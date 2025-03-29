Zuplo
Blog
Python

Flask API Tutorial: Build, Document, and Secure a REST API

Alvaro (Blag) Tejada GalindoAlvaro (Blag) Tejada Galindo
March 29, 2025
8 min read

Learn how to build an API with Python and Flask. Implement API rate limiting, API key authentication and build an API developer documentation portal.

This article is written by Alvaro, a member of the Zuplo community and longtime API builder. You can check out more of his work here. All opinions expressed are his own.

A while back, I wrote a blog post on building an API using Ruby and Sinatra, which you can check out here. This time, I’m not just switching frameworks (or microframeworks) but also languages—so let’s talk about Python and Flask. 🤓

In the Ruby post, I had some fun weaving in quotes from Dune, but for this one, I’m keeping things simple and focusing more on the API management side of things.

We’ll build a straightforward Blog Post CRUD API, handling everything from creating and reading posts to updating and deleting them. Let’s get started!

What are we going to do today?

  1. Creating the project
  2. Adding the required packages
  3. Creating the API
  4. Testing our API
  5. Hosting our API for the world to see
  6. Creating a project on Zuplo
  7. Adding a Rate Limit
  8. Setting API Key Authentication
  9. Developer Documentation Portal
  10. Wrapping Up

Creating the project

First, create a folder called SimpleBlogAPI and add a file named app.py inside it. Since this is a simple project, we’ll keep all the source code in a single file to keep things lightweight and easy to follow.

Terminalbash
$ mkdir SimpleBlogAPI && cd SimpleBlogAPI
$ nano app.py

Adding the required packages

For this project, we’ll use Flask and Flask-RESTX.

Create a file named requirements.txt and type the following:

txt
Flask==3.1.0
flask_restx==1.3.0
Gunicorn==23.0.0
uvicorn==0.34.0

To install all the dependencies, run the following command:

Terminalbash
pip3 install -r requirements.txt

Creating the API

Since we’re using Flask-RESTX, the structure will be a bit different and slightly more complex. But trust me, this extra structure will pay off—it’ll help us generate the OpenAPI Spec, which we’ll need later 😌:

python
from flask import Flask
from flask_restx import Api, Resource, fields, reqparse
from dataclasses import dataclass

app = Flask(__name__)

@dataclass
class Post:
    id: int
    title: str
    description: str

post_array = []
next_id = 1

@app.route("/")
def root_home():
    return "Welcome to the Simple Blog API!"

api = Api(
    app,
    version="1.0",
    title="Simple Blog API",
    description="An API to control a micro blog",
    doc="/swagger",
)

ns = api.namespace("posts", description="Blog posts")

post_parser = reqparse.RequestParser()
post_parser.add_argument("title", type=str, required=True, help="Post title")
post_parser.add_argument("description", type=str, required=True, help="Post content")

model = api.model("BlogModel", {
    "id": fields.Integer(readOnly=True, description="Post identifier"),
    "title": fields.String(required=True, description="Post title"),
    "description": fields.String(required=True, description="Post content"),
})

@ns.route("/")
class BlogResource(Resource):
    @ns.doc("get_posts")
    @ns.marshal_list_with(model)
    def get(self):
        return post_array

    @ns.doc("add_post")
    @ns.expect(post_parser)
    @ns.marshal_with(model, code=201)
    def post(self):
        global next_id
        args = post_parser.parse_args()
        post = Post(id=next_id, title=args["title"], description=args["description"])
        post_array.append(post)
        next_id += 1
        return post, 201

@ns.route("/<int:id>")
@ns.response(404, "Post not found")
@ns.param("id", "The post identifier")
class PostResource(Resource):
    @ns.doc("get_post")
    @ns.marshal_with(model)
    def get(self, id):
        post = next((post for post in post_array if post.id == id), None)
        if post is None:
            api.abort(404, "Post not found")
        return post

    @ns.doc("update_post")
    @ns.expect(post_parser)
    @ns.marshal_with(model)
    def put(self, id):
        post = next((post for post in post_array if post.id == id), None)
        if post is None:
            api.abort(404, "Post not found")
        args = post_parser.parse_args()
        post.title = args["title"]
        post.description = args["description"]
        return post

    @ns.doc("delete_post")
    @ns.marshal_with(model)
    def delete(self, id):
        global post_array
        post = next((post for post in post_array if post.id == id), None)
        if post is None:
            api.abort(404, "Post not found")
        post_array = [post for post in post_array if post.id != id]
        return "", 204

if __name__ == "__main__":
    app.run(debug=True)

Testing our API

Now that we have data to work with, let’s start our server and test the API.

Terminalbash
python3 app.py

Open your favorite web browser and navigate to http://127.0.0.1:5000/:

hello world

Success! It’s working as expected, although we have only tested the presentation endpoint 😅 Let’s add some entries:

Terminalbash
curl -X POST "http://127.0.0.1:5000/posts/" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d '{"title": "Hello World", "description": "The first post of the blog"}'
Terminalbash
curl -X POST "http://127.0.0.1:5000/posts/" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d '{"title": "Coding on Python", "description": "Doing some Python coding"}'
Terminalbash
curl -X POST "http://127.0.0.1:5000/posts/" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d '{"title": "Python, Flask and Zuplo", "description": "Making APIs better"}'

We should have three new entries, let’s check them out.

Navigate to http://127.0.0.1:5000/posts:

API response

Great news! It works as expected, but only on our local machine. Wouldn’t it be amazing to share it with the world?

First, we need to upload our project to GitHub.

Hosting our API for the world to see

When it comes to hosting an API, there are plenty of options available. For this particular API, we’ll use Render.

