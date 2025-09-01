Zuplo
Changelog

Managed DDoS Protection

Zuplo provides automatic DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) protection for all APIs deployed on the platform. This service detects and mitigates attacks in real-time, ensuring your APIs remain available even under attack.

No configuration required - protection is active immediately upon deployment.

Key Features

  • Always-on protection against both network (Layer 3/4) and application (Layer 7) attacks
  • Multi-layered defense covering UDP floods, SYN floods, HTTP floods, and slowloris attacks
  • Smart detection with minimal false positives to keep legitimate traffic flowing
  • Unmetered protection with no bandwidth limits during attacks
  • Cost protection - blocked malicious requests don’t count toward your usage limits

Protection Levels

  • Working Copy environments: Medium sensitivity by default
  • Preview/Production environments: Medium sensitivity with Enterprise customization options
  • Enterprise add-on: Four sensitivity levels (High, Medium, Low, Essentially Off) with advanced analytics and custom rule configuration

How It Works

The system analyzes traffic patterns in real-time, examining request rates, IP reputation, geographic distribution, and behavioral anomalies. When attacks are detected, malicious traffic is automatically filtered at the edge before reaching your API.

Note: This feature is available for managed edge deployments. Customers using managed dedicated deployments should refer to the Managed Dedicated WAF Options documentation.