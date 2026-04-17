Supported Extensions
x-zudoku-collapsible
Use
x-zudoku-collapsible to control whether a tag category can be collapsed or expanded by users
in the API navigation sidebar.
Location
The extension is added at the Tag Object level.
|Option
|Type
|Description
x-zudoku-collapsible
boolean
|Whether the tag can be collapsed. Defaults to
true (collapsible).
When set to
false, the tag section remains permanently expanded and users cannot toggle it.
Example
Code
tags: - name: Core API x-zudoku-collapsible: false x-zudoku-collapsed: false - name: Utilities x-zudoku-collapsible: true
In this example,
Core API is always expanded and cannot be collapsed.
Utilities can be toggled
by users.
Related
x-zudoku-collapsed— control the initial collapsed state
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