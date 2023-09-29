September 29, 2023 Dev Portal Performance

Over the past several weeks we have worked on improving the overall performance of the Developer Portal and we are happy to report that the results have been meaningful. For most real use loads of the API page, the content loads in about a second. Larger APIs (i.e. with larger OpenAPI documents) may experience a bit longer load time, but we plan to address that soon.

Custom pages should load almost instantly now as we have optimized serving them from our edge CDN.

Overall you should see much snappier UI in the developer portal. We have more work to do - in particular for customers with larger OpenAPI documents, but we hope you will be happy with the recent improvements.