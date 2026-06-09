Copy page Documentation Sidecar Box

A framed panel with an optional head, body, and footer. The OpenAPI plugin builds its sidecar with it (the request body, response, and example boxes), so reaching for it in custom plugin pages or MDX gives you content that matches that look.

Import

Code Code import * as SidecarBox from "zudoku/ui/SidecarBox" ; import { SyntaxHighlight } from "zudoku/ui/SyntaxHighlight" ;

Components

SidecarBox.Root - The outer framed container

- The outer framed container SidecarBox.Head - Header row, typically a title or controls

- Header row, typically a title or controls SidecarBox.Body - Main content area with its own inner border

- Main content area with its own inner border SidecarBox.Footer - Footer row for notes or actions

Head , Body , and Footer are all optional. Use just Root and Body for a plain framed panel.

With a status badge

The head is a plain flex row, so justify-between aligns a title on the left and a status badge (or any control) on the right, above an embedded code body.

GET /users/ {id} 200 curl https://api.example.com/users/usr_123 \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN " bash

Code Code < SidecarBox.Root > < SidecarBox.Head className = "text-xs flex justify-between items-center" > < span className = "font-medium" >GET /users/{id}</ span > < Badge variant = "muted" >200</ Badge > </ SidecarBox.Head > < SidecarBox.Body className = "p-0" > < SyntaxHighlight embedded language = "bash" className = "rounded-none text-xs" code = {curlExample} /> </ SidecarBox.Body > </ SidecarBox.Root >

Anatomy

All four parts together. The head and footer sit flush against the framed body in the middle.

Response A 200 response returns the user object.

Code Code < SidecarBox.Root > < SidecarBox.Head className = "font-medium" >Response</ SidecarBox.Head > < SidecarBox.Body className = "p-3" >A 200 response returns the user object.</ SidecarBox.Body > < SidecarBox.Footer className = "text-muted-foreground text-xs" >application/json</ SidecarBox.Footer > </ SidecarBox.Root >

With a code block

For code or JSON, drop the body padding with className="p-0" and let an embedded SyntaxHighlight own the spacing. This is the pattern the OpenAPI plugin uses for its example boxes.

Example response { "id" : "usr_123" , "name" : "Ada Lovelace" , "active" : true } json

Code Code < SidecarBox.Root > < SidecarBox.Head className = "text-xs font-medium" >Example response</ SidecarBox.Head > < SidecarBox.Body className = "p-0" > < SyntaxHighlight embedded language = "json" className = "rounded-none text-xs" code = { `{ "id": "usr_123", "name": "Ada Lovelace", "active": true }` } /> </ SidecarBox.Body > < SidecarBox.Footer className = "text-muted-foreground text-xs" >200 OK</ SidecarBox.Footer > </ SidecarBox.Root >

Props

Each part accepts children and an optional className to extend or override its styling.

Component Description SidecarBox.Root Outer frame. Sets the rounded border, background, and shadow. SidecarBox.Head Top row. A flex container, so layout utilities apply directly. SidecarBox.Body Content area with its own inner border. Use p-0 for code blocks. SidecarBox.Footer Bottom row for notes or actions.