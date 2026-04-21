Redirects
Redirects let you automatically send visitors from one URL to another in your developer portal. They are useful when you need to:
- Set a custom landing page for the root path (
/)
- Maintain backward compatibility after restructuring documentation
- Point old API endpoint paths to their new locations
- Redirect from deprecated pages to their replacements
Basic configuration
Add a
redirects array to your
zudoku.config.ts file. Each entry has a
from path and a
to
path:
zudoku.config.ts
import type { ZudokuConfig } from "zudoku"; const config: ZudokuConfig = { // ... other config redirects: [ { from: "/", to: "/introduction" }, { from: "/getting-started", to: "/quickstart" }, ], }; export default config;
When a visitor navigates to the
from path, they are automatically redirected to the
to path.
Redirect properties
Each redirect object accepts two properties:
from— The path you want to redirect away from. An absolute path starting with
/is recommended. If you omit the leading slash, it is normalized automatically.
to— The destination path where visitors will be sent. This can be any valid path in your portal.
Code
redirects: [{ from: "/old-page", to: "/new-page" }];
Trailing slashes in the
from path are normalized automatically. Both
/old-page and
/old-page/
will match the same redirect rule.
How redirects work
Dev Portal redirects operate at two levels depending on how the visitor reaches the page:
Server-side behavior
When a visitor loads a redirect path directly (for example, by typing the URL in the browser address bar or following an external link), the exact response depends on your deployment target:
- Zuplo and Vercel (or any platform that reads the Vercel Build Output API): the platform
returns an HTTP 301 (Moved Permanently) with a
Locationheader, so browsers and search engines see a true permanent redirect.
- SSR deployments: the server returns a real HTTP 301 from the router loader.
- Other static hosts (Netlify, Cloudflare Pages, GitHub Pages, S3, nginx, etc.): Dev Portal prerenders each redirect source path as a small HTML file containing a JavaScript redirect. The file is served with a 200 response and the browser follows the redirect once the script runs. JavaScript must be enabled for the redirect to fire.
Client-side behavior
When a visitor clicks an internal link that points to a redirect path, Dev Portal handles the redirect entirely in the browser using client-side routing. The visitor is navigated to the destination without a full page reload, providing a seamless experience.
Both behaviors land the visitor on the destination page. For search engines, only the 301 variants signal a permanent move; the JavaScript redirect used on generic static hosts is weaker for SEO.
Common patterns
Setting a landing page
The most common use of redirects is setting a landing page for the root path of your portal:
Code
redirects: [{ from: "/", to: "/docs/introduction" }];
This sends visitors who arrive at your portal's root URL to your introduction page.
Reorganizing documentation
When you restructure your documentation, add redirects from the old paths so existing bookmarks and external links continue to work:
Code
redirects: [ { from: "/api/authentication", to: "/guides/auth-overview" }, { from: "/api/getting-started", to: "/docs/quickstart" }, { from: "/reference", to: "/api" }, ];
Redirecting to specific sections
You can redirect to a specific section of a page using a hash fragment in the
to path:
Code
redirects: [ { from: "/api-shipments/create-shipment", to: "/api-shipments/shipment-management#post-shipments", }, { from: "/api-shipments/get-rates", to: "/api-shipments/rates-and-billing#post-shipments-shipmentid-rates", }, ];
This is useful when multiple old pages have been consolidated into a single page with distinct sections.
Redirecting category paths
If your API reference groups endpoints into categories, you may want the category path to redirect to a specific endpoint or overview page:
Code
redirects: [ { from: "/api/billing", to: "/api/billing/get-invoices" }, { from: "/api/users", to: "/api/users/list-users" }, ];
Redirects and the
basePath option
If your portal uses a
basePath, redirects are defined
relative to the base path. Dev Portal automatically prepends the base path to both the matched
from
and the emitted
Location.
For example, with
basePath: "/docs":
Code
redirects: [{ from: "/", to: "/getting-started" }]; // Visitors to /docs/ are redirected to /docs/getting-started
You do not need to include the base path in your
from or
to values.
Redirects vs. navigation rules
Dev Portal offers two features that can change where visitors end up: redirects and navigation rules. They serve different purposes:
- Redirects map one URL to another. Use them when a page has moved or when you need a specific URL to point somewhere else. They affect both direct visits and internal link clicks.
- Navigation rules customize the sidebar generated by plugins like the OpenAPI plugin. Use them to insert, reorder, modify, or remove items in the sidebar without changing the underlying page URLs.
If you want to change where a URL takes visitors, use a redirect. If you want to change what appears in the sidebar navigation, use a navigation rule.
Redirects and sitemaps
Redirect source paths are automatically excluded from your
sitemap. Only the destination pages appear in the generated
sitemap.xml, which prevents search engines from indexing the old URLs.
Troubleshooting
Redirect returns a 404
Make sure the
to path points to a page that actually exists in your portal. If the destination is
an API reference page generated from an OpenAPI spec, verify that the path matches the generated
route. You can check available routes by running your dev server and navigating manually.
Redirect conflicts with another route
Redirects are registered before page routes, so when a redirect
from path exactly matches another
route, the redirect wins. If you want a page to be reachable at a given path, remove the conflicting
redirect rather than relying on route priority.