Zuplo Changelog - 2025-10-14
This release includes improvements to request validation, trusted modules support, policy documentation fixes, and significant enhancements to the Zuplo Portal UI including self-serve SSO setup and improved project creation workflows.
Features
- Trusted Modules Support: Enabled trusted modules in npm publish to enhance package security and reliability
Fixes
- Request Validation: Fixed issue with request validation when no body is present in the request
- Policy Documentation: Corrected lint error in Galileo policy documentation
Portal Updates
- Self-Serve SSO Setup: Added ability for users to configure SSO settings independently without requiring support assistance
- Local Route Editor: Introduced new local file editor with conflict detection and improved styling for better development experience
- Enhanced Project Creation: Streamlined project creation workflow with improved UI, removal of checkboxes for simpler user experience, and added support for MCP (Model Context Protocol) integration
- Account Management Improvements:
- Enhanced error display on account management pages with better user feedback
- Redesigned account page interface for improved usability
- Removed deprecated error message components for better consistency
- Galileo Tracing Policy UI: Added minimal user interface for configuring Galileo tracing policy settings
- Team and App Management: Simplified team overview interface with better icons, improved details display, and enhanced app overview functionality
- Service Worker Updates: Removed service worker unregistration and improved timestamp parsing functionality