Zuplo

Programmable API

This section provides a comprehensive index of all public APIs available in the Zuplo runtime. The APIs are organized by category for easy reference.

Core Request/Response APIs

ZuploRequest

  • Status: Documented (ZuploRequest)
  • Description: Extended Request class with additional properties for params, query, and user data
  • Key Features: Type-safe params and query access, user authentication data

ZuploContext

  • Status: Documented (ZuploContext)
  • Description: Context object available in all handlers and policies
  • Key Features: Request ID, logging, route information, event hooks

HttpProblems

  • Status: Documented (HttpProblems)
  • Description: Utility class for generating RFC 7807 compliant problem responses
  • Methods: Static methods for all HTTP status codes (e.g., badRequest, unauthorized, notFound)

HttpStatusCode

  • Status: Documented (HttpProblems)
  • Description: Enum containing all standard HTTP status codes

Handlers

See the Handlers documentation for information about built-in request handlers.

Available Handlers

Caching APIs

ZoneCache

  • Status: Documented (Zone Cache)
  • Description: Key-value cache with zone-level storage
  • Key Methods: get, put, delete

MemoryZoneReadThroughCache

StreamingZoneCache

  • Status: Documented (Streaming Zone Cache)
  • Description: Cache for streaming responses
  • Key Methods: get, put, delete

Data Management

ContextData

  • Status: Documented (Context Data)
  • Description: Type-safe context data storage
  • Key Methods: get, set

BackgroundLoader

  • Status: Documented (Background Loader)
  • Description: Background data loading with caching
  • Key Methods: get

BackgroundDispatcher

  • Status: Documented (Background Dispatcher)
  • Description: Batch processing for background tasks
  • Key Methods: enqueue

Runtime Extensions

RuntimeExtensions

  • Status: Documented (Runtime Extensions)
  • Description: API for extending runtime behavior
  • Key Features: Plugin support, request/response hooks, custom error handling

RuntimeError

  • Status: Documented (Runtime Errors)
  • Description: Base error class for runtime errors

ConfigurationError

  • Status: Documented (Runtime Errors)
  • Description: Error class for configuration issues

Plugins

AuditLogPlugin

  • Status: Documented (Audit Log)
  • Description: Comprehensive request/response logging
  • Key Features: Configurable request/response capture, custom output providers

Logging Plugins

See Logging documentation for details on logging plugins:

  • AWSLoggingPlugin - AWS CloudWatch logging
  • DataDogLoggingPlugin - Datadog logging
  • DynaTraceLoggingPlugin - Dynatrace logging
  • GoogleCloudLoggingPlugin - Google Cloud logging
  • LokiLoggingPlugin - Grafana Loki logging
  • NewRelicLoggingPlugin - New Relic logging
  • SplunkLoggingPlugin - Splunk logging
  • SumoLogicLoggingPlugin - Sumo Logic logging
  • VMWareLogInsightLoggingPlugin - VMware Log Insight logging

Metrics Plugins

See Metrics documentation for details on metrics plugins:

  • DataDogMetricsPlugin - Datadog metrics
  • DynatraceMetricsPlugin - Dynatrace metrics
  • NewRelicMetricsPlugin - New Relic metrics

Storage Plugins

  • AzureBlobPlugin - Azure Blob Storage integration
  • AzureEventHubsRequestLoggerPlugin - Azure Event Hubs logging
  • HydrolixRequestLoggerPlugin - Hydrolix data platform integration

Special Plugins

  • AkamaiApiSecurityPlugin - Akamai API security integration
  • StripeMonetizationPlugin - Stripe billing integration

Utility APIs

environment

ZuploServices

  • Status: Documented (Zuplo ID Token)
  • Description: Zuplo platform services

Types and Interfaces

RequestUser

  • Status: Documented (Request User)
  • Description: User data structure for authenticated requests

Logger

  • Status: Documented (Logger)
  • Description: Structured logging interface

ContextData

  • Status: Documented (Context Data)
  • Description: Type-safe context data storage

CorsPolicyConfiguration

Hooks and Events

ZuploContextHooks

  • Status: Documented (Hooks)
  • Description: Request/response lifecycle hooks

This index provides an overview of the runtime APIs available in Zuplo. For detailed information about each API, follow the documentation links provided.

ZuploRequest