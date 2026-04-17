Supported Extensions
x-displayName
Use
x-displayName to override the display label for a tag in the API navigation and documentation.
By default, Dev Portal uses the tag's
name field. This extension lets you set a different
human-friendly label without changing the tag name used for grouping operations.
Location
The extension is added at the Tag Object level.
|Option
|Type
|Description
x-displayName
string
|Custom display name shown in the sidebar and headings.
Example
Code
tags: - name: ai-ops description: AI-powered operations x-displayName: AI Operations - name: user-mgmt description: User management endpoints x-displayName: User Management
Without
x-displayName, the sidebar would show
ai-ops and
user-mgmt. With it, the sidebar
displays
AI Operations and
User Management instead.
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