We need to create a new web service and select the repository we want to use—in this case, SimpleBlogAPI.

Render hosting

Connect git repo

Don’t forget to update the start command to correctly call our app.py file:

Change render command

Once Render finishes deploying our API, we’ll be able to access the main entry point using:

plaintext
https://simpleblogapi.onrender.com/

As we just uploaded our API, it’s going to be empty and without records, so we need to create some.

Keep in mind that we don’t have any kind of authorization in place yet.

As we have created our API with Swagger UI, we can take advantage of it 😎

In our browser, we need to navigate to:

plaintext
https://simpleblogapi.onrender.com/swagger

swagger docs

It might not look like much right now, but if you click on the arrow on the right-hand side, you can expand the endpoints and see everything in action.

full swagger docs

Now, if you expand the POST endpoint and click on the Try it out button, you’ll be able to test the API directly from the documentation:

opening an endpoint

Once you hit the Execute button, you’ll be able to add some entries (I’ve already added the first one). Finally, just press Execute, and the request will be sent! 🚀

testing from docs

When we finished, we can check that the entries had been entered correctly:

plaintext
https://simpleblogapi.onrender.com/posts

Hosted API response

Are we done yet? Yes and no. If we’re happy with it as is—simple, unsecured, and, well, a bit amateurish—then we’re good. But if we want to make it cooler without too much effort, we can start using Zuplo and level up the experience.

Creating a project on Zuplo

After creating a Zuplo account, we’ll need to set up a new project. We’ll name it simple-blog-api, select an empty project, and then create it. Wondering why Zuplo? Imagine having to build rate limits, authentication, monetization, and other features entirely on your own. That’s a lot of work and hassle. Zuplo simplifies all of that, making it a breeze.

Create a zuplo project

Once the project is created, we’ll be greeted with this screen. From here, simply press Start Building:

Start building

To start enhancing our API, click on routes.oas.json:

routes.oas.json

Next, we need to add a route, which Zuplo will manage:

Import an OpenAPI

In the Ruby post, we went with Add Route, but this time, we’ll select Import OpenAPI instead. Now, you might be wondering—how exactly do we do that? No worries, it’s easier than you think. 🤓

On the browser we just need to call

plaintext
https://simpleblogapi.onrender.com/swagger.json

Getting the raw OpenAPI

And download it as swagger.json or any other name that we prefer.

Now, we can go back to Zuplo and upload the file.

Choosing the OpenAPI file

All of our endpoints will be imported automagically 🤩

Finishing import

Here, we just need to add a Summary (a brief description of our endpoint) and replace the default Forward to value with our URL from Render. Simple as that!

Adding summaries

After configuring the routes, we need to save them. The save button is located at the bottom, or we can press [Command + S] on a Mac.

Saving changes

The build process is blazing fast. Clicking the Test button allows us to, no pun intended, test our API integration.

Testing API

Success! 🥳🥳🥳 Our Zuplo integration is working perfectly!

Adding a Rate Limit

Most likely, we don’t want people abusing our API or attempting to take down our server with DDoS attacks. While coding a rate limit policy isn’t difficult, there are many factors to consider—so why bother? Let’s have Zuplo manage that for us.

Adding policy

We need to add a new policy on the request side. Since we’ll be dealing with many policies, simply type rate and select Rate Limiting:

Choose rate limiting

All we need to do here is press Ok. Easy, right?

Configure policy

Our rate limit has been added. Now, we just need to save and run the test three times. On the third attempt, we’ll hit the rate limit. Of course, we can adjust this in the policy, as shown in the image above, where requestsAllowed is set to 2.

Policy added

We can do that for all the other endpoints if we want to.

Exceeding the request limit will temporarily block further data requests. We’ll need to wait a minute before trying again.

Rate limit exceeded

So far, so good—but what if we want to prevent unauthorized access to our API? We’ll need to implement some sort of authentication. While it’s not overly difficult to build, it involves multiple steps, configurations, and testing. Wouldn’t it be great to let Zuplo handle those details for us? That way, we can focus solely on our API.

Setting API Key Authentication

We need to navigate back to the Policies section and add a new policy—this time, API Key Authentication:

Add API key auth

There’s not much to do here—just press OK.

Configure API key auth

It’s important to move the api-key-inbound policy to the top:

API key auth applied

If we save it and try testing the API, access will be denied:

Unauthorized response

At the top of the screen, click Services, then select Configure under API Key Service:

Go to services tab

We need to create a consumer, which will function as a token:

Create API consumer

We need to set a name for the subject and specify the email or emails associated with the key:

Configure consumer

Once we click Save consumer, an API key will be generated. We can either view it or copy it:

Consumer created

Now, we can go back to Coderoutes.oas.json to test our API. Here, we need to add the authorization header and pass the Bearer token along with the API key:

200 Response

Success once again! It’s working as expected! 🥳🥳🥳

If you think that doing this manually is not for you, read this:

Automatic API keys

And that’s how you enhance your API with Zuplo 😎 But wait, there’s more! As always, we have a cherry on top.

Developer Documentation Portal

If we click on Gateway at the bottom of the screen, we’ll see a link to the Developer Portal:

Developer portal

Copy it and add /docs to the very end:

plaintext
https://simple-blog-api-main-7f50b25.d2.zuplo.dev/docs

Here, we can see that every route we create will be added to the Stripe-style Developer Portal:

New developer portal

If we log in, we can see our API keys:

Login

Wrapping Up

If you’d like to check out the source code for the API, you can see it on my Github repo SimpleBlogAPI.

If you want to learn more about the tools I used - here are some quick documentation links:

Now, what kind of API will you build with Flask? 😎