Your agent's cloud identity shouldn't be wired straight into your MCP server. Put a gateway in the middle to translate auth, hand the upstream a scoped token, and enforce role-based access on every tool.

Wait, you wired your agent’s GCP identity straight into your MCP server? I get it, it’s the quick path. But now the server owns a slice of your cloud’s IAM, every new agent is another trust relationship, and switching clouds means touching the server itself.

When I helped build Azure API Management at Microsoft, the lesson that stuck was simple: auth and governance belong in a gateway, not smeared across every backend. Agents and MCP servers are no different.

So put a gateway between the two. The agent trusts the gateway, and the gateway becomes the access control point, with observability and an audit trail for free.

11:14 Video Tutorial Access Control for AI Agents with Zuplo's MCP Gateway Decouple agent auth from your MCP server, translate cloud IAM, and gate tools by role.

Use this approach if you're: You run agents under a cloud service identity (GCP, AWS, or Azure IAM)

You want one place to translate auth and enforce authorization across MCP servers

You'd rather not wire agent credentials straight into each MCP server

Trust the gateway, not the server

The agent authenticates to the gateway with whatever identity it already has: a GCP or AWS service identity, an API key, an Auth0 token. The gateway validates it, then presents its own credential to the upstream. The two sides never have to agree on an auth scheme, and your MCP server only ever trusts one caller.

The server on the other side can be anything. Bring your own, built with FastMCP or whatever you like, or point Zuplo at a REST API and we’ll generate the MCP server for you from your OpenAPI spec, so there’s no server to maintain. Either way, the gateway fronts it the same.

Translate auth, skip the secrets

The identity coming in can be one thing and the identity going out another. That translation is the gateway’s whole job. In the demo, my agent shows up with a JWT from GCP IAM, and the gateway calls the inventory service with a short-lived token minted for that one upstream.

The part worth stealing: it does all this without storing a single secret. Using Workload Identity Federation, the gateway presents a Zuplo-issued OIDC token that your workload identity pool trusts, and GCP mints a short-lived token in return.

The trust lives in your cloud’s IAM, so the gateway holds no keys to leak. If you can’t leak a secret you don’t have, that’s one less 3am page.

The route’s upstream auth policy references config, not credentials:

JSON json { "name" : "upstream-gcp-federated-auth" , "policyType" : "upstream-gcp-federated-auth-inbound" , "handler" : { "module" : "$import(@zuplo/runtime)" , "export" : "UpstreamGcpFederatedAuthInboundPolicy" , "options" : { "audience" : "$env(UPSTREAM_AUDIENCE)" , "serviceAccountEmail" : "$env(UPSTREAM_SA_EMAIL)" , "workloadIdentityProvider" : "$env(WORKLOAD_IDENTITY_PROVIDER)" } } }

Upstream GCP federated auth is an enterprise-plan policy, free to try in development. That token is scoped to the one service it calls, so if it ever leaks (say a backend logs it somewhere it shouldn’t) the blast radius is tiny and it expires fast. Scoping tokens to a single server is a habit worth keeping.

An agent discovers what a server can do by asking it for a list of tools. You can pass that whole list straight through, but the entire point of a gateway is that you don’t have to. Curate it down to the tools you trust, and everything else stops existing on that route.

From there, authorization is per tool. Mark a tool public and any authenticated caller can use it. Attach a role like admin and the caller needs that claim to see or invoke it.

Anything you don’t grant is denied by default: a tool a caller can’t reach doesn’t even show up in their list, and calling it anyway returns a clean error instead of a leak.

Roles and groups not enough? The policy pipeline is programmable, so you write your own authorization logic as a custom policy. Sometimes you just really want your own code in the path.

Host it wherever your data lives

Because auth is federated instead of shared secrets, the gateway can run anywhere the identity trust reaches. Our managed edge, on-premise in your data center, connected to on-prem through a secure tunnel, or a dedicated instance right next to your service in AWS or GCP. The access control model doesn’t change with the address.

That’s the whole idea. 1/ The agent proves who it is once. 2/ The gateway handles the translation and the authorization. 3/ Your MCP server gets out of the identity business entirely.

Watch the full walkthrough for the live demo end to end, and the MCP Gateway docs will get you set up. Have fun out there, folks. 👏