Apigee Edge Is Reaching End of Life — Here's a Better Path Forward

Apigee Edge is reaching end of life, and migrating to Apigee X isn't your only option. Learn why teams are choosing Zuplo as a modern, developer-first alternative.

If you’re running APIs on Apigee Edge, the clock is ticking. Google has been steadily winding down Apigee Edge — both the Public Cloud (SaaS) and Private Cloud (OPDK) variants — in favor of Apigee X. The final Private Cloud version, 4.53.01, reaches end of life on February 26, 2027. The Apigee Classic UI already shut down on November 2, 2025. And Public Cloud customers have been getting increasingly urgent migration notices.

Google’s message is clear: Apigee Edge is a dead end. The question isn’t whether to migrate — it’s where.

The Apigee X migration trap

Google’s default recommendation is to migrate from Apigee Edge to Apigee X. On paper, it sounds simple — same vendor, newer platform. In practice, it’s anything but.

Apigee X is not an in-place upgrade. It’s a fundamentally different platform with different infrastructure, different APIs, and different deployment models. Migration requires:

Rebuilding API proxies and shared flows

Recreating environment configurations

Migrating developer portal content (often Drupal-based)

Updating all CI/CD pipelines and deployment scripts

Re-validating security policies and traffic management rules

Coordinating DNS cutover with zero downtime

Organizations report that Apigee Edge-to-X migrations take months of planning and execution. SADA, a Google Cloud partner, describes it as “a daunting task that requires lots of careful planning, scripting, testing, and coordination across many different internal and external groups.”

And after all that effort, you’re still locked into Google Cloud. You’re still dealing with XML-based policy configurations. You’re still paying enterprise pricing that starts at roughly $1,500/month for just 100K requests.

If you’re going to invest months in a migration anyway, why not migrate to something better?

What makes Zuplo different

Zuplo is a modern API gateway built for how developers actually work today. It was designed from the ground up with three principles that Apigee never had: edge-native deployment, GitOps-first configuration, and TypeScript-based programmability.

Deploy everywhere, not just Google Cloud

Apigee ties you to Google Cloud infrastructure. Even Apigee Hybrid, which promises multi-cloud support, requires complex management and still depends on Google Cloud for its control plane.

Zuplo deploys to 300+ edge locations globally and can front backends on any cloud provider — AWS, Azure, GCP, or on-premises. Your APIs run at the edge, closest to your users, with requests automatically routed to the nearest point of presence. Deployments propagate globally in under 20 seconds, compared to minutes with Apigee.

TypeScript instead of XML

Apigee’s policy model is built on XML. If you need custom logic, you’re writing Java callouts or wrestling with JavaScript policy scripts in a proprietary runtime. Apigee’s Trireme-based Node.js support already reached end of life, leaving teams with even fewer options.

Zuplo is TypeScript-native. Policies are written in TypeScript — the same language your team already uses for frontend, backend, and infrastructure code. No XML. No proprietary scripting. No specialized Apigee expertise required.

TypeScript typescript import { ZuploContext, ZuploRequest } from "@zuplo/runtime" ; export default async function policy ( request : ZuploRequest , context : ZuploContext , ) { // Your custom logic in standard TypeScript const apiKey = request.headers. get ( "x-api-key" ); if ( ! apiKey) { return new Response ( "API key required" , { status: 401 }); } return request; }

GitOps-native, not GitOps-bolted-on

With Apigee, GitOps is an afterthought. You need complex external scripting, custom CI/CD pipelines, and third-party tools just to get version-controlled deployments working. Configuration lives in a mix of UI settings, XML files, and API calls.

With Zuplo, everything is a text file committed to your Git repository. Routes, policies, environment variables, developer portal configuration — it’s all code. Push to main and your API gateway updates globally. Open a pull request and get a preview environment automatically. This isn’t an add-on; it’s how Zuplo was designed from day one.

Feature-by-feature comparison

Capability Apigee Edge Zuplo Deployment model Region-bound (GCP) 300+ global edge locations Configuration language XML policies TypeScript + JSON Deployment speed Minutes Under 20 seconds Developer portal Manual setup (Drupal) Auto-generated from OpenAPI Git integration Requires custom tooling Native GitOps Multi-cloud GCP only (Hybrid is complex) Any cloud or on-premises Rate limiting Complex XML configuration One-click or simple config API key management Requires portal setup Built-in self-serve Pricing ~$1,500/mo for 100K requests Free tier, usage-based pricing OpenAPI support Limited OpenAPI-native Learning curve Steep (proprietary model) Minimal (standard TypeScript)

Migration is simpler than you think

One of the biggest advantages of moving to Zuplo is that you don’t need to recreate everything from scratch. If you have OpenAPI specs for your APIs (and most Apigee users do), you can import them directly into Zuplo. Your API definitions become your gateway configuration.

From there, the migration path looks like this:

Import your OpenAPI specs — Zuplo uses your existing API definitions as the foundation for routing and documentation Replace XML policies with TypeScript — Swap Apigee’s XML policies for Zuplo’s TypeScript-based equivalents. Common policies like rate limiting, API key auth, and request validation are available out of the box Set up your developer portal — Zuplo auto-generates a developer portal from your OpenAPI spec, complete with interactive docs and self-serve API key management Deploy and test — Push to Git, get a preview environment, validate everything works before cutting over Update DNS — Point your API traffic to Zuplo’s edge network

Because Zuplo uses standard tools and formats — Git, TypeScript, OpenAPI — your existing team can handle the migration without hiring Apigee specialists or engaging expensive consulting partners.

The cost difference is dramatic

Apigee’s pricing model is notoriously opaque. Between environment fees, API call charges, analytics costs, and developer portal licensing, organizations routinely spend six figures annually on Apigee.

Zuplo offers transparent, usage-based pricing with a free tier for getting started. For most teams, the total cost of ownership is 10x lower than Apigee. And because Zuplo is fully managed — no infrastructure to provision, no clusters to maintain, no regions to configure — your operational costs drop too.

Don’t just migrate — upgrade

Apigee Edge reaching end of life is disruptive, but it’s also an opportunity. Instead of spending months migrating to Apigee X — a platform that still carries the same architectural decisions from 2016 — you can move to an API gateway built for 2026 and beyond.

Zuplo gives you edge-native performance, TypeScript programmability, GitOps workflows, auto-generated developer portals, and transparent pricing. It’s what API management should have been all along.

Ready to migrate from Apigee? Start with Zuplo for free or explore the Apigee to Zuplo comparison to see the full feature breakdown.