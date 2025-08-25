Dev Portal Changelog - 2025-09-02
This release brings significant improvements to the Dev Portal, including support for Model Context Protocol (MCP) endpoints and important bug fixes for documentation file handling. The update also includes numerous dependency upgrades to ensure security and performance optimizations.
Features
- MCP Endpoint Support - Added comprehensive support for Model Context Protocol (MCP) endpoints, enabling enhanced AI integration capabilities within the Dev Portal #1434
Fixes
- Documentation File Pattern Resolution - Fixed relative documentation file glob pattern handling to ensure proper file discovery and inclusion in the Dev Portal build process #1503
Dependency Updates
- Updated GitHub Actions checkout from version 4 to 5 #1481
- Upgraded allof-merge from 0.6.6 to 0.6.7 #1478
- Updated tsx development dependency from 4.19.4 to 4.20.4 #1475
- Upgraded lucide-react icons from 0.526.0 to 0.542.0 across multiple updates #1477 #1496 #1505
- Updated Radix UI dependencies with 17 component updates #1476
- Upgraded NX development dependencies across multiple updates #1474 #1495
- Updated validate-npm-package-name from 6.0.1 to 6.0.2 #1400
- Upgraded remark-directive from 3.0.1 to 4.0.0 #1097
- Updated PostHog analytics from 4.17.1 to 5.7.0 #1480
- Upgraded Shiki syntax highlighting dependencies across multiple updates #1487 #1508
- Updated React Router from 7.6.3 to 7.8.2 #1498
- Upgraded TanStack React Query from 5.81.5 to 5.85.5 #1485
- Updated Zustand state management from 5.0.6 to 5.0.8 #1511
- Upgraded React Hook Form from 7.60.0 to 7.62.0 #1486
- Updated Clerk authentication from 5.71.0 to 5.90.0 #1509
- Upgraded Lefthook git hooks from 1.12.2 to 1.12.3 #1510
- Updated Testing Library Jest DOM from 6.6.3 to 6.8.0 #1506