss API integration and get help from our team and other developers.

OPEN DISCORD
51members online