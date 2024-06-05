June 5, 2024 Role-Based Access Control (RBAC)

Role-Based Access Control allows you to assign specific roles to users who access the Zuplo Portal. These roles determine the permissions that users have and the actions they can perform. For example, you can assign roles such as “Admin”, “Developer”, or “Viewer”, each with different levels of access to resources and functionality.

With RBAC, you can:

Assign roles to users based on their responsibilities and access requirements.

Limit access to production resources to only select users.

Enable more users access to the Zuplo Portal, such as API Analytics, without compromising security.

See the Account Members & Roles documentation for more information.