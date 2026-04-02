AI coding agents are writing more code than ever, but they’re doing it with stale training data. If you’re using Zuplo, that means agents will generate config that doesn’t match your installed version, reference deprecated policies, or guess at handler signatures. The fix is surprisingly simple: give the agent the right docs at the right time.
Zuplo now ships version-matched documentation inside the
zuplo npm package,
and an
AGENTS.md file at the root of your project points agents to those docs
instead of whatever they remember from training.
- Using AI coding agents (Claude Code, Cursor, Codex, or others) to work on Zuplo projects
- Finding your agent keeps generating outdated or incorrect Zuplo configuration
- Wanting agents to reference accurate, version-matched documentation without external lookups
The problem with training data
Every AI coding agent has a knowledge cutoff. Zuplo ships new policies, handlers, and configuration options regularly. When an agent writes Zuplo code from memory, it might:
- Use a policy name that was renamed two versions ago
- Generate a handler signature that doesn’t match the current API
- Miss configuration options that didn’t exist when the model was trained
The
AGENTS.md convention (now adopted by
over 60,000 repositories and governed
under the Linux Foundation’s Agentic AI Foundation) gives you a standard way to
redirect agents to your project’s actual documentation.
How Zuplo implements this
When you install the
zuplo package, full documentation lands in
node_modules/zuplo/docs/. The structure covers everything an agent needs:
node_modules/zuplo/docs/
├── concepts/ # Core concepts (request lifecycle, project structure)
├── policies/ # Policy catalog, per-policy docs and JSON schemas
├── handlers/ # Handler docs (URL forward, custom handler, etc.)
├── articles/ # Guides (CORS, env vars, auth, deployment, etc.)
├── cli/ # CLI reference
├── dev-portal/ # Developer portal / Zudoku docs
├── guides/ # Step-by-step guides
└── programmable-api/ # Programmable API reference
No network requests needed. The docs always match your installed version. When
agents like Claude Code, Cursor, or Copilot start a session, they automatically
read the
AGENTS.md file and know where to look before writing any code.
Getting started
New projects
If you’re starting fresh, everything is set up for you:
npx create-zuplo-api@latest
This generates
AGENTS.md and
CLAUDE.md automatically. No extra steps.
Existing projects
Make sure you’re on
zuplo version
0.66.0 or later, then add two files to
your project root.
AGENTS.md contains the core instruction:
# Zuplo: ALWAYS read docs before coding
Before any Zuplo work, find and read the relevant doc in
`node_modules/zuplo/docs/`. Your training data may be outdated. The bundled docs
are the source of truth.
CLAUDE.md uses the
@ import syntax so Claude Code users get the same
instructions without duplication:
@AGENTS.md
That’s it. The
AGENTS.md file is intentionally minimal. Its only job is to
redirect agents from stale training data to accurate, local documentation.
Go deeper with agent skills
The bundled docs handle reference lookups well, but for more structured, task-specific guidance, you can install Zuplo’s official agent skills.
Agent skills are an open standard (originally created
by Anthropic, now adopted by 26+ platforms) for packaging procedural knowledge
into portable folders that agents load on demand. Where
AGENTS.md says “look
up the docs,” skills say “here’s exactly how to do this task, step by step.”
Zuplo publishes skills for the most common workflows:
|Skill
|What it covers
|zuplo-guide
|Full gateway guide: documentation lookup, request pipeline, route/policy configuration, custom handlers
|zuplo-project-setup
|New project scaffolding: routes, auth, rate limiting, CORS, env vars, deployment
|zuplo-policies
|Policy configuration: built-in catalog, custom code policies, wiring policies to routes
|zuplo-handlers
|Request handlers: URL forwarding, redirects, custom TypeScript handlers, Lambda, WebSockets, MCP servers
|zuplo-monetization
|API monetization: meters, plans, Stripe billing, subscriptions, usage tracking
|zuplo-cli
|CLI reference: local dev, deployment, tunnels, OpenAPI tools
|zudoku-guide
|Zudoku framework: setup, configuration, OpenAPI integration, plugins, auth, theming
Install them from GitHub:
npx skills add zuplo/tools
Or via
.well-known discovery:
npx skills add https://zuplo.com/
Once installed, agents automatically load the relevant skill when they encounter
a matching task. An agent setting up a new project loads
zuplo-project-setup. An agent configuring rate limiting loads
zuplo-policies. No manual invocation needed.
Optional: Add the Zuplo Docs MCP Server
For real-time search and Q&A across all Zuplo documentation (not just the version-matched bundle), you can add the Zuplo docs MCP server.
For Claude Code, add this to
.claude/settings.json:
{
"mcpServers": {
"zuplo-docs": {
"type": "http",
"url": "https://dev.zuplo.com/mcp/docs"
}
}
}
The MCP server is optional. The bundled docs and skills cover most use cases without any network dependency. The MCP server adds broader search when you need to look beyond your installed version’s documentation.
Putting it all together
You have three layers of agent support, and they stack:
- Bundled docs are always there. Install
zuplo, add
AGENTS.md, and agents get version-matched reference docs with zero network overhead.
- Agent skills add task-specific guidance. Install from zuplo/tools and agents get step-by-step workflows for setup, policies, handlers, monetization, and more.
- The MCP server adds live search. Configure it once and agents can query across all Zuplo documentation in real time.
Start with the bundled docs. They solve the most common problem (stale training data) with the least effort. Add skills when you want agents to handle multi-step workflows reliably. Add the MCP server if you need broader documentation search.
AI Coding Agents Documentation
Full setup details, configuration options, and the latest available agent skills for Zuplo projects.