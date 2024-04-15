April 15, 2024 API Monetization Enhancements

Over the past month, we have made several improvements to the API Monetization beta:

Better Error Handling for Stripe Webhooks : We have improved the error handling for Stripe webhooks to ensure more robust and reliable operation.

Improved Documentation : We have updated and expanded the documentation to provide clearer and more comprehensive guidance.

Additional Logging : We have added more logging to help diagnose and troubleshoot issues more effectively.

Editable Plans: We have made plans editable, allowing developers to modify quotas or fix misconfigurations as needed.

These improvements are part of our ongoing effort to refine and enhance the API Monetization beta. We have more enhancements planned before the General Availability (GA) release, and we aim to stabilize the feature in the next month.