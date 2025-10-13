Zuplo Changelog - 2025-10-21
This changelog covers enhancements to the Zuplo Portal user interface, development tools, and runtime improvements from Monday, 2025-10-13 to Sunday, 2025-10-19.
Features
- New Route Editor: Enabled the enhanced route editor for all users, providing an improved interface for managing API routes
- Documentation File Management: Improved handling of documentation files by removing unnecessary filtering restrictions
Fixes
- Template Improvements: Enhanced project templates for better developer experience
- User Session Tracking: Fixed missing userSub property on latestRequest objects
- File Path Handling: Corrected POSIX path handling for route metadata filepath on Windows systems
Portal Updates
- Dark Mode Enhancements: Optimized dark mode display across the portal interface for better visual consistency
- Azure Integration: Fixed Azure authentication settings display in the portal settings page
- Local Editor Improvements: Enhanced local development experience with better conflict detection and resolution workflows