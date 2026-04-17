Copy page Supported Extensions x-zudoku-collapsed

Use x-zudoku-collapsed to control whether a tag category starts expanded or collapsed in the API navigation sidebar.

Location

The extension is added at the Tag Object level.

Option Type Description x-zudoku-collapsed boolean Whether the tag starts collapsed. Defaults to true (collapsed).

When not set, the collapsed state falls back to the inverse of the expandAllTags option in the API configuration.

Example

Code Code tags : - name : Getting Started x-zudoku-collapsed : false - name : Advanced x-zudoku-collapsed : true

In this example, Getting Started is expanded by default while Advanced starts collapsed.

Related

x-zudoku-collapsible — control whether a tag section can be collapsed at all