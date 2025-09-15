Dev Portal Changelog - 2025-09-23
This changelog covers releases from Monday, 2025-09-15 to Sunday, 2025-09-21, featuring enhancements to customization options and bug fixes for the API playground functionality.
Features
- Link Target Customization: Added new option to customize link target behavior, providing greater flexibility in how external and internal links are handled within documentation #1557
Fixes
- API Playground Parameter Consistency: Fixed an issue where the API Playground component in MDX files was not properly using the same parameters as expected, ensuring consistent behavior across documentation pages #1549