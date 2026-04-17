Copy page Supported Extensions x-mcp

Use x-mcp to document MCP (Model Context Protocol) server metadata in your OpenAPI description. This extension describes the MCP server capabilities, tools, resources, and prompts at the document root.

Support for rendering x-mcp in Dev Portal is currently in development. For now, if you want to mark individual operations as MCP endpoints with full UI support, use the x-mcp-server extension.

Location

The x-mcp extension is added at the Root Object level — the outermost level of the OpenAPI description.

Option Type Description x-mcp MCP Object MCP server description and configuration

MCP Object

Property Type Required Description protocolVersion string Yes The MCP protocol version supported by the server. servers [Server Object] No A list of server objects used to add one or more target endpoints for the MCP server. capabilities Capabilities Object No Server capabilities including supported features like logging, prompts, resources, and tools. tools [Tool Object] No Array of tools provided by the MCP server. resources [Resource Object] No Array of resources provided by the MCP server. prompts [Prompt Object] No Array of prompts provided by the MCP server.

Capabilities Object

Property Type Description logging object Logging capabilities configuration. Empty object indicates basic logging support. prompts object Prompt capabilities configuration with optional listChanged boolean property. resources object Resource capabilities configuration with optional subscribe and listChanged boolean properties. tools object Tool capabilities configuration with optional listChanged boolean property.

Tool Object

Property Type Required Description name string Yes The name of the tool. title string No Title of the tool. description string Yes Description of what the tool does. tags [string] No Tags for the tool. inputSchema object No JSON Schema describing the expected input parameters for the tool. outputSchema object or string No JSON Schema describing the tool's output, or a reference to a schema component. security [object] No Security requirements for the tool, following OpenAPI security scheme format.

Resource Object

Property Type Required Description name string Yes The name of the resource. description string No Description of the resource. uri string No URI template for accessing the resource. mimeType string No MIME type of the resource content.

Prompt Object

Property Type Required Description name string Yes The name of the prompt. title string No Title of the prompt. description string No Description of the prompt. arguments [Argument Object] No Array of arguments for the prompt.

Argument Object

Property Type Required Description name string Yes The name of the argument. description string No Description of the argument. required boolean No Whether the argument is required.

Example

The following example shows an OpenAPI description with an x-mcp extension that defines an MCP server with OAuth2 security, multiple tools, and schema components:

Code Code openapi : 3.2.0 info : version : 1.0.0 title : API Clients MCP license : name : MIT servers : - url : http://localhost:8080/mcp paths : {} x-mcp : protocolVersion : "2025-06-18" capabilities : logging : {} prompts : listChanged : true resources : subscribe : true tools : listChanged : true tools : - name : clients/get description : Get a list of clients with all scopes in a service domain. inputSchema : type : object properties : clientId : type : string description : The ID of the client to get. outputSchema : $ref : "#/components/schemas/Client" security : - OAuth2 : - read - name : clients/list description : Get a list of clients with all scopes in a service domain. inputSchema : type : object properties : paginationToken : type : string description : The pagination token to get the next page of clients. outputSchema : type : object properties : clients : type : array items : $ref : "#/components/schemas/Client" paginationToken : type : string description : The pagination token to get the next page of clients. resources : [] components : securitySchemes : OAuth2 : type : oauth2 flows : clientCredentials : tokenUrl : http://localhost:8080/mcp/token scopes : read : Read access write : Write access schemas : Client : type : object properties : clientId : type : number description : The ID of the client. scopes : type : array items : type : string description : The scopes of the client. required : - clientId - scopes