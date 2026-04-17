Copy page Supported Extensions x-zudoku-playground-enabled

Use x-zudoku-playground-enabled to show or hide the interactive API playground for a specific operation. By default, the playground is shown for all operations unless globally disabled via the disablePlayground option.

Location

The extension is added at the Operation Object level.

Option Type Description x-zudoku-playground-enabled boolean Show ( true ) or hide ( false ) the playground. x-explorer-enabled boolean Alias for x-zudoku-playground-enabled .

Both extensions are checked — if either is explicitly set, that value is used. If neither is set, the playground visibility falls back to the global disablePlayground configuration.

Example

Code Code paths : /users : get : summary : List users x-zudoku-playground-enabled : true responses : "200" : description : Successful response /webhooks/trigger : post : summary : Trigger webhook x-zudoku-playground-enabled : false responses : "200" : description : Accepted

In this example, List users shows the playground while Trigger webhook hides it regardless of the global setting.