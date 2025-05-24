Programmable API

This section provides a comprehensive index of all public APIs available in the Zuplo runtime. The APIs are organized by category for easy reference.

Core Request/Response APIs

ZuploRequest

Status : Documented (ZuploRequest)

: Documented (ZuploRequest) Description : Extended Request class with additional properties for params, query, and user data

: Extended Request class with additional properties for params, query, and user data Key Features: Type-safe params and query access, user authentication data

ZuploContext

Status : Documented (ZuploContext)

: Documented (ZuploContext) Description : Context object available in all handlers and policies

: Context object available in all handlers and policies Key Features: Request ID, logging, route information, event hooks

HttpProblems

Status : Documented (HttpProblems)

: Documented (HttpProblems) Description : Utility class for generating RFC 7807 compliant problem responses

: Utility class for generating RFC 7807 compliant problem responses Methods: Static methods for all HTTP status codes (e.g., badRequest , unauthorized , notFound )

HttpStatusCode

Status : Documented (HttpProblems)

: Documented (HttpProblems) Description: Enum containing all standard HTTP status codes

Handlers

See the Handlers documentation for information about built-in request handlers.

Available Handlers

Caching APIs

ZoneCache

Status : Documented (Zone Cache)

: Documented (Zone Cache) Description : Key-value cache with zone-level storage

: Key-value cache with zone-level storage Key Methods: get , put , delete

MemoryZoneReadThroughCache

Status : Documented (Memory Zone Read Through Cache)

: Documented (Memory Zone Read Through Cache) Description : In-memory cache with automatic loading

: In-memory cache with automatic loading Key Methods: get , put

StreamingZoneCache

Status : Documented (Streaming Zone Cache)

: Documented (Streaming Zone Cache) Description : Cache for streaming responses

: Cache for streaming responses Key Methods: get , put , delete

Data Management

ContextData

Status : Documented (Context Data)

: Documented (Context Data) Description : Type-safe context data storage

: Type-safe context data storage Key Methods: get , set

BackgroundLoader

Status : Documented (Background Loader)

: Documented (Background Loader) Description : Background data loading with caching

: Background data loading with caching Key Methods: get

BackgroundDispatcher

Status : Documented (Background Dispatcher)

: Documented (Background Dispatcher) Description : Batch processing for background tasks

: Batch processing for background tasks Key Methods: enqueue

Runtime Extensions

RuntimeExtensions

Status : Documented (Runtime Extensions)

: Documented (Runtime Extensions) Description : API for extending runtime behavior

: API for extending runtime behavior Key Features: Plugin support, request/response hooks, custom error handling

RuntimeError

Status : Documented (Runtime Errors)

: Documented (Runtime Errors) Description: Base error class for runtime errors

ConfigurationError

Status : Documented (Runtime Errors)

: Documented (Runtime Errors) Description: Error class for configuration issues

Plugins

AuditLogPlugin

Status : Documented (Audit Log)

: Documented (Audit Log) Description : Comprehensive request/response logging

: Comprehensive request/response logging Key Features: Configurable request/response capture, custom output providers

Logging Plugins

See Logging documentation for details on logging plugins:

AWSLoggingPlugin - AWS CloudWatch logging

- AWS CloudWatch logging DataDogLoggingPlugin - Datadog logging

- Datadog logging DynaTraceLoggingPlugin - Dynatrace logging

- Dynatrace logging GoogleCloudLoggingPlugin - Google Cloud logging

- Google Cloud logging LokiLoggingPlugin - Grafana Loki logging

- Grafana Loki logging NewRelicLoggingPlugin - New Relic logging

- New Relic logging SplunkLoggingPlugin - Splunk logging

- Splunk logging SumoLogicLoggingPlugin - Sumo Logic logging

- Sumo Logic logging VMWareLogInsightLoggingPlugin - VMware Log Insight logging

Metrics Plugins

See Metrics documentation for details on metrics plugins:

DataDogMetricsPlugin - Datadog metrics

- Datadog metrics DynatraceMetricsPlugin - Dynatrace metrics

- Dynatrace metrics NewRelicMetricsPlugin - New Relic metrics

Storage Plugins

AzureBlobPlugin - Azure Blob Storage integration

- Azure Blob Storage integration AzureEventHubsRequestLoggerPlugin - Azure Event Hubs logging

- Azure Event Hubs logging HydrolixRequestLoggerPlugin - Hydrolix data platform integration

Special Plugins

AkamaiApiSecurityPlugin - Akamai API security integration

- Akamai API security integration StripeMonetizationPlugin - Stripe billing integration

Utility APIs

environment

Status : Documented (Environment Variables)

: Documented (Environment Variables) Description: Access to environment variables

ZuploServices

Status : Documented (Zuplo ID Token)

: Documented (Zuplo ID Token) Description: Zuplo platform services

Types and Interfaces

RequestUser

Status : Documented (Request User)

: Documented (Request User) Description: User data structure for authenticated requests

Logger

Status : Documented (Logger)

: Documented (Logger) Description: Structured logging interface

ContextData

Status : Documented (Context Data)

: Documented (Context Data) Description: Type-safe context data storage

CorsPolicyConfiguration

Status : Documented (Custom CORS Policy)

: Documented (Custom CORS Policy) Description: CORS policy configuration

Hooks and Events

ZuploContextHooks

Status : Documented (Hooks)

: Documented (Hooks) Description: Request/response lifecycle hooks

This index provides an overview of the runtime APIs available in Zuplo. For detailed information about each API, follow the documentation links provided.