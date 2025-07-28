July 28, 2025 Dev Portal Changelog - 2025-08-05

This changelog covers all releases from Monday, 2025-07-28 to Sunday, 2025-08-03.

Summary

This week’s releases introduce several important improvements to the Dev Portal. The most notable enhancement is the improved rendering of complex OpenAPI schema types ( anyOf and oneOf ), making API documentation clearer and more intuitive. We’ve also added support for the x-displayName extension, allowing for better customization of API property names in documentation.

Key fixes include resolving issues with the create-zudoku CLI tool and syntax highlighting errors. We’ve also improved redirect behavior by switching to JavaScript-based redirects for better reliability. Under the hood, we’ve migrated to Biome for code formatting and linting, and updated several dependencies including Zod v4, which brings improved TypeScript support.

Features 🎉

Enhanced Schema Rendering

Improved rendering of anyOf and oneOf schema types in API documentation, providing clearer representation of complex schema relationships and making it easier to understand API requirements #1412

Custom Display Names

Added support for the x-displayName OpenAPI extension, allowing you to customize how property names appear in your API documentation while maintaining the original schema property names #1396

Fixes 🐛

CLI Tool Restoration

Fixed the create-zudoku command-line tool that was previously broken, restoring the ability to quickly scaffold new Dev Portal projects #1429

Syntax Highlighting

Resolved Shiki syntax highlighting errors that were causing code blocks to fail to render properly in documentation #1398

Improved Redirects

Replaced HTML meta tag redirects with JavaScript-based redirects for better compatibility and more reliable page navigation #1394

Other Changes 🔄

Development Improvements

Migrated the codebase to use Biome for code formatting and linting, improving development workflow and code consistency #1399

Added smoke tests for preview publishing to ensure releases are properly validated before deployment #1395

Updated the managing API keys and identities documentation for clarity #1414

Removed the changelog trigger workflow #1419