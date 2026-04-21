Copy page Guides Redirects

Redirects let you automatically send visitors from one URL to another in your developer portal. They are useful when you need to:

Set a custom landing page for the root path ( / )

) Maintain backward compatibility after restructuring documentation

Point old API endpoint paths to their new locations

Redirect from deprecated pages to their replacements

Basic configuration

Add a redirects array to your zudoku.config.ts file. Each entry has a from path and a to path:

zudoku.config.ts zudoku.config.ts import type { ZudokuConfig } from "zudoku" ; const config : ZudokuConfig = { // ... other config redirects: [ { from: "/" , to: "/introduction" }, { from: "/getting-started" , to: "/quickstart" }, ], }; export default config;

When a visitor navigates to the from path, they are automatically redirected to the to path.

Redirect properties

Each redirect object accepts two properties:

from — The path you want to redirect away from. An absolute path starting with / is recommended. If you omit the leading slash, it is normalized automatically.

— The path you want to redirect away from. An absolute path starting with is recommended. If you omit the leading slash, it is normalized automatically. to — The destination path where visitors will be sent. This can be any valid path in your portal.

Code Code redirects : [{ from: "/old-page" , to: "/new-page" }];

Trailing slashes in the from path are normalized automatically. Both /old-page and /old-page/ will match the same redirect rule.

How redirects work

Dev Portal redirects operate at two levels depending on how the visitor reaches the page:

Server-side behavior

When a visitor loads a redirect path directly (for example, by typing the URL in the browser address bar or following an external link), the exact response depends on your deployment target:

Zuplo and Vercel (or any platform that reads the Vercel Build Output API): the platform returns an HTTP 301 (Moved Permanently) with a Location header, so browsers and search engines see a true permanent redirect.

and (or any platform that reads the Vercel Build Output API): the platform returns an HTTP with a header, so browsers and search engines see a true permanent redirect. SSR deployments : the server returns a real HTTP 301 from the router loader.

: the server returns a real HTTP 301 from the router loader. Other static hosts (Netlify, Cloudflare Pages, GitHub Pages, S3, nginx, etc.): Dev Portal prerenders each redirect source path as a small HTML file containing a JavaScript redirect. The file is served with a 200 response and the browser follows the redirect once the script runs. JavaScript must be enabled for the redirect to fire.

Client-side behavior

When a visitor clicks an internal link that points to a redirect path, Dev Portal handles the redirect entirely in the browser using client-side routing. The visitor is navigated to the destination without a full page reload, providing a seamless experience.

Both behaviors land the visitor on the destination page. For search engines, only the 301 variants signal a permanent move; the JavaScript redirect used on generic static hosts is weaker for SEO.

Common patterns

Setting a landing page

The most common use of redirects is setting a landing page for the root path of your portal:

Code Code redirects : [{ from: "/" , to: "/docs/introduction" }];

This sends visitors who arrive at your portal's root URL to your introduction page.

Reorganizing documentation

When you restructure your documentation, add redirects from the old paths so existing bookmarks and external links continue to work:

Code Code redirects : [ { from: "/api/authentication" , to: "/guides/auth-overview" }, { from: "/api/getting-started" , to: "/docs/quickstart" }, { from: "/reference" , to: "/api" }, ];

Redirecting to specific sections

You can redirect to a specific section of a page using a hash fragment in the to path:

Code Code redirects : [ { from: "/api-shipments/create-shipment" , to: "/api-shipments/shipment-management#post-shipments" , }, { from: "/api-shipments/get-rates" , to: "/api-shipments/rates-and-billing#post-shipments-shipmentid-rates" , }, ];

This is useful when multiple old pages have been consolidated into a single page with distinct sections.

Redirecting category paths

If your API reference groups endpoints into categories, you may want the category path to redirect to a specific endpoint or overview page:

Code Code redirects : [ { from: "/api/billing" , to: "/api/billing/get-invoices" }, { from: "/api/users" , to: "/api/users/list-users" }, ];

Redirects and the basePath option

If your portal uses a basePath , redirects are defined relative to the base path. Dev Portal automatically prepends the base path to both the matched from and the emitted Location .

For example, with basePath: "/docs" :

Code Code redirects : [{ from: "/" , to: "/getting-started" }]; // Visitors to /docs/ are redirected to /docs/getting-started

You do not need to include the base path in your from or to values.

Redirects vs. navigation rules

Dev Portal offers two features that can change where visitors end up: redirects and navigation rules. They serve different purposes:

Redirects map one URL to another. Use them when a page has moved or when you need a specific URL to point somewhere else. They affect both direct visits and internal link clicks.

map one URL to another. Use them when a page has moved or when you need a specific URL to point somewhere else. They affect both direct visits and internal link clicks. Navigation rules customize the sidebar generated by plugins like the OpenAPI plugin. Use them to insert, reorder, modify, or remove items in the sidebar without changing the underlying page URLs.

If you want to change where a URL takes visitors, use a redirect. If you want to change what appears in the sidebar navigation, use a navigation rule.

Redirects and sitemaps

Redirect source paths are automatically excluded from your sitemap. Only the destination pages appear in the generated sitemap.xml , which prevents search engines from indexing the old URLs.

Troubleshooting

Redirect returns a 404

Make sure the to path points to a page that actually exists in your portal. If the destination is an API reference page generated from an OpenAPI spec, verify that the path matches the generated route. You can check available routes by running your dev server and navigating manually.

Redirect conflicts with another route

Redirects are registered before page routes, so when a redirect from path exactly matches another route, the redirect wins. If you want a page to be reachable at a given path, remove the conflicting redirect rather than relying on route priority.