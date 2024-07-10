July 10, 2024 Federated Identity with GCP

Federated Identity increases the security of your Zuplo API by removing the need to share sensitive service account keys with your Zuplo API. Instead, Zuplo will use the Zuplo Identity Token to authenticate with Google Cloud Services on your behalf.

A new policy has been added to Zuplo that enables Federated Identity with Google Cloud Services. By utilizing this policy developers can secure their GCP API or other Google Cloud Resources (Storage, Pub/Sub, etc.) with GCP IAM and allow Zuplo to call these services on their behalf.

Federated Identity with GCP is available as a paid-addon to customers on enterprise plans. Contact your account manager or sales@zuplo.com to inquire about pricing.

For more information on how to configure Federated Identity with GCP, see the Federated Identity with GCP documentation.