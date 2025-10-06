Zuplo
Changelog

Zuplo Changelog - 2025-10-14

This release includes improvements to request validation, trusted modules support, policy documentation fixes, and significant enhancements to the Zuplo Portal UI including self-serve SSO setup and improved project creation workflows.

Features

  • Trusted Modules Support: Enabled trusted modules in npm publish to enhance package security and reliability

Fixes

  • Request Validation: Fixed issue with request validation when no body is present in the request
  • Policy Documentation: Corrected lint error in Galileo policy documentation

Portal Updates

  • Self-Serve SSO Setup: Added ability for users to configure SSO settings independently without requiring support assistance
  • Local Route Editor: Introduced new local file editor with conflict detection and improved styling for better development experience
  • Enhanced Project Creation: Streamlined project creation workflow with improved UI, removal of checkboxes for simpler user experience, and added support for MCP (Model Context Protocol) integration
  • Account Management Improvements:
    • Enhanced error display on account management pages with better user feedback
    • Redesigned account page interface for improved usability
    • Removed deprecated error message components for better consistency
  • Galileo Tracing Policy UI: Added minimal user interface for configuring Galileo tracing policy settings
  • Team and App Management: Simplified team overview interface with better icons, improved details display, and enhanced app overview functionality
  • Service Worker Updates: Removed service worker unregistration and improved timestamp parsing functionality