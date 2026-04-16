Copy page Guides Custom API Identity Plugin

The Dev Portal API playground allows users to make authenticated requests to your API. By default, users can enter credentials (such as API keys) directly in the playground's Authorize dialog. However, when your API uses OAuth or OpenID Connect for authentication, you need a custom API identity plugin to automatically attach the user's access token to playground requests.

If you use Zuplo's built-in API key management, you do not need to create a custom identity plugin. API keys work automatically in the playground without any additional configuration.

When to use a custom identity plugin

Use a custom API identity plugin when:

Your API requires OAuth 2.0 or OpenID Connect bearer tokens for authentication.

You want to automatically attach the signed-in user's access token to playground requests.

You need to apply custom authentication logic, such as using a specific token format or adding extra headers.

Prerequisites

Before creating an identity plugin, configure an authentication provider for the Dev Portal. The authentication provider handles user sign-in and token management. The identity plugin then bridges the user's session to the API playground.

For example, using OpenID Connect:

zudoku.config.ts zudoku.config.ts const config = { authentication: { type: "openid" , clientId: "<your-client-id>" , issuer: "https://your-idp.example.com" , }, };

Creating an identity plugin

Use createApiIdentityPlugin from zudoku/plugins to define how the playground authenticates API requests. The plugin provides a getIdentities function that returns one or more identities, each with an authorizeRequest function that modifies outgoing requests.

Using signRequest

The simplest approach uses context.authentication.signRequest() , which automatically attaches the user's access token to the request:

zudoku.config.ts zudoku.config.ts import { createApiIdentityPlugin } from "zudoku/plugins" ; const config = { authentication: { type: "openid" , clientId: "<your-client-id>" , issuer: "https://your-idp.example.com" , }, plugins: [ createApiIdentityPlugin ({ getIdentities : async ( context ) => [ { id: "oauth-token" , label: "OAuth Token" , authorizeRequest : ( request ) => { return context.authentication?. signRequest (request); }, }, ], }), ], };

Using getAccessToken

If you need more control over how the token is applied, use context.authentication.getAccessToken() to retrieve the token directly. This is useful when you need to set a specific header format or add the token to a query parameter:

zudoku.config.ts zudoku.config.ts import { createApiIdentityPlugin } from "zudoku/plugins" ; const config = { authentication: { type: "openid" , clientId: "<your-client-id>" , issuer: "https://your-idp.example.com" , }, plugins: [ createApiIdentityPlugin ({ getIdentities : async ( context ) => [ { id: "jwt-bearer" , label: "JWT Bearer Token" , authorizeRequest : async ( request ) => { const token = await context.authentication?. getAccessToken (); if ( ! token) { throw new Error ( "No access token available. Please sign in again." , ); } request.headers. set ( "Authorization" , `Bearer ${ token }` ); return request; }, }, ], }), ], };

How it works

When a user signs in to the Dev Portal and makes a request from the API playground:

The Dev Portal displays the configured identities as selectable options in the playground. When the user selects an identity and sends a request, the authorizeRequest function runs before the request is sent. The function modifies the request (typically by adding an Authorization header) and returns it. The playground sends the modified request to your API.

The ApiIdentity interface

Each identity returned by getIdentities has the following properties:

Property Type Description id string A unique identifier for the identity. label string A human-readable name displayed in the playground identity picker. authorizeRequest (request: Request) => Request | Promise<Request> A function that adds authentication credentials to the request.

Multiple identities

You can return multiple identities from getIdentities to give users a choice of authentication methods:

zudoku.config.ts zudoku.config.ts createApiIdentityPlugin ({ getIdentities : async ( context ) => [ { id: "oauth-token" , label: "OAuth Token" , authorizeRequest : ( request ) => { return context.authentication?. signRequest (request); }, }, { id: "custom-header" , label: "Custom API Header" , authorizeRequest : ( request ) => { request.headers. set ( "X-Custom-Auth" , "my-value" ); return request; }, }, ], });

Related pages

Authentication - Configure a sign-in provider for the Dev Portal.

OAuth Security Schemes - Learn how OAuth security schemes work with the Dev Portal.

Custom Plugins - Build other types of custom plugins for the Dev Portal.