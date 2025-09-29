Zuplo Changelog - 2025-10-07
This changelog covers changes from Monday, 2025-09-29 to Sunday, 2025-10-05, focusing on new policy features, runtime improvements, and portal enhancements.
Features
- GraphQL Introspection Filter Policy: Added new MCP GraphQL tools with introspection filtering capabilities to help manage GraphQL schema exposure and improve security
- Logs in AI Gateway: Enhanced AI Gateway with comprehensive logging functionality, providing better visibility into gateway operations and events
Fixes
- MCP Server Handler: Fixed issue with routes containing escaped colons that were not being handled correctly
- URL Forward Handler: Enhanced support for buffering request body during redirect transmission, improving reliability of URL forwarding
- Log Parsing: Fixed issue where log chunks were not being correctly parsed, improving log reliability and accuracy
Portal Updates
- Copy Path Enhancement: Improved path copying functionality with visual feedback through flash animations
- Invite UI Improvements: Updated color scheme for invitation-related interface elements to improve visual clarity
- Secret Management UI: Enhanced the secret management interface for better user experience and security
- MCP Server Bug Fix: Resolved server-side issues affecting MCP functionality
- Button UI Cleanup: Removed count display from buttons to reduce user confusion