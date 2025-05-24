Programmable API
This section provides a comprehensive index of all public APIs available in the Zuplo runtime. The APIs are organized by category for easy reference.
Core Request/Response APIs
ZuploRequest
- Status: Documented (ZuploRequest)
- Description: Extended Request class with additional properties for params, query, and user data
- Key Features: Type-safe params and query access, user authentication data
ZuploContext
- Status: Documented (ZuploContext)
- Description: Context object available in all handlers and policies
- Key Features: Request ID, logging, route information, event hooks
HttpProblems
- Status: Documented (HttpProblems)
- Description: Utility class for generating RFC 7807 compliant problem responses
- Methods: Static methods for all HTTP status codes (e.g.,
badRequest,
unauthorized,
notFound)
HttpStatusCode
- Status: Documented (HttpProblems)
- Description: Enum containing all standard HTTP status codes
Handlers
See the Handlers documentation for information about built-in request handlers.
Available Handlers
awsLambdaHandler- AWS Lambda Handler
mcpServerHandler- MCP Server Handler
openApiSpecHandler- OpenAPI Spec Handler
redirectHandler- Redirect Handler
urlForwardHandler- URL Forward Handler
urlRewriteHandler- URL Rewrite Handler
webSocketHandler- WebSocket Handler
- Custom handlers - Function Handler
Caching APIs
ZoneCache
- Status: Documented (Zone Cache)
- Description: Key-value cache with zone-level storage
- Key Methods:
get,
put,
delete
MemoryZoneReadThroughCache
- Status: Documented (Memory Zone Read Through Cache)
- Description: In-memory cache with automatic loading
- Key Methods:
get,
put
StreamingZoneCache
- Status: Documented (Streaming Zone Cache)
- Description: Cache for streaming responses
- Key Methods:
get,
put,
delete
Data Management
ContextData
- Status: Documented (Context Data)
- Description: Type-safe context data storage
- Key Methods:
get,
set
BackgroundLoader
- Status: Documented (Background Loader)
- Description: Background data loading with caching
- Key Methods:
get
BackgroundDispatcher
- Status: Documented (Background Dispatcher)
- Description: Batch processing for background tasks
- Key Methods:
enqueue
Runtime Extensions
RuntimeExtensions
- Status: Documented (Runtime Extensions)
- Description: API for extending runtime behavior
- Key Features: Plugin support, request/response hooks, custom error handling
RuntimeError
- Status: Documented (Runtime Errors)
- Description: Base error class for runtime errors
ConfigurationError
- Status: Documented (Runtime Errors)
- Description: Error class for configuration issues
Plugins
AuditLogPlugin
- Status: Documented (Audit Log)
- Description: Comprehensive request/response logging
- Key Features: Configurable request/response capture, custom output providers
Logging Plugins
See Logging documentation for details on logging plugins:
AWSLoggingPlugin- AWS CloudWatch logging
DataDogLoggingPlugin- Datadog logging
DynaTraceLoggingPlugin- Dynatrace logging
GoogleCloudLoggingPlugin- Google Cloud logging
LokiLoggingPlugin- Grafana Loki logging
NewRelicLoggingPlugin- New Relic logging
SplunkLoggingPlugin- Splunk logging
SumoLogicLoggingPlugin- Sumo Logic logging
VMWareLogInsightLoggingPlugin- VMware Log Insight logging
Metrics Plugins
See Metrics documentation for details on metrics plugins:
DataDogMetricsPlugin- Datadog metrics
DynatraceMetricsPlugin- Dynatrace metrics
NewRelicMetricsPlugin- New Relic metrics
Storage Plugins
AzureBlobPlugin- Azure Blob Storage integration
AzureEventHubsRequestLoggerPlugin- Azure Event Hubs logging
HydrolixRequestLoggerPlugin- Hydrolix data platform integration
Special Plugins
AkamaiApiSecurityPlugin- Akamai API security integration
StripeMonetizationPlugin- Stripe billing integration
Utility APIs
environment
- Status: Documented (Environment Variables)
- Description: Access to environment variables
ZuploServices
- Status: Documented (Zuplo ID Token)
- Description: Zuplo platform services
Types and Interfaces
RequestUser
- Status: Documented (Request User)
- Description: User data structure for authenticated requests
Logger
- Status: Documented (Logger)
- Description: Structured logging interface
ContextData
- Status: Documented (Context Data)
- Description: Type-safe context data storage
CorsPolicyConfiguration
- Status: Documented (Custom CORS Policy)
- Description: CORS policy configuration
Hooks and Events
ZuploContextHooks
- Status: Documented (Hooks)
- Description: Request/response lifecycle hooks
This index provides an overview of the runtime APIs available in Zuplo. For detailed information about each API, follow the documentation links provided.