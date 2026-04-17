Copy page Supported Extensions x-displayName

Use x-displayName to override the display label for a tag in the API navigation and documentation. By default, Dev Portal uses the tag's name field. This extension lets you set a different human-friendly label without changing the tag name used for grouping operations.

Location

The extension is added at the Tag Object level.

Option Type Description x-displayName string Custom display name shown in the sidebar and headings.

Example

Code Code tags : - name : ai-ops description : AI-powered operations x-displayName : AI Operations - name : user-mgmt description : User management endpoints x-displayName : User Management

Without x-displayName , the sidebar would show ai-ops and user-mgmt . With it, the sidebar displays AI Operations and User Management instead.