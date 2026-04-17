Supported Extensions
x-zudoku-collapsed
Use
x-zudoku-collapsed to control whether a tag category starts expanded or collapsed in the API
navigation sidebar.
Location
The extension is added at the Tag Object level.
|Option
|Type
|Description
x-zudoku-collapsed
boolean
|Whether the tag starts collapsed. Defaults to
true (collapsed).
When not set, the collapsed state falls back to the inverse of the
expandAllTags option in the API configuration.
Example
Code
tags: - name: Getting Started x-zudoku-collapsed: false - name: Advanced x-zudoku-collapsed: true
In this example,
Getting Started is expanded by default while
Advanced starts collapsed.
Related
x-zudoku-collapsible— control whether a tag section can be collapsed at all
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