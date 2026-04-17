Copy page Supported Extensions x-zudoku-collapsible

Use x-zudoku-collapsible to control whether a tag category can be collapsed or expanded by users in the API navigation sidebar.

Location

The extension is added at the Tag Object level.

Option Type Description x-zudoku-collapsible boolean Whether the tag can be collapsed. Defaults to true (collapsible).

When set to false , the tag section remains permanently expanded and users cannot toggle it.

Example

Code Code tags : - name : Core API x-zudoku-collapsible : false x-zudoku-collapsed : false - name : Utilities x-zudoku-collapsible : true

In this example, Core API is always expanded and cannot be collapsed. Utilities can be toggled by users.

Related

x-zudoku-collapsed — control the initial collapsed state