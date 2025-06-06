Dev Portal Release v0.47.0

June 6, 2025

This release introduces Azure B2C authentication support, fixes several authentication and styling bugs, and updates multiple dependencies to their latest versions.

Azure B2C Authentication Support - Added comprehensive support for Azure B2C authentication, including a new AzureB2CAuthPlugin for handling login flows, configuration schema updates, and detailed documentation. This enables Dev Portal users to authenticate using Azure B2C identity providers. #1139 Special thanks to the community for the original implementation in #1042

Fixed CSS Classes in Markdown Images - Resolved an issue where custom CSS classes weren't being applied to images in Markdown content. The fix ensures proper class merging with the default "rounded-md" class, allowing developers to customize image styling while preserving default styles. #1135

Fixed Auth0 Issuer URL Handling - Corrected a bug where Auth0 issuer URLs lacked the required trailing slash. Introduced a unified getIssuer implementation for consistent URL handling and improved error handling for authentication configuration. #1134

Fixed Dev Portal Hooks Export - Resolved an issue where hooks weren't being properly exported from the package. Changed the hooks export path to ensure they are accessible when importing from zudoku/hooks . #1136

Fixed Authentication Session Expiry Handling - Addressed an issue where expired sessions were still showing users as logged in. Added automatic token expiry checking on page load and proper session refresh handling to ensure users are correctly logged out when their session expires. #1119