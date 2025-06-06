Dev Portal Release v0.47.0

This release introduces Azure B2C authentication support, fixes several authentication and styling bugs, and updates multiple dependencies to their latest versions.
New Features 🎉#
- Azure B2C Authentication Support - Added comprehensive support for Azure
B2C authentication, including a new
AzureB2CAuthPluginfor handling login flows, configuration schema updates, and detailed documentation. This enables Dev Portal users to authenticate using Azure B2C identity providers. #1139
- Special thanks to the community for the original implementation in #1042
Bug Fixes 🐛#
- Fixed CSS Classes in Markdown Images - Resolved an issue where custom CSS classes weren't being applied to images in Markdown content. The fix ensures proper class merging with the default "rounded-md" class, allowing developers to customize image styling while preserving default styles. #1135
- Fixed Auth0 Issuer URL Handling - Corrected a bug where Auth0 issuer URLs
lacked the required trailing slash. Introduced a unified
getIssuerimplementation for consistent URL handling and improved error handling for authentication configuration. #1134
- Fixed Dev Portal Hooks Export - Resolved an issue where hooks weren't
being properly exported from the package. Changed the hooks export path to
ensure they are accessible when importing from
zudoku/hooks. #1136
- Fixed Authentication Session Expiry Handling - Addressed an issue where expired sessions were still showing users as logged in. Added automatic token expiry checking on page load and proper session refresh handling to ensure users are correctly logged out when their session expires. #1119
Dependency Updates 📦#
- Updated @vitest/coverage-v8 from 3.1.1 to 3.2.1 #1130
- Updated graphql-yoga from 5.13.3 to 5.13.5 #1127
- Updated glob from 11.0.1 to 11.0.2 #1124
- Updated shiki-dependencies group with 5 updates #1123
- Updated estree-util-value-to-estree from 3.3.3 to 3.4.0 #1129
- Updated @sentry/node from 9.12.0 to 9.26.0 #1128
- Updated zod from 3.24.2 to 3.25.51 #1